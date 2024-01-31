Great Outfits in Fashion History: Judy Garland's 1965 Red Feathered Gown

Photo: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Though Judy Garland had an abundance of glamorous looks throughout her career, the actor, singer and general icon turned out one of her most fabulously chic outfits yet for a hosting gig on "The Hollywood Palace" — a variety show popular in the late 1960s.

For her opening monologue, Garland wore a sleek, body-hugging maxi gown with a deep bateau neckline. Throughout the '60s, the entertainer typically opted for bold patterns, but this time selected a monochromatic red look for the occasion. On top of the fiery red color, the dress's thick feather cuffs ensured a statement would be made for the event.

Photo: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The star paired her signature short fluffy hair with diamond earrings and plenty of bejeweled rings while leaving her neck bare — just one of many trends she was ahead of. Blue eyeshadow and a red lip to match her outfit completed the icon's ensemble. Though loving Garland for any reason beyond her talent is unnecessary, this perfectly simple-yet-show-stopping look gave the audience yet another thing to adore.

Put your own spin on a feather-filled statement with our favorite picks below.

Christian Cowan One Shoulder Feather Trim Gown, $1,295, available here (sizes US 0-12)

Cult Gaia Joey Open-Back Feather-Embellished Crepe de Chine Top, $498 $298, available here (sizes XS-L)

Brother Vellies Paloma Sandal in Midnight, $725, available here

Kate Spade New York Plumage Shirt, $295, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

Sleeper Black Tie Pajama with Detachable Feathers, $450, available here (sizes XS-XL)

Lapointe Organza Top with Feathers, $690, available here (sizes US 0-14)

