The great immigration lie is about to be exposed

Rishi Sunak delivers a keynote speech at CBI conference at The Vox conference centre in Birmingham

I will never forget being in the members’ bar in Strasbourg in 2003 and overhearing a conversation between two Europhile Conservative MEPs of longstanding. They were boasting and laughing to each other about how Eurosceptic they had claimed to be during their latest re-selection meetings. They thought that openly lying to hardworking Tory activists was funny. I had been an MEP for three years at this point, and probably still had some belief that our political class was generally well-intentioned – even if it was often misguided and weak. But here, before my eyes, was the proof of how wrong I was. I felt nothing but contempt for these two men.

When the immigration figures are announced on Thursday, I believe a good proportion of the British public will feel as scornful of the Government as I was resentful of those MEPs 20 years ago. The Home Office is expected to confirm that between 700,000 and one million people have been granted the right to live in this country in the past year alone.

Since the 1960s, there has been an assumption that the Conservative Party is tougher on immigration than the Labour Party. This explains why, in 2010, David Cameron made it a big election issue. During the previous decade, New Labour – under Tony Blair – had opened the door to mass-immigration without properly consulting the public. Cameron pledged to cut it drastically. His party’s manifesto promised to “take steps to take net migration back to the levels of the 1990s – tens of thousands a year, not hundreds of thousands”. This sounded credible, if a little woolly.

Many voters who are deeply concerned by immigration levels have been prepared to forgive past failures in the hope that this time the Conservative Party really mean what they say. And, indeed, when faced with the prospect of Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party in 2017 and 2019, which at that time seemed to want something akin to an open border into Britain, it is easy to see why so many people took the Tories at their word. Yet anybody studying the official figures from the last few years can see that at no point did the leadership of the Conservative Party really intend to take a tough line on immigration, least of all Boris Johnson.

During the referendum campaign, it was clear from early on that those working on the Vote Leave campaign – principally Dominic Cummings, Michael Gove and Boris Johnson – didn't want to focus on immigration. They found it awkward and embarrassing and they even urged me, as a prominent player in the rival Leave.EU campaign, to go easy on the subject. Then, as the finish line approached, those working on the Vote Leave project changed tack. They started talking about an Australian-style point system, something I had spoken about publicly for many years. They hit upon the word “control” as a tool to sell their message. This word continued to be bandied about after Johnson entered 10 Downing Street in July 2019. The great British public took it as an acknowledgement that immigration would be reduced. In fact, it was a vast deception.

In February, Britons were asked whether they agreed with the statement: “Immigration levels are too high”? Some 57 per cent of those polled agreed; 20 per cent did not agree. In only one constituency, according to MRP estimates by FocalData, did more residents disagree than agree with the statement. How those in Number 10 must have laughed at the stupid voters when they read these figures, for the great immigration lie goes on under Rishi Sunak. He looks set to become the prime minister whose government has allowed the highest levels of immigration into Britain ever, with little prospect of the numbers slowing down.

When the official figures are published on Thursday, the Conservatives will – rightly – be asking themselves if they can ever be trusted on immigration again. This will cause great alarm. Some of their defenders will no doubt point to recent remarks made by Labour's Anneliese Dodds, who suggested that immigration could go higher still in some areas, at least in the short term, under a Labour government. I don’t think that’s good enough. Once the bond of trust with the Conservatives is broken, the argument that things would be worse under Labour doesn't hold much water.

For now, Downing Street and much of the London-based media seem untroubled by all this. They do not regard immigration as an electoral threat. Their attitude is: why worry? They should look back at recent history.

In 2004, ten new countries joined the European Union in its largest ever enlargement: Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia. Their membership gave the citizens of these countries the automatic right to settle in Britain. My mission, as the leader of Ukip, was to show the public the link between EU membership and rapidly rising immigration.

Once Britons worked out what was going on, and saw how immigration levels had a noticeable impact on their quality of life, the Ukip vote soared. Eventually, the referendum followed. We are very close to a contemporary equivalent, only this time, I predict the effect will be even more powerful. When the public understand that no matter how much tax they are asked to pay, there will still be a shortage of housing, of GP appointments and of places in decent schools, the next political explosion will begin.

It is little wonder that the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, finds herself in deep trouble today, the apparent victim of a Blob campaign that may yet finish off her front line political career. For, unlike the leadership of her party since 2010, Ms Braverman has committed a cardinal sin: she actually believes in reducing numbers and tightening up our borders and has said so. The corporate backers of the Conservative government don’t like her talk. They want an unlimited supply of cheap foreign labour. Ms Braverman’s outspokenness on immigration is therefore considered inconvenient. I doubt that she will last long.

When the great immigration lie is exposed this Thursday, it will not take anybody long to see why most British citizens are being denied the basic standards in public services that were taken for granted a generation ago. We are living through a population crisis, and it is largely the fault of successive Conservative governments. I predict that a huge political backlash is coming. Westminster will not know what has hit it.

