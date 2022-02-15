Great Place to Work® Teams Up with Microsoft Canada to Announce 2022 Best Workplaces for Hybrid Work in Canada.

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Great Place to Work® and Microsoft Canada today announced the Best Workplaces for Hybrid Work™ 2022, a comprehensive, data-led analysis of hybrid work culture in Canada. The organizations surveyed represent the voices of 221,230 employees from across the country.

75% of the Best Workplaces for Hybrid Work have established a formal policy around hybrid work; the other 25% have not yet established formal policy, but they have practices in place to support hybrid work.

Embracing Hybrid

Employee preferences and expectations in the workplace have rapidly changed. Many workplaces have struggled to accommodate the urgent change; however, others are thriving in this shift and have gone beyond adaptation to embracing the change. These are organizations where hybrid work is now becoming the norm.

Work is rapidly transforming. Evolving with change is the only way to survive, and the Best Hybrid Workplaces are doing just that. This is much deeper than simply agreeing to flexible work arrangements.

Hybrid organizations are intentionally focused on designing productivity and communication systems that allow people to work however they work best and, leveraging technology to maintain connectivity and build culture – all with a fundamental desire to enable, and capitalize on, and optimize human potential.

100% of the Best Workplaces for Hybrid Work have introduced formal policies or informal practices to provide employees with more flexibility in how, when and where they work best.

"We're reinventing the future of work every day and it's time to be more intentional about how we are working," says Nancy Fonseca, SVP at Great Place to Work.

Thriving in an Increasingly Digital World

Companies can no longer solely rely on office spaces for employees to collaborate, connect and build social capital. Microsoft research shows that developing a successful hybrid work culture will require work environments that bridge the physical and digital worlds through technology to better meet the unique needs of every team member no matter where they are located or when they like to work.

"Organizations that have emerged as the best hybrid workplaces are those who have invested in the wellbeing of their employees by embracing an experimental, agile approach to how and where work gets done," says Kevin Peesker, President, Microsoft Canada. "If we continue to practice flexibility, invest in the right technology and listen closely to balance organization and employee needs, together we can create better workplaces for everyone."

Employee Experience Elevated

The Best Workplaces for Hybrid Work stood out for creating exceptional employee experiences.

These organizations outperformed the competition with their unique and special benefits, robust training opportunities for professional development, and commitment to employee recognition and appreciation.

85% of the Best Workplaces for Hybrid Work have provided specific training for leaders on how to manage hybrid teams.

These organization range across industries, with Technology, Professional Services and Financial Services and Insurance firms making up nearly half of the winners.

View the Best Workplaces for Hybrid Work here.

