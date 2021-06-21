The Great Khali’s Mother Tandi Devi Passes Away in Ludhiana

The Great Khali’s mother, Tandi Devi is no more after she succumbed in her battle against multi-organ problems in a hospital in Ludhiana.

She was aged 75 and she passed away on Sunday, hospital authorities confirmed.

Khali's mother had been admitted to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) last week.

Khali had made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. Before kickstarting his WWE career, he was an officer for the Punjab Police.

During his WWE career, Khali also went on to become the WWE Champion.

He has also appeared in four Hollywood films and two Bollywood films. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

