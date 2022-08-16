Great news for The GPT Group (ASX:GPT): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in The GPT Group's (ASX:GPT) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for GPT Group

GPT Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, MD & Director Robert Johnston for AU$500k worth of shares, at about AU$5.30 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$4.41. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While GPT Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

GPT Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does GPT Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. GPT Group insiders own about AU$15m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At GPT Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded GPT Group shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in GPT Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with GPT Group (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant).

But note: GPT Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • McTavish puts up six points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish didn't have to pull on the Maple Leaf and play in an unusual summer world junior hockey championship. The 19-year-old forward will head back to the Anaheim Ducks next month, the NHL team where he put up a goal and two assists in nine appearances last season. Skipping an August tournament to focus on preparing for training camp likely wouldn't raise eyebrows. But McTavish has been clear — he loves playing hockey and he loves representing Canada The dedication paid off Th

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Osaka loses to Zhang, Gauff quits with injury at Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was eliminated by Shuai Zhang, 6-4, 7-5, in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday. The tournament outside Cincinnati lost another big name, Coco Gauff, when she retired from her match against qualifier Marie Bouzkova with a left ankle injury. Gauff had her ankle taped after the first set and dropped out after the first game of the second set. The marquee match scheduled for Tuesday night at this hart-court U.S. Open

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Spaun leads playoff opener; Scheffler, McIlroy miss cut

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — J.J. Spaun hopes he's only getting started on the road to the FedEx Cup finale. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will have to wait another week. As for Jason Day, his season is over. Spaun made a late birdie for a 3-under 67 to take a one-shot lead Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening event in the PGA Tour postseason that no longer has three of its biggest stars for the weekend at the TPC Southwind. Scheffler, the Masters champion and No.

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu