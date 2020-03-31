Great Panther Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

NYSE American: GPL | TSX: GPR

VANCOUVER , March 30, 2020 /CNW/ - GREAT PANTHER MINING LIMITED (NYSE American: GPL; TSX: GPR) ("Great Panther", the "Company") today reported financial results for the Company's year ended December 31, 2019 from its Tucano Gold Mine ("Tucano") in Brazil , and two Mexican mining operations: the Topia Mine ("Topia") and the Guanajuato Mine Complex ("GMC"), which includes the San Ignacio Mine, the Guanajuato Mine, and the Cata processing plant. All financial information is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), except as noted in the Non-GAAP Measures section of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"). All dollar amounts are expressed in US dollars ("USD"), unless otherwise noted.

"In 2019, Great Panther transformed into a growing, intermediate precious metals producer through the acquisition of Tucano, which increased production (on a gold equivalent basis) and revenue by 182% and 234%, respectively over 2018," said Jeffrey Mason , Interim President and CEO, and Board Chair. "We ended the year exceeding our revised fourth quarter production guidance at Tucano and, in the past three months, we have raised $24 million of new non-dilutive capital (net of cash collateral requirements) to strengthen our balance sheet."

Mr. Mason continued, "the Company's focus for 2020 is to continue the current program of implementing operational improvements, ramp up exploration programs to replace and expand mineral resources, and improve our financial position, all with the objective of creating shareholder value and regaining the confidence of our various stakeholders. Importantly, we are investing a minimum of $11 million to realize the significant exploration potential at our assets, focusing on mine life extension at Tucano and a possible re-start of the Guanajuato Mine later this year."

On March 9, 2020 , the Company announced its inaugural Mineral Reserve & Mineral Resource Estimate (the "MRMR") for Tucano dated effective September 30 , 2019. The MRMR was compiled by internationally recognized mining consultants Roscoe Postle & Associates ("RPA") and used a rigorous approach to Reserve and Resource estimation that is expected to improve mine forecasting reliability and exploration planning. The inaugural MRMR has resulted in an impairment of approximately $39 million in the carrying value of Tucano, representing approximately 25% of the value recorded at the time of the acquisition of Beadell Resources Limited on March 5, 2019 , based on the non-cash share exchange value of the transaction plus assumed debt.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change OPERATIONAL RESULTS











Total material mined – Tucano (tonnes)1 5,857,185 –1 N/A1 19,343,355 –1 N/A1 Ore mined – Tucano (tonnes)1 715,346 –1 N/A1 1,876,031 –1 N/A1 Ore mined – Mexico (tonnes) 64,843 92,158 -30% 262,877 376,743 -30% Tonnes milled – Tucano1 860,634 –1 N/A1 2,520,981 –1 N/A1 Tonnes milled – Mexico (excluding custom milling) 67,564 89,270 -24% 266,867 374,229 -29% Tonnes milled – Consolidated operations

(excluding custom milling) 928,198 89,270 N/A1 2,787,848 374,229 N/A1 Plant gold head grade (g/t) – Tucano1 1.33 –1 N/A1 1.41 –1 N/A1 Plant head grade (g/t Ag eq) – Mexico 350 311 13% 347 329 5% Gold ounces produced – Tucano1 34,181 –1 N/A1 105,561 –1 N/A1 Gold ounces produced – Consolidated operations 37,089 4,101 804% 118,494 20,161 488% Gold equivalent ounces ("Au eq oz") produced2 44,697 11,897 276% 146,853 52,137 182% Gold ounces sold 38,992 4,262 815% 120,056 19,560 514% Au eq oz sold2 45,625 11,807 286% 145,746 49,096 197% Cash cost per gold ounce sold - Tucano3 $ 1,340 $ –1 N/A1 $ 1,118 $ –1 N/A1 AISC per gold ounce sold - Tucano3 $ 1,681 $ –1 N/A1 $ 1,406 $ –1 N/A1 Cash cost per gold ounce sold3 $ 1,268 $ 777 63% $ 1,071 $ 664 61% All-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per gold ounce

sold, excluding corporate G&A expenditures 3 $ 1,615 $ 992 63% $ 1,383 $ 943 47% AISC per gold ounce sold3 $ 1,703 $ 1,385 23% $ 1,484 $ 1,285 15%





__________________________ 1 2018 comparative data for Tucano has not been provided as this relates to the period of ownership by Beadell Resources Limited ("Beadell"). The data presented for the year ended December 31, 2019 is the period from March 5, 2019 to December 31, 2019 during which the Company owned Tucano following the acquisition of Beadell. 2 Gold equivalent ounces are referred to throughout this document. Au eq oz were calculated using a 1:80 Au:Ag ratio, and ratios of 1:0.000795 and 1:0.00102258 for the price/ounce of gold to price/pound of lead and zinc, respectively, and applied to the relevant metal content of the concentrates produced, expected to be produced, or sold from operations. 3 The Company has included the non-GAAP performance measures cost per tonne milled, cash cost per gold ounce sold, cash cost per payable silver ounce, AISC per gold ounce sold excluding corporate G&A expenditures, AISC per gold ounce sold, AISC per payable silver ounce, mine operating earnings before non-cash items, cost of sales before non-cash items and adjusted EBITDA throughout this document. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of the Company's MD&A for an explanation of these measures and reconciliation to the Company's financial results reported in accordance with IFRS. As these are not standardized measures, they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.

(in thousands, except per ounce, per share

and exchange rate figures) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change FINANCIAL RESULTS











Revenue $ 65,679 $ 13,647 381% $ 198,653 $ 59,434 234% Mine operating earnings before non-cash items1 $ 8,446 $ 2,017 319% $ 41,874 $ 12,020 248% Mine operating earnings (loss) $ (5,046) $ 1,206 -518% $ 6,845 $ 8,185 -16% Net loss $ (28,068) $ (3,559) -689% $ (91,022) $ (10,063) -805% Adjusted EBITDA1 $ (5,338) $ (2,638) -102% $ 7,919 $ (5,054) -257% Operating cash flow before changes in net non-cash working capital $ (7,750) $ (3,776) -105% $ (1,486) $ (6,722) -78% Cash flows from operating activities $ 7,785 $ (1,875) 515% $ 13,787 $ 327 4,116% Cash and short-term deposits at end of period $ 36,970 $ 50,581 -27% $ 36,970 $ 50,581 -27% Net working capital at end of period $ 12,815 $ 61,851 -79% $ 12,815 $ 61,851 -79% Loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.09) $ (0.02) -350% $ (0.33) $ (0.06) -450% Average realized gold price per oz2 $ 1,485 $ 1,250 19% $ 1,419 $ 1,278 11% Average realized silver price per oz2 $ 17.71 $ 14.80 20% $ 16.45 $ 15.56 6% Brazilian real ("BRL")/USD $ 4.12 $ 3.81 8% $ 3.94 $ 3.65 8% Mexican peso ("MXN")/USD $ 19.27 $ 19.86 -3% $ 19.26 $ 19.25 0%

SUMMARY REVIEW OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

Revenue was $198.7 million for 2019, an increase of $139.2 million over 2018, reflecting the acquisition of Tucano. Tucano accounted for $153.4 million of revenue in 2019. Higher realized gold and silver prices also contributed to the increase in revenue.

Mine operating earnings (inclusive of amortization and other non-cash charges) decreased to $6.8 million ( $0.03 per share) compared to $8.2 million ( $0.03 per share) in 2018, primarily due to Tucano's amortization and depletion. Mine operating earnings before non-cash items increased to $29.9 million ( $0.15 per share) from $12.0 million ( $0.07 per share) in 2018, which was also primarily attributed to the contribution of Tucano, which accounted for $32.7 million ( $0.12 per share) of mine operating earnings before non-cash items.

Net loss for 2019 was $91.0 million ( $0.33 per share) as mine operating earnings were offset by an impairment of Tucano goodwill of $38.7 million ( $0.14 per share), exploration, evaluation and development ("EE&D") expenditures of $24.0 million ( $0.09 per share), finance and other expense of $13.1 million ( $0.05 per share), and general and administrative ("G&A") expenditures of $17.6 million ( $0.06 per share).

For accounting purposes, the Company re-evaluated its initial assessment of the purchase price of Tucano following receipt of the MRMR. The Company's updated assessment of the carrying value of Tucano assigned a value of $85.4 million to the Tucano depreciable mineral properties, plant and equipment on acquisition and $43.2 million to non-depreciable mineral properties reflecting the underground reserves and resources, open pit resources, and near mine and regional exploration potential. The assessment resulted in a reduction of the carrying value of Tucano's mineral properties, plant and equipment from $167.3 million to $128.6 million . Goodwill of $38.7 million , being the difference between the fair value of net assets acquired and the original share exchange value plus assumed debt, was deemed as impaired at March 31, 2019 .

_____________________________ 1 The Company has included the non-GAAP performance measures cost per tonne milled, cash cost per gold ounce sold, cash cost per payable silver ounce, AISC per gold ounce sold excluding corporate G&A expenditures, AISC per gold ounce sold, AISC per payable silver ounce, mine operating earnings before non-cash items, cost of sales before non-cash items and adjusted EBITDA throughout this document. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of the Company's MD&A for an explanation of these measures and reconciliation to the Company's financial results reported in accordance with IFRS. As these are not standardized measures, they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others. 2 Average realized gold and silver prices are prior to smelting and refining charges.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 was $7.9 million ( $0.03 per share) after adjusting for interest, amortization, impairment of goodwill, and a significant amount of non-cash and non-recurring charges (refer to the MD&A for further information on the computation of Adjusted EBITDA). This compares to a negative Adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million (- $0.03 per share) for 2018.

Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash net working capital was negative $1.5 million (- $0.01 per share) in 2019, compared to negative $6.7 million (- $0.04 per share) in 2018. The change largely reflects an increase in mine operating earnings before non-cash items of $29.9 million .

EE&D expenditures increased by $12.3 million , mainly due to increases in reclamation accruals for the Mexican operations to reflect the latest government regulations, technical requirements and contractor rates.

G&A increased by $11.2 million due primarily to the acquisition of Tucano which added $9.1 million of G&A expenditures, including accruals totaling $5.6 million for Tucano related legal claims, $1.4 million of costs of its Australian head office. At the time of the Acquisition and throughout the balance of 2019, the Brazil legal claims were not assessed as probable by the Company's legal counsel. Based on a more recent assessment of these claims by the Company with its legal counsel, it was determined that there was a higher likelihood of loss for which a provision of $5.6 million was deemed appropriate. The former Australian head office was closed in the second quarter of 2019 and related ongoing severance and other contractual costs will be substantially eliminated following the first quarter of 2020. G&A expenses also included non-recurring severance charges for management changes of $0.6 million , and $0.7 million of non-recurring legal, consulting and auditor fees incurred to evaluate financing options, prepare and file shelf prospectus and related matters, and evaluate accounting matters related to the Acquisition.

Finance and other expense consists of interest expenses related to Tucano borrowings and past due payables of $5.7 million , a $3.1 million write-off of Tucano's Imposto de Circulação de Mercadorias e Serviços ("ICMS"), a Brazilian sales tax that was determined to be unrecoverable, $1.8 million of accretion expense on reclamation and remediation provision, and $1.6 million of accretion expense on lease liabilities. Additionally, the Company recorded foreign exchange losses of $1.5 million , of which $4.9 million were due to the impact of the translation of Tucano BRL denominated borrowings into the Company's USD presentation currency, partly offset by unrealized foreign exchange gains recorded on the BRL/USD forward foreign exchange contracts (notional USD value of $100 million ) which were marked to market at the prevailing exchange rate at December 31, 2019 ( 4.03 BRL /USD). To hedge exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations the Company enters into foreign exchange contracts from time to time. These have been primarily forward contracts for the purchase of BRL and MXN, and generally for terms of not more than six months.

Refer to the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 for more details of the financial results and for reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP performance measures to the nearest GAAP measure. The full version of the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A can be viewed on the Company's website at www.greatpanther.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All financial information is prepared in accordance with IFRS, except as noted in the Non-GAAP Measures section of the MD&A.

CHANGE IN COST REPORTING MEASURES

As a result of the Acquisition, the Company's primary metal production by value is now gold. In addition, Great Panther's Mexican silver mining operations produce a significant component of gold by-product. As a result, the Company has changed to primary reporting of cash cost and AISC metrics on a per ounce of gold sold basis, net of by-product credits (refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section in the MD&A for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the Company's reported financial results). Cash cost and AISC measures on a payable silver ounce basis (net of by-product credits) continue to be provided for the Company's Mexican operating mines as these remain primary silver producing mines by value.

CASH COST AND ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS

The consolidated operating results, cash cost and AISC for the year ended December 31, 2019 reflect Tucano operations from the March 5, 2019 date of the completion of the Acquisition, and a comparison to those of prior periods on an overall basis is not meaningful. Refer to the discussion of operating and cost metrics for the individual mines in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 .

Consolidated AISC per gold ounce sold (excluding corporate general and administrative ("G&A") expenses) of $1,383 for the year ended December 31, 2019 is higher than the Company's most recent consolidated annual guidance for AISC (excluding corporate G&A expenses) for the following reasons:

The Company made an accrual of $5.6 million for Brazil legal claims in the fourth quarter of 2019, as discussed in the G&A expenses above;

The Company incurred penalties from its mining contractor for on-site contractor equipment that was unutilized, in accordance with its mining services contract;

Higher cash cost per silver payable ounce at Topia due to a less favourable market for Topia's concentrates and general cost increases over the prior year comparative period.





Further discussion of the Company's cash cost and AISC can be found in the MD&A for the year ended December 31 , 2019. For the purposes of consolidated cash cost and AISC per gold ounce sold, the GMC and Topia are incorporated on the basis of Au eq oz production and sales, and other metals produced are treated as by-products. See the Non-GAAP Measures section of the MD&A for detailed reconciliations and computation of these measures.

CASH, SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS AND WORKING CAPITAL AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

At December 31, 2019 , the Company had cash and short-term deposits of $37.0 million , compared to $50.6 million at December 31 , 2018.

Cash and short-term deposits decreased by $13.6 million during 2019 primarily due to $26.3 million of net cash repayment of Tucano borrowings. Capital investments consumed $25.9 million in additions to plant and equipment and lease liability repayments consumed $6.2 million . Contributions to cash included $15.9 million of net proceeds from a bought deal equity financing, $13.8 million of cash provided by operating activities, $10.0 million concentrate prepayment financing from IXM Group ("IXM") and approximately $5.2 million from other financing sources including cash assumed on the Acquisition, and partial repayment of a loan advanced to Tucano's former parent company.

Net working capital was $12.8 million as at December 31 , 2019. In January 2020 , the Company completed an $11.3 million gold doré prepayment agreement with Samsung C&T U.K. Ltd. which improved the Company's working capital position. In March 2020 , the Company completed an increase in its credit facilities with Banco Bradesco in Brazil. The additional facility consists of a $10.0 million term loan at a 3.7% interest rate and a requirement to retain $7.5 million cash collateral. The term of the facility is to February 24, 2023 with quarterly repayments commencing on March 5 , 2021.

2020 GUIDANCE AND OUTLOOK

Great Panther is not yet in a position to provide collective Company-wide guidance for 2020 but it is providing individual operating guidance for both Tucano and the GMC. These two operations combined represented approximately 85% of 2019 production on a gold equivalent ounce basis.

Further as discussed below, the remainder of the Company's 2019 production was from Topia , for which the 2020 operations outlook is still being assessed. Great Panther expects to provide Topia operating guidance, in order to complete Company-wide guidance by the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Great Panther's 2020 Operating Guidance for Tucano and the GMC compared with actual 2019 results is as follows:

Operating Guidance

Tucano (costs per Au payable oz) (1)

GMC (costs per Ag payable oz) (1)

Topia (costs per Ag

payable oz) (1) (3)

2020

Guidance 2019

Results(2)

2020

Guidance 2019

Results

2019

Results Gold production koz 120 - 130 106

n/a n/a

n/a Gold Eq production koz n/a n/a

14 - 16 19

22 Silver Eq production Moz n/a n/a

1.2 - 1.4 1.5

1.8 Cash Cost $/oz sold 900 - 1,000 1,118

9.00 – 10.00 6.74

12.09 AISC $/oz sold 1,150 - 1,250 1,406

13.00 - 14.00 13.21

15.35 Capex (sustaining) $M 6-8 6

0-1 0.2

1 Capex (non-sustaining) $M - -

- -

2 Stripping/Development $M 23-27 13

1-2 1

1 Exploration (sustaining) $M - 0.2

1 1

1 Exploration (non-sustaining) $M 7 3

3 1

0.1

(1) Cash costs and AISC are calculated net of by-product credits. (2) 2019 results for Tucano are reflective of the period under Great Panther ownership beginning March 5, 2019 (3) Topia 2020 operating guidance is to be provided by the end of the second quarter of 2020, as further detailed under the Topia section below.

Tucano

At Tucano, 2020 planned production is between 120,000 to 130,000 gold ounces, representing an increase of approximately 13% - 23% compared to the 106,000 gold ounces of production under Great Panther's ownership in 2019, and marginally higher than Tucano's full year 2019 production at the mid-point of 2020 guidance. Production is expected to be primarily sourced from the Urucum Central North, TAP AB3, and Urucum North pits, with lower than average production expected in the first quarter, impacted by seasonal wet weather effects and a focus on waste movement which is expected to benefit ore production in the remainder of 2020. Ore production from the Urucum Central South pit ("UCS") is not included in the 2020 guidance but is planned for 2021, subject to successful remedial work. UCS was removed from the near-term mine plan in the third quarter of 2019 due to a geotechnical incident (refer to news releases dated October 7, 2019 and October 15, 2019 ).

Great Panther initiated remedial unloading work at UCS in the first quarter of 2020 to remove free diggable material at the top of the west wall slope. Continued remedial unloading work and benching involving drilling and blasting is expected to start in the third quarter. This work is planned based on established protocols from the Company's consultants, Knight Piesold, and is contingent on favorable results from five geotechnical core holes to be drilled, commencing in May 2020. The majority of planned capitalized stripping expenditures of $23 - $27 million in 2020 are related to the Urucum pits, including approximately 2 million tonnes related to remedial work at UCS, with the remainder relating to Tap AB pits. Capitalized stripping guidance is sensitive to any changes in pit sequencing during 2020, which will impact the accounting treatment of waste movement on a pit-by-pit basis during the course of the year. This accounting treatment will have a corresponding impact on cash costs; however, it is not expected to have a material impact on AISC.

The 2020 AISC guidance mid-point of $1,200 per payable ounce of gold represents a reduction of approximately 15% relative to 2019's AISC of $1,406 per payable ounce of gold. The reduction results from an expectation of a more favorable currency exchange rate, lower diesel prices and other supply costs, along with various business improvement initiatives.

Capital expenditures of approximately $7 million primarily relate to normal course, staged expansion of Tucano's tailings storage capacity, and the installation of a new primary crusher at the plant scheduled for mid-year.

Exploration expenditures of approximately $7 million , as outlined in the Company's news release dated February 6, 2020 , are primarily focused on near mine drilling activities intended to replace gold ounces mined in 2020. These activities are ongoing, and the Company expects that a significant amount of the drilling to be completed by the end of the third quarter. The Company plans to assess any increases to the exploration expenditure guidance in the third quarter of 2020, concurrent with the evaluation of the drilling results from the first half of 2020.

The Company's guidance for Tucano is sensitive to a number of factors, including the exchange rate of the US dollar to the Brazilian real, fluctuations in key input costs including diesel, pre-stripping requirements related to remedial work at UCS, and weather.

GMC

At the GMC, 2020 planned production is between 1.2 to 1.4 million silver equivalent ounces, a decline of approximately 7% to 20% from actual 2019 production of 1.5 million silver equivalent ounces. The 2020 guidance is based on a silver to gold ratio of 90:1 (which compares to 80:1 reported in 2019, and approximately 110:1 at current market prices) and based on over 80% of the ore production is sourced from the San Ignacio Mine. The Company has increased the silver to gold ratio for reporting purposes as a result of the relative outperformance of gold versus silver over the last year. The mid-point of the 2020 AISC guidance is in line with 2019 actual results. The Company's expanded exploration program at the Guanajuato Mine and at the San Ignacio Mine (refer to news release dated January 28, 2020 ) is continuing as planned, with the objective of potentially increasing production from the Guanajuato Mine later in 2020, as well as rebuilding mineral resources at both mines.

The Company's guidance for the GMC is sensitive to a number of factors, including the exchange rate of the US dollar to the Mexican peso, and fluctuations in key input costs including diesel. In addition, exploration results from the ongoing drilling campaign at the Guanajuato Mines, if positive, could result in an upward revision to guidance in the second half of 2020.

Topia

On March 9 th, 2020, the Company announced that it had temporarily ceased dry tailings deposition at its Topia Phase II tailings storage facility ("TSF") following receipt of a report from the independent tailings management and geotechnical consultants engaged by the Company to evaluate the TSF. The March 9, 2020 disclosure anticipated that mining and processing activities at Topia might cease by the end of March 2020 . However, operations are now expected to continue uninterrupted at current levels until at least the end of April 2020 by way of storing dry tailings at and near the filtration plant. Filtration of tailings for dry stacking at Topia commenced in 2017.

The Company is continuing discussions with geotechnical and tailings management consultants regarding ongoing observations and assessments, while continuing to monitor conditions at the TSF. Alternatives to minimize any potential cessation of processing activities in 2020 are being evaluated, including re-commencement of tailings deposition at the Phase II TSF (if satisfactory mitigation measures can be achieved), and normal course permitting for the Phase III TSF, which is already at an advanced stage. While the Company cannot be certain of the timeline to permit the Phase III TSF, it expects it can obtain the necessary permit within the next three to six months.

If one of the aforementioned alternatives is not in place by the end of April, mill processing activities will temporarily cease until either Phase III is permitted or suitable mitigation of Phase II can be achieved. The Company is also evaluating the continuation of mining and stockpiling of ore if a temporary cessation of mill processing activities were to occur.

As 2020 production and costs for Topia will be impacted by the Company's ability to continue mining and processing after April 2020 , the Company plans to complete its assessment of alternatives before providing 2020 operational guidance. Concurrent with the availability of a more reliable outlook for the Topia operation, Great Panther expects to provide annual operational guidance for Topia , in order to complete Company-wide guidance by the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Topia accounted for approximately 15% of the Company's 2019 consolidated production on a gold equivalent ounce basis. Great Panther has operated Topia continuously since 2006, with the exception of only brief stoppages for upgrades and permitting.

A new Mineral Resource Estimate for Topia is being developed to which the Company expects to announce by the end of 2020. This estimate will supersede a prior estimate which was effective July 31 , 2018. As announced in the news release dated March 9, 2020 , the Company previously expected to announce an updated Mineral Resource for Topia by June 30, 2020 ; while this later expected target date reflects the Company's prioritization of exploration programs at the GMC during the first half of 2020.

Coricancha

The Company continues to evaluate the timeline and conditions for a potential re-start of the Coricancha Mine. In the first quarter of 2020, the Company undertook a limited mining and mill processing campaign of approximately 25,000 tonnes. These activities have been temporarily suspended in accordance with the Peruvian government-mandated restrictions associated with a 15-day National State of Emergency announced on March 16, 2020 in response to COVID-19, and the effective period was extended on March 26th to April 13 , 2020. Coricancha is not material to the Company's operations.

General Uncertainty due to COVID 19 Measures

The Company has been closely monitoring the effects of the spread of the coronavirus respiratory disease (COVID-19) with a focus on the jurisdictions in which the Company operates and its head office location in Canada.

The rapid worldwide spread of COVID-19 is prompting governments to incrementally implement restrictive measures in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. During this period of uncertainty, Great Panther's priority is to safeguard the health and safety of personnel and host communities, support and enforce government actions to slow the spread of COVID-19, and to continually assess and mitigate the risks to the business operations.

The Company has implemented a COVID-19 response plan that includes a number of measures to safeguard against the spread of the virus at its offices and sites and is also maintaining regular communications with legal and government representatives, suppliers, customers and business partners to monitor any potential risks to its ongoing operations. Broader government measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 have not impacted the Company's operating mines in Mexico and Brazil to date and there are no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 across the Company's corporate offices and operations, including those on care and maintenance.

Although there have not been any impacts to the Company's operations to date, the Company cannot provide assurance that there will not be disruptions to its operations in the future. If the Company's operations are impacted or expected to be impacted, the Company will seek measures to preserve cash including suspension of discretionary spending and other collaborative and legal means to reduce and minimize contractual spending.

GREAT PANTHER MINING LIMITED (FORMERLY GREAT PANTHER SILVER LIMITED)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in thousands of US dollars)











December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,970

$ 24,524 Short-term deposits –

26,057 Restricted Cash 115

– Trade and other receivables 21,756

8,887 Inventories 35,120

5,955 Loan receivable –

5,048 Reimbursement rights 6,465

6,385 Derivative assets 3,454

738 Other current assets 1,461

797

105,341

78,391 Restricted cash 927

1,237 Other receivables 10,155

– Reimbursement rights 4,705

4,470 Mineral properties, plant and equipment 133,810

13,391 Exploration and evaluation assets 15,659

15,065 Deferred tax assets 145

222

$ 270,742

$ 112,776







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 49,533

$ 10,647 Current portion of borrowings 38,066

– Reclamation and remediation provisions – current 4,927

4,473

92,526

15,120 Other liabilities 17,078

– Borrowings – MACA Limited 4,627

– Reclamation and remediation provisions 50,647

22,947 Deferred tax liabilities 5,365

2,053

170,243

40,120 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital 252,186

130,912 Reserves 17,420

19,829 Deficit (169,107)

(78,085)

100,499

72,656

$ 270,742

$ 112,776

GREAT PANTHER MINING LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

2019 2018

Revenue $ 198,653 $ 59,434





Cost of sales





Production costs 156,779 47,414

Amortization and depletion 34,671 3,462

Share-based compensation 358 373

191,808 51,249





Mine operating earnings 6,845 8,185

General and administrative expenses





Administrative expenses 15,721 5,338

Amortization and depletion 514 111

Share-based compensation 1,322 940



17,557 6,389





Exploration, evaluation, and development expenses





Exploration and evaluation expenses 12,741 9,984

Mine development costs 1,487 1,930

Change in reclamation and remediation provision 9,752 (214)

Share-based compensation 46 8



24,026 11,708

Impairment of goodwill 38,682 –





Business acquisition costs 2,923 1,345





Care and maintenance costs 795 –





Finance and other income (expense)





Interest income 726 1,518

Finance costs (5,752) (20)

Accretion expense (3,404) (897)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) (1,499) 1,067

Other income (expense) (3,211) 178



(13,140) 1,846







Loss before income taxes (90,278) (9,411)

Income tax expense 744 652

Net loss for the year $ (91,022) $ (10,063)





Loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.33) $ (0.06)

GREAT PANTHER MINING LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in thousands of US dollars)

For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018







2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss for the year $ (91,022) $ (10,063) Items not involving cash:





Amortization and depletion 35,185 3,573

Impairment of goodwill 38,682 –

Change in reclamation and remediation provision 9,752 (214)

Finance costs 5,752 20

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 431 (926)

Income tax expense 744 652

Share-based compensation 1,726 1,321

Other non-cash items 2,710 (580) Interest received 686 1,185 Interest paid (5,692) (38) Income taxes paid (440) (1,652)



(1,486) (6,722) Changes in non-cash working capital:





Trade and other receivables 4,568 6,357

Inventories 10,521 510

Other current assets 212 (105)

Trade payables and accrued liabilities (28) 287

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 13,787 327







Cash flows from investing activities:





Cash restricted for Coricancha environmental bond 371 –

Cash received on Acquisition of Beadell 1,441 –

Redemptions of (investments in) short-term deposits and restricted cash, net 25,941 (5,965)

Repayment received prior to Acquisition on loan advanced to Beadell 3,069 –

Advances to Beadell prior to Acquisition (354) (5,000)

Additions to mineral properties, plant and equipment (25,910) (2,069)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 4,558 (13,034)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from financings, net of expenses 15,939 –

Payment of lease liabilities (6,190) –

Proceeds from borrowings 32,210 –

Repayment of borrowings (48,444) –

Proceeds from exercise of share options 504 349

Net cash from (used in) financing activities (5,981) 349







Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 82 85







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 12,446 (12,273) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 24,524 36,797 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 36,970 $ 24,524

