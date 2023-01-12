Great Outfits in Fashion History: Selena Gomez's 2013 Atelier Versace Dress

A look ahead of its time.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

After "Wizards of Waverly Place" ended its four-season run on Disney Channel in 2012, Selena Gomez was on a mission to prove she was more than just a Disney girl.

After a surprisingly edgy role in "Spring Breakers," she went on to release her first solo album, "Stars Dance," which featured the chart-topping single "Come and Get It." When the music video for the song was nominated at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, Gomez arguably made her debut as a serious fashion girl.

As Gomez accepted the award for Best Pop Video (handed out by One Direction, a.k.a. my personal Super Bowl), she donned a midnight blue gown from the Fall 2013 Atelier Versace collection. The dress, which featured an exposed mesh bustier and thigh-high slit, was questioned by many for whether or not it was "too sexy" for the then-20-year-old, but ultimately was recognized for its intricate and artful design.

Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for MTV

In a 2021 video with Vogue, the actor, singer and businessperson reflected on the look: "I loved this dress. I remember feeling for the first time like a woman."

As for the revealing nature of the dress, Gomez said, "I remember trying this dress on, and the first thing my stylist said was like, 'Is this too sexy?' And I didn't have any doubt in my mind. I said, 'The dress isn't about being sexy. The dress is a statement. It's going to feel like I'm carrying this Versace piece of art down a carpet.'"

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

As cutouts and sheer pieces make their way into mainstream everyday wear with the help of balletcore, it's safe to say Versace and Gomez were ahead of the curve with this head-turning look.

See below for a few ways to emulate Selena's look today — some options are more revealing than others.

