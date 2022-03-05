‘His great-great-grandmother was Queen Charlotte.’ Charlotte FC makes its introduction

Charlotte FC plays its first home match tonight at 7:30 p.m. in front of an expected Major League Soccer record-breaking crowd of around 74,000 fans at Bank of America Stadium. Who are the players on the popular expansion squad?

We asked a few of them introduce each other in the video above, and share some fun facts that they’ve learned about their new teammates. Favorite animal? Favorite food? Home state? They had some fun answers.

Charlotte FC roster*

Name Position Hometown McKinze Gaines F Austin, Texas Vinícius Mello F Sapucaia do Sul, Brazil Yordy Reyna F Chiclayo, Peru Daniel Ríos F Mexico City, Mexico Karol Świderski F Rawicz, Poland Jordy Alcívar M Manta, Ecuador Ben Bender M Baltimore, Maryland Brandt Bronico M High Point, North Carolina Alan Franco M Jujan, Ecuador Chris Hegardt M San Diego, California Titi Ortíz M Rosario, Argentina Sergio Ruiz M El Astillero, Spain Harrison Afful D Tema, Ghana Adam Armour D Burlington, North Carolina Guzmán Corujo D Rodríguez, Uruguay Christian Fuchs D Neunkirchen, Austria Jaylin Lindsey D Charlotte, North Carolina Christian Makoun D Valencia, Venezuela Joseph Mora D Carrizal, Costa Rica Koa Santos D Waikoloa, Hawaii Jan Sobociński D Lodz, Poland Anton Walkes D Lewisham, England Kristijan Kahlina GK Zagreb, Croatia George Marks GK Raleigh, North Carolina Pablo Sisniega GK Mexico City, Mexico Adrián Zendejas GK Chula Vista, California

*Listed by position, alphabetically by last name