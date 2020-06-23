Great Outfits: Rowan Blanchard in That Green Gucci Jumpsuit

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I am rarely the person who gasps when clicking through the images from a runway show, and I'm almost always more interested in seeing clothes once they've been styled by non-model people rather than presented by a brand. But this green jumpsuit from Gucci's Spring 2018 collection was an exception: I remember seeing runway shots of it and immediately thinking it was special. And I didn't have to wait long before I saw it worn in the real world, either: The very next season, Rowan Blanchard wore the jumpsuit in question to the brand's Fall 2019 show.

The jumpsuit on its own works for so many different reasons: The pockets are well-placed, the collar is unique without being over-the-top, the bright green stands out without feeling gimmicky. And though I'm generally anti-logo (I'm very turned off by the idea of functioning as a walking billboard), I have to admit that the matching green logo belt ties it all together very nicely. Blanchard added shell-colored platform shoes and a pink bag with matching pink eyeshadow as finishing touches.

If you're looking to have a jumpsuit moment of your own, browse the gallery below for some of the best on the market right now.

