‘The Great Kenyan Bake Off’ Judge Kiran Jethwa Launches ‘Fearless Food’ YouTube Channel with Sony Pictures Television (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has teamed with “The Great Kenyan Bake-Off” judge Kiran Jethwa for a new YouTube channel, “Kiran Jethwa: Fearless Food,” including a series of original episodes.

Jethwa, an award-winning chef, adventurer and restauranteur, will go back to basics in the new series, entertaining and educating viewers in sourcing food and using it sustainably as an antidote to the overly packaged and processed foods increasingly taking over our tables.

Among the dishes he’ll demonstrate are whole ostrich cooked in a tandoor, pan-seared goats brains, sautéed chicken hearts and prawn head popcorn dish. His aim is to showcase nose-to-tail cooking, utilizing food that would traditionally be discarded while incorporating ideas and meals from cultures around the world.

Produced by Jethwa’s Quite Bright Films, the series is part of a multi-project development deal Jethwa struck with SPT in 2018 to co-develop unscripted cooking formats. Jethwa runs Quite Bright Films with Daniel Prior.

Nairobi-born Jethwa has previously hosted African culinary show “Tales From The Bush Larder” and NatGeo’s “Fearless Chef” and co-hosted Channel 4’s “Food Unwrapped” and “Extreme Food.” He has also been a judge on “The Great Kenyan Bake Off.”

The YouTube channel will also showcase footage from “Tales from the Bush Larder” and “Fearless Chef.”

“’Kiran Jethwa: Fearless Food’ is a channel with content cherry-picked and curated by me,” says Jethwa. “It’s for people who want to stretch their culinary imagination and understand how to use ingredients and food to their maximum potential. We have to learn to broaden our diets and to challenge the conventional. We need to make better use of our ingredients, waste less and eat every edible morsel of food that is put in front of us. ‘Fearless Food’ is a lens into my culinary world, a world that I can promise you won’t disappoint.”

SPT’s SVP international creative development, Sarah Edwards, added: “’Fearless Food’ is SPT’s second dedicated YouTube channel following the launch of ‘Impossible Science’ in 2020, which has created over 50 videos to date and over 26m views worldwide. We’re always on the lookout to work with and showcase brilliant talent, and Kiran brings to the screen the unique ability to combine his natural culinary flare with his love for adventure. His approach to food and ingredients has already built a fantastic following, and we are really excited to launching this channel and bringing him to a global audience.”

Check out Jethwa cooking an ostrich below:

