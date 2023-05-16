Great-grandpa ditches his normal lottery numbers – and big win had him ‘on the floor’

A great-grandfather in Australia has been playing the lottery for decades.

Normally, he uses birthdays and anniversaries to pick numbers for his ticket. After years of losses, he decided to leave it up to chance.

He selected random numbers – and won.

“When (lottery officials) called this morning, I was still in bed, but now I’m on the floor!” he told Australian lottery officials.

“This isn’t a hoax, right?!” he asked.

The man brought home $1.42 million Australian dollars from the May 13 drawing, officials said.

“I’ll start my celebrations by first getting up off the floor,” the winner said. “There will be a lot of family members to call this morning – children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren!”

The man’s win was one of 14 from the drawing.

The winner lives in Mornington Peninsula, a suburb of Melbourne on the southern tip of Australia.