'Great headset for working from home': This noise-cancelling headset is on sale right now for just $51

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
With all of us spending more time at home, being able to regroup and connect with our friends, family and colleague over FaceTime, Zoom, Skype and Google Hangouts has become increasingly important. Regardless of who you’re ringing up, top-notch sound quality and a good microphone can easily and instantly enhance your video and audio call experience — we’re talking uninterrupted loud and clear sound on both ends.
In case you’re in the market for a headset that marries all the must-haves for that IRL-like interaction, we’ve found one headset that Amazon shoppers are loving. Introducing the Logitech H390 Wired ClearChat Comfort USB Headset.
This plug-and-play headset can be used with any PC or Mac device, gaming console and smartphone. It features an adjustable, padded headband and plush ear pads to provide outstanding comfort for hours on end, while you experience superior sound quality for internet/phone calls and to enhance your personal entertainment such as movies, music and video games. Digital sound quality is backed up by laser-tuned drivers that deliver enhanced audio. This headset is also equipped with a noise-cancelling rotating microphone, designed to block unwanted sounds for clear conversation and voice commands — even in a noisy room. When the microphone is not in use, simply turn and tuck the boom away from your mouth.
Logitech H390 Wired ClearChat Comfort USB Headset
SHOP IT: Amazon, $51 (originally $60)
Also designed to perform with ease, the headset features convenient in-line volume and mute controls to offer easy access without interruption.
Backed up with a whopping 18,765 reviews and a 4.1-star rating, it’s no wonder why this headset was recently top of Amazon’s Movers and Shakers list as one of the retailers most popular headphones. Amongst the thousands of reviews, many people agree that these headsets are great “for working from home.”
“Needed a new headset to use while working from home. I spend quite a bit of my day on the phone so was looking for something that would be comfortable. The padding on the top headband was a selling feature and definitely worth it. The ear pads also provide enough cushioning to be comfortable. Doesn't look super sleek on your head because of the extra padding and large earphones, but serves a purpose,” reads one five-star review.
“Bluetooth was easy to set up with both my work and personal cell phones...I've had no concerns with the connection or controls, noise-cancelling seems great, and love the flexibility of having a headset that is wireless and allows me to move around while working. I personally prefer the biaural design, which is why I chose this one. I would definitely recommend this headset and would buy it again as it was perfect for what I'm looking for.”
“Got this product for work, and to be honest, so far I’ve been positively surprised. The sound quality is almost as good as my expensive on the ear headphones,” another reviewer wrote. “All the controls are in the side of the headset: play/pause, volume, switch between Bluetooth or Logitech USB receiver. It’s very convenient. The microphone works perfectly and offers good quality as well. It folds, so it can be stored without taking much room in your backpack, echoes another.”
Not only is the Logitech H390 Wired ClearChat Comfort USB Headset perfect for work and play, but right now it is on sale for just $51. But hurry — this offer won’t last for long!
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.