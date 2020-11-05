The Great Outdoors Is Having a Moment in Fashion

Gone are the days of hiking, cycling or trekking around outdoors without a sense of style. The outdoor industry is undoubtedly having a moment, and brands across the spectrum are shifting gears to deliver fashionable performance apparel for the trail and beyond.

Twenty percent of consumers are spending more time outdoors since the onset of COVID-19, including those new to the outdoors, according to a U.S. survey conducted earlier this year by public relations firm CGPR. And in a separate report by McKinsey & Co., researchers said 90 percent of those new to the outdoors plan to continue the activity once the virus subsides.

McKinsey noted that outdoor activities such as hiking are up 15 percent, and park visits — inclusive of national parks and official public gardens — were up 68 percent in mid-June, according to data from U.S. Google Community Mobility Report.

The takeaway is that new consumers are getting outside, and the market is loving it: As established and emerging fashion brands introduce performance lines and outerwear into their collections, outdoor brands are taking design a step further to cater to this sparkling new, style-savvy shopper.

Chris Hufnagel, global brand president at Merrell, an outdoor footwear and apparel company, told WWD that participation in “outdoor activities has increased in 2020 as people have discovered (or rediscovered) what Merrell calls ‘the simple power of being outside.’ Many outdoor brands are seeing success due to consumers seeking outdoor experiences to help them gain a sense of normalcy and joy during an extraordinary year.”

“Outdoor footwear and apparel are continuing to trend in the fashion space. We’re expanding our offerings to reach the next generation of everyday outdoor consumers,” the brand said.

SO OUTDOORABLE

Perhaps the recent changes in style is a direct reflection of a value shift — and these days, shoppers are dressing more “outdoorable.” Erik Burbank, chief brand officer at Keen, told WWD, “The trend toward outdoor as a fashion influence has been building for years, as consumers look to capture the authenticity, functionality, and performance of ‘outdoor’ in their look.”

“Designers have started recognizing this, which has led to collaborations between iconic brands, such as the one we recently did with the Jerry Garcia family, where we created limited editions of our classic Newport sandal and Uneek sneakers in designs inspired by Jerry’s art and values. This co-mingling between brands has been a trend for a number of years. Consumers identify with what we call ‘the great outside’ because they aspire for a healthier, more active and authentic outside lifestyle.”

Burbank, too, acknowledged that outdoor participation has drastically accelerated since the onset of COVID-19. “We’re seeing an entirely new group of consumers that are either rediscovering the simple joy of hiking, or trying it for the first time — and we don’t mean climbing Everest or going for two- and three-day hikes in the backcountry. Consumers are walking in their neighborhoods, hiking to their local tourist destinations, or visiting a local park as part of a day trip.”

What shoppers really want is to be able to enjoy the moment and celebrate life outside, Burbank explained. “It’s a simple and effective way to unwind, and recharge both physically and emotionally. People are discovering hiking and time outside to be a powerful antidote to the unforgiving news cycle.”

FROM THE TRAIL TO THE RUNWAY

Even high fashion has looked toward outdoor for trends, with couture houses such as Gucci, and more recently, Valentino, nodding to the aesthetic of Keen’s original Uneek sandal in their recent collections. The brand decidedly received this as a supremely high compliment.

Burbank told WWD, “[It’s] pretty cool that the outdoor space we’ve been dedicated to is continuing to grow in relevance. More people are appreciating the outdoors, which we hope will lead to securing more support and protection for our playgrounds and planet.”

“We are humbled to be in the company of iconic brands such as Gucci and Valentino. It was very cool to see! [There’s no] question that the pace of ’trail to the runway’ is going to be front-and-center for a long time to come,” he added.

And as more and more shoppers head outdoors, heritage brands such as Wrangler responded with a performance-focused line called ATG (that’s All Terrain Gear), designed for casual daily wear and “outdoor adventures” — and its approach to the category is wholly unique.

