The Great: History’s not so horrible when it has an energetic disregard for accuracy
The Great begins in 1761 but take away the corsets, billowing skirts and breeches and there is a familiar modern-day dynamic at play.
It is set in the Russian court, where an immature man-child rules over a large and influential country. Like Donald Trump, Peter III loves power but not responsibility, repeats his jokes and thinks women are vessels to give him male heirs, best kept at arm’s lengths giggling about hats. All ultimately dispiriting, but ripe for barnstorming satire.
Tony McNamara, who wrote The Favourite, has created this “occasionally true love story” based on a play he wrote. It’s about Catherine the Great before she gained that title (spoiler alert), but abandon any hopes of historical accuracy (for that you can watch HBO’s Catherine the Great drama starring Helen Mirren, which came out last year).
This is a fresh approach; high-energy period drama with a pop spin. They use modern language like “you are so judgmental” and Everybody Wants to Rule The World by Tears For Fears is played.
(Hulu)
The story is told from the point of view of young Catherine (Elle Fanning), who prides herself on her sunny disposition and fearless heart. She’s plucked from her aristocratic but impoverished family in Prussia to go to marry Peter III, who she has never met but wants desperately to fall in love with.
Unfortunately he is only interested in terrorising his courtiers, necking vodka and having threesomes. A lot of glasses are smashed in the court of this frat boy. Nicholas Hoult plays him and it’s hard to believe this is the sweet child from About A Boy. He relishes being a berk, like a dystopian Blackadder character. His one regret about all the wars he has lost is that it means there are a lot of people missing limbs at court, which ruins all the parties — they can’t dance.
You could blame his mother, whose corpse sits dressed up overlooking court so he can still go to her to seek approval.
But Catherine is a relentless optimist; Fanning’s face as she is continually thwarted is painful to watch. She wants to talk about Rousseau, the social contract and the exciting ideas coming from France, but all the other ladies, clutching their pet pugs, think she is joking when she mentions it — they can’t read.
She has one ally, her maid Mariel (the great Phoebe Fox), who is actually a lady but being punished for her father’s disloyalty, and together they begin to plot.
If you’re hoping for a Wolf Hall fix you will be disappointed — this is far more irreverent, and livelier than your average period drama. It has a film-like feel, which makes you wonder if it has the stamina to last 10 episodes, but it’s a promising start.
As The Favourite showed, a successful period drama is not all about accuracy. Sometimes real life is just the starting point for something that’s a great deal more fun. Huzzah, as they say in the court of Peter III.
The Great is on Channel 4 on Sunday nights at 9pm and episode one is available now on All 4
