Great news for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eli Lilly

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Jackson Tai for US$200k worth of shares, at about US$304 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$358. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Eli Lilly insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Eli Lilly

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Eli Lilly insiders own 0.1% of the company, currently worth about US$452m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Eli Lilly Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Eli Lilly shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Eli Lilly insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Eli Lilly you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

