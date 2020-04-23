Great Outfits in Fashion History: Alexa Chung in a Metallic Mini Dress at Glastonbury

Inspired by Glastonbury legend Kate Moss.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

One of my favorite Alexa Chung looks is from an event that's currently wild to contemplate, given that it's pretty much the exact opposite of social distancing: a music festival — where you're constantly outside, in close contact with thousands of other people and washing your hands is next to impossible.

On this particular day, at this particular festival — Glastonbury, 2015 — Chung eschewed the typical festival garb. And its rejection of convention is what makes this look so great. In lieu of, say, a flowy top and cutoffs, she paired the requisite Hunter wellies with a Bella Freud metallic mini dress that wouldn't have been out of place at a fancy cocktail party. Somehow, the juxtaposition of this glitzy fabric against the mud-covered practicality of the boots just works. The sunglasses are excellent as well. She recently told Who What Wear that the look was inspired by all-time Glastonbury legend Kate Moss, who once famously wore a metallic tunic (with wellies, of course) to the event.

Chung has always excelled at making fancy things look casual and effortless, whether by incorporating an everyday basic, going light on the makeup or messing up her hair just a bit. This outfit put those skills to great use.

Shop pieces inspired by Chung's Glastonbury style in the gallery, below.

Hunter Women's Refined Slim Fit Tall Rain Boots, $116 (from $165), available here.

