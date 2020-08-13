'Great headset for working from home': This noise-cancelling headset is on sale right now for just $51

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

View photos Logitech H390 Wired ClearChat Comfort USB Headset More

With all of us spending more time at home, being able to regroup and connect with our friends, family and colleague over FaceTime, Zoom, Skype and Google Hangouts has become increasingly important. Regardless of who you’re ringing up, top-notch sound quality and a good microphone can easily and instantly enhance your video and audio call experience — we’re talking uninterrupted loud and clear sound on both ends.

In case you’re in the market for a headset that marries all the must-haves for that IRL-like interaction, we’ve found one headset that Amazon shoppers are loving. Introducing the Logitech H390 Wired ClearChat Comfort USB Headset.

This plug-and-play headset can be used with any PC or Mac device, gaming console and smartphone. It features an adjustable, padded headband and plush ear pads to provide outstanding comfort for hours on end, while you experience superior sound quality for internet/phone calls and to enhance your personal entertainment such as movies, music and video games. Digital sound quality is backed up by laser-tuned drivers that deliver enhanced audio. This headset is also equipped with a noise-cancelling rotating microphone, designed to block unwanted sounds for clear conversation and voice commands — even in a noisy room. When the microphone is not in use, simply turn and tuck the boom away from your mouth.

Also designed to perform with ease, the headset features convenient in-line volume and mute controls to offer easy access without interruption.

Backed up with a whopping 18,765 reviews and a 4.1-star rating, it’s no wonder why this headset was recently top of Amazon’s Movers and Shakers list as one of the retailers most popular headphones. Amongst the thousands of reviews, many people agree that these headsets are great “for working from home.”

