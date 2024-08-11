It has been a great Olympics but Parisians fled like extras in a disaster movie

An unexpected backflip from weightlifter Bozhidar Dimitrov Andreev, just one feature of a wildly successful Games - AFP/Miguel Medina

Paris, it is often said, would be a wonderful place were it not for the Parisians.

It’s a cheap gag, and – judging by my annual visit to the French Open – largely unsupported by reality.

But the theory has certainly been put to the test over the past fortnight, because the city’s regular inhabitants have fled like extras in a disaster movie.

“My office has been running at perhaps 20 or 30 per cent of capacity,” said a friend who works in a research lab in the sought-after Montparnasse area. “They did say that we could work from home during the Games, but I’m guessing a lot of them have cleared out of town.”

Even President Macron has followed the trend. After declaring the Games open, he popped up at a couple of events – notably the swimming, where quadruple gold medallist Léon Marchand became a national hero – but spent the majority of the fortnight at his country residence: an island fort off the Mediterranean coast.

Only we Olympic tourists have been left behind: a million cuckoos in Baron Haussmann’s magnificent nest.

Léon Marchand's success lit up the first week of the Games - Getty Images/Clive Rose

One cannot deny that Paris 2024 has been a brilliant Olympiad, one of the three finest modern Games alongside London 2012 and Sydney 2000. Yet the fact is that most locals have barely seen a ball kicked, an oar pulled or a javelin thrown.

The business districts traditionally empty for the entirety of August, a period when tourists have the Tuileries to themselves. At the height of summer, the only Parisians not sunning themselves on the Riviera are those who work in the hospitality industry.

This year, the exodus began a week early, to avoid the disruption of impassable bridges and closed Metro stations near central Olympic venues such as Place de la Concorde.

A similar phenomenon was predicted before the 2012 Olympics, and indeed most Londoners knew friends who legged it faster than Mo Farah – whether because of the carrot of high rental prices or the stick of anticipated transport chaos.

But one never got the feeling, as one has here, that the restaurants are populated entirely by out-of-towners. I’ve eaten alongside orange-clad Dutchmen, Americans yammering away at 100 decibels, and a Chinese party who had never seen a wasp before, judging by their panic. Far from curling a lip in the anticipated manner, waiters have mostly smiled and dug out the English menus.

And yet, it’s not as if the Games have been stateless. They’ve retained a distinctively French flavour, with home prospects being roared on with genuine élan.

In another echo of London, the venues have been electric, with every seat filled, every fan invested and every nerve jangled. It’s just that the patriots have largely hailed from the provinces.

Victor Wembanyama, the home basketball star, who was cheered to the rafters on his way to the gold-medal match - Getty Images/Gregory Shamus

According to the Parisian tourist board, the first week of the Games drew 1.73 million international visitors, and 1.63 million day-trippers, most travelling up from far-flung regions such as Gironde, Loire-Atlantique, and Haute-Garonne.

Have the Olympics boosted the city’s economy? It’s hard to say. Anecdotal reports from restaurant managers – whose trade is down from normal summer levels – have contradicted more upbeat data from government agencies.

Either way, though, the spectacular TV images should be a beneficial long-term investment. Emily in Paris has nothing on fencing underneath the glittering dome of the Grand Palais.

Fencing was awarded one of the most stunning venues in the Grand Palais - AFP/FABRICE COFFRINI

Another charge often levelled at the French – with more justification than the ‘surly waiters’ cliché, in my experience – is that they are surprisingly miserable for a nation with so much to celebrate. As travel writer Sylvain Tesson once put it, “France is a paradise inhabited by people who think they are in hell.”

But after a turbulent few years for this city, scarred by the gilets jaunes protests and the rise of the National Rally, the mood here is uncharacteristically buoyant. “Haven’t seen the city so carefree and happy in a long time,” wrote one ex-pat Parisian reporter on X.

The two-week party continues to buzz like the breakdancing as the closing ceremony approaches. The volunteers have been utterly charming, the massive police presence has deterred any ne’er-do-wells, and the undisputed star of the Games has been Paris’ integrated transport system, which will take you anywhere within the Boulevard Périphérique [France’s answer to the M25] in half an hour.

Long-term, one suspects that the French will echo the British reaction to London. They’ll look back on these Games as a triumph, and celebrate their splendidly bonkers opening ceremony as a high-water mark for Francophone culture.

Even among the absent residents, reports are beginning to filter in of rampant FOMO. “I watched the first week of events on TV and definitely felt some regret,” said the artist Guillaume Sardin in an interview with Conde Nast Traveller.

Still, it’s in the nature of the French to moan. And it won’t take them long to get over it. A famously insouciant bunch, most Parisians will probably make out that they were here all along.