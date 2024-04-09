Great hair day: Gene Keady showed Purdue basketball spirit in his hair for Final Four

There was no doubt about Gene Keady's allegiance.

The Purdue basketball coaching legend has been a big presence during March Madness, and he was even easier to identify on Monday night.

A block "P" was noted on the back of Keady's head as he sat in the State Farm Stadium crowd for the national championship game against Connecticut.

Keady has been along for the ride during March Madness, even learning the Purdue hype dance from Boilermakers guard Lance Jones.

Gene Keady had a Purdue ‘P’ in his hair. pic.twitter.com/DnBzlVSfiD — Sam King (@samueltking) April 8, 2024

In his 25 years in West Lafayette, Keady led his team to the NCAA tournament 17 times, the Elite Eight twice, won six Big Ten titles and 512 games.

He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

