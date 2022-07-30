Great news for Lincoln Ventures Ltd. (CVE:LX.H): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Lincoln Ventures Ltd.'s (CVE:LX.H) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lincoln Ventures

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President & Executive Director John Proust for CA$80k worth of shares, at about CA$0.08 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.07. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Lincoln Ventures insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Lincoln Ventures Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Lincoln Ventures. Overall, two insiders shelled out CA$100k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Lincoln Ventures Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 36% of Lincoln Ventures shares, worth about CA$723k. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lincoln Ventures Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Lincoln Ventures shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Lincoln Ventures has 6 warning signs (and 5 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

