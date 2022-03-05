‘His great-great-grandmother was Queen Charlotte.’ Charlotte FC makes its introduction
Charlotte FC plays its first home match tonight at 7:30 p.m. in front of an expected Major League Soccer record-breaking crowd of around 74,000 fans at Bank of America Stadium. Who are the players on the popular expansion squad?
We asked a few of them introduce each other in the video above, and share some fun facts that they’ve learned about their new teammates. Favorite animal? Favorite food? Home state? They had some fun answers.
Charlotte FC roster*
Name
Position
Hometown
McKinze Gaines
F
Austin, Texas
Vinícius Mello
F
Sapucaia do Sul, Brazil
Yordy Reyna
F
Chiclayo, Peru
Daniel Ríos
F
Mexico City, Mexico
Karol Świderski
F
Rawicz, Poland
Jordy Alcívar
M
Manta, Ecuador
Ben Bender
M
Baltimore, Maryland
Brandt Bronico
M
High Point, North Carolina
Alan Franco
M
Jujan, Ecuador
Chris Hegardt
M
San Diego, California
Titi Ortíz
M
Rosario, Argentina
Sergio Ruiz
M
El Astillero, Spain
Harrison Afful
D
Tema, Ghana
Adam Armour
D
Burlington, North Carolina
Guzmán Corujo
D
Rodríguez, Uruguay
Christian Fuchs
D
Neunkirchen, Austria
Jaylin Lindsey
D
Charlotte, North Carolina
Christian Makoun
D
Valencia, Venezuela
Joseph Mora
D
Carrizal, Costa Rica
Koa Santos
D
Waikoloa, Hawaii
Jan Sobociński
D
Lodz, Poland
Anton Walkes
D
Lewisham, England
Kristijan Kahlina
GK
Zagreb, Croatia
George Marks
GK
Raleigh, North Carolina
Pablo Sisniega
GK
Mexico City, Mexico
Adrián Zendejas
GK
Chula Vista, California
*Listed by position, alphabetically by last name