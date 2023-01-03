Great news for Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Golden Rim Resources Ltd's (ASX:GMR) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Golden Rim Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Ernest Albers made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$120k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.03 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.031 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Golden Rim Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$0.037. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Golden Rim Resources Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Golden Rim Resources. insider Ernest Albers spent AU$120k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Golden Rim Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Golden Rim Resources insiders own about AU$2.4m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Golden Rim Resources Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Golden Rim Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Golden Rim Resources has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

