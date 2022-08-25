Great news for Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Trajan Group Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chair John Eales bought AU$81k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.02 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$2.15. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Trajan Group Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around AU$2.43. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Trajan Group Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Trajan Group Holdings. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$111k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Trajan Group Holdings insiders own 52% of the company, worth about AU$171m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Trajan Group Holdings Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Trajan Group Holdings. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Trajan Group Holdings has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

