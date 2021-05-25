Great Plains Communications Bringing Fiber-to-the-Home and Business Services to Blair and Valley, Nebraska

The growing provider continues to advance communities and extend their fiber footprint

Blair, Nebraska, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC) , a growing Midwestern regional telecommunications provider has begun deploying fiber in Blair and Valley, Nebraska to bring enhanced fiber-driven products and services including gigabit-internet speeds to these communities.

The construction of the fiber-optic infrastructure is underway with customers being turned up in phases starting in the fall. The projects are scheduled for completion by Spring of 2022.

“Fiber advances communities by drawing new businesses, creating new career opportunities and enabling citizens to learn, work and access entertainment from home,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “We are proud to deliver these forward-thinking services powered by our growing 13,500+ mile regional fiber network to homes and businesses in Valley and our hometown of Blair, Nebraska, where we have been headquartered since 1926.”

Businesses will have access to services including fiber-driven internet with speeds up to 10 Gbps, managed Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, GPC Managed WIFI, and multiple voice options. Residential services will include internet speeds up to 1 Gbps, GPC iTV streaming video and GPC Whole Home WIFI powered by Plume Home Pass.

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. They have over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in over 200 Indiana and Nebraska communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 13,500-mile regional fiber network that reaches 11 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information visit www.gpcom.com.

