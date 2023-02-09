Great news for Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Ora Banda Mining Limited's (ASX:OBM) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ora Banda Mining

The Non-Executive Chairman Peter Mansell made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$91k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.05 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.095. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Ora Banda Mining insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Ora Banda Mining Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Ora Banda Mining insider buying shares in the last three months. Non-Executive Chairman Peter Mansell bought AU$29k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership Of Ora Banda Mining

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Ora Banda Mining insiders own about AU$17m worth of shares. That equates to 13% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Ora Banda Mining Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Ora Banda Mining insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ora Banda Mining. For example, Ora Banda Mining has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

