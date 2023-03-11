Great news for Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Games Workshop Group PLC's (LON:GAW) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Games Workshop Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Kevin Rountree bought UK£208k worth of shares at a price of UK£76.40 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£88.45. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Games Workshop Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Games Workshop Group insiders own 0.09% of the company, worth about UK£2.5m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Games Workshop Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Games Workshop Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Games Workshop Group stock. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Games Workshop Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

