Great Indian Gin Guide: With 8 launches in the offing, could previously typecast spirit be the tonic for these times?

In India, until recently, gin " barring those who travelled and appreciated it " was just a white spirit that bartenders used to make martinis, or worse, typecast as "a ladies' drink". Over the past three years, however, there has been a significant shift in this perception. In 2020 alone, India has seen the possibility of almost eight new local gins releasing, with some already in markets around the country and overseas. So what has helped bring Indian gin to the forefront?

GREATER EXPECTATIONS

The launch of Greater Than gin in 2017, industry insiders say, changed everything. Nao Spirits, founded in 2015 by the very enterprising Anand Virmani and Vaibhav Singh, launched the London Dry gin two years later and the response to it has been deeply encouraging. Until the advent of Greater Than, which was quickly followed by Stranger & Sons and Hapusa (Nao Spirits), the choice of gin (or lack thereof) had been restricted to the local Blue Riband, and some international regulars like Bombay Sapphire, Tanqueray, Hendricks, Gordon's and Beefeater.

"So one had to make do with either a Rs 500 bottle, or the next best option would be no less than Rs 2,400," says Karina Aggarwal, brand strategist for Terai Gin. "Competitively priced in the Rs 1,500 slot, Greater Than paved the way for local gins that were rich in botanicals and did not cost too much. It became a gin drinker's gin as well as a bartender's favourite."

The goodwill that Nao Spirits generated in the industry also encouraged others to take their experiments with juniper seriously. Gin Gin's Shubham Khanna, owner and creator of the recipe, is grateful for the role they played in the early stages of his research. "The guys at Moonshine Meadery and Nao have really been so encouraging. They've been honest with feedback; they've helped with so many decisions of planning and strategising. They have never looked at us as competition and this really helps in us contributing to building this nascent scene," he adds.

THE MORE THE MERRIER

Greater Than's launch in India ran parallel with distributors supplying more international gins in the retail markets across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa. So gins one would find while travelling abroad or at the duty-free sections at airports such as Monkey 47, Le Gin, The Botanist, Bathtub, Roku among others, started appearing in wine shops in these places. Even those who didn't travel much were slowly being exposed to a wider range of gin flavours.

The versatile nature of gin itself made it an exciting new spirit to experiment with in a country that was slowly waking up to microbreweries and craft beer. "Globe-trotting Indians have been well-aware of the trends prevailing in other markets. Any party in India today is incomplete without a gin. We wanted to rejuvenate this category in India and offer the discerning Indian consumers the finest Indian craft gin. We are extremely pleased to see more and more Indian players offering gin today," says Sanjeev Banga, president, Radico Khaitan. Radico Khaitan is behind the award-winning Jaisalmer gin that was launched last year.

THE INDIAN-NESS IN GIN

The drive to create something inherently Indian has been a common story across these new age gin innovators in the country. Banga's trip to showcase their new single malt whisky Rampur in 2016, made him realise how untapped the gin market is in the country. He adds, "There are lot of international gin brands that have Indian names but there was no authentic Indian gin. That got us thinking and we decided to launch an Indian craft gin using mainly Indian botanicals." With 11 botanicals ranging from coriander, vetiver, orange peel, cubeb berries, lemon grass, Darjeeling green tea leaves, and lemon peel holding their own alongside angelica roots, liquorice and caraway seeds, Jaisalmer exudes the best of India's verdant nature.

