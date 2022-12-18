Great news for Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Conifex Timber Inc.'s (TSE:CFF) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Conifex Timber

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman Kenneth Shields bought CA$197k worth of shares at a price of CA$1.97 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$1.59. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Conifex Timber insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Conifex Timber

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Conifex Timber insiders have about 4.7% of the stock, worth approximately CA$3.0m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Conifex Timber Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Conifex Timber insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Conifex Timber. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Conifex Timber that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

