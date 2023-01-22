Great news for Second Chance Properties Ltd (SGX:528): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Second Chance Properties Ltd's (SGX:528) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Second Chance Properties

The Founder Mohamed Salleh Marican made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$360k worth of shares at a price of S$0.22 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of S$0.26. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.63m shares worth S$580k. But they sold 1.64m shares for S$360k. Overall, Second Chance Properties insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Second Chance Properties insiders own 85% of the company, worth about S$201m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Second Chance Properties Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Second Chance Properties shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Second Chance Properties insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Second Chance Properties.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

