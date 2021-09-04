A great escape: Wild boars team up to free a pair of fellow pigs caught in a trap

Researchers at a nature reserve in the Czech Republic captured photos of a wild boar freeing two younger pigs caught in a trap, the first time they say such behavior has been documented in the animals.

The incident, reported in the journal Nature, happened in the Voděradské Bučiny National Nature Reserve east of Prague in January 2020.

Previous research has suggested the intelligence of pigs. The wild boar escape plan, the researchers wrote, "was fast and particular behaviours were complex and precisely targeted, suggesting profound prosocial tendencies and exceptional problem-solving capacities in wild boar."

At the reserve, researchers regularly trap wild boars using box cages, which are monitored with remote cameras. They then put an ear tag and GPS collar on the animals. Two young wild boars were caught in the trap, which has corn as a bait. Once in the cage, the boars triggered a wire closing the doors and two wooden logs drop to secure the trap.

The captured boars were in the trap for about two hours when the other boars approached the trap, based on pictures automatically taken every two minutes.

In the rescue attempt, which took about 29 minutes, an adult female wild boar and five other boars began touching the log securing the front door with their snouts. The female boar first charged the log with her head, releasing one end of the log, then went to the rear door log. While there is no photo of the female boar manipulating that log, it was freed by the next photo. A final photo shows an empty trap with the front door also ajar.

"When she was unsuccessful with the first log, she tried to remove the second log," the researchers wrote. "After removing the logs, she charged from the side of the door. Her behaviour thus helped the entrapped conspecifics that were able to open the door from inside."

Since the photos did not capture all of the rescue, some of the other wild boar could have teamed up with the adult female boar who took the lead on freeing the captured ones, the researchers say.

"It is possible that they could have also been involved in rescuing the entrapped boars and that the rescue was, in fact, cooperative," they wrote. "Cooperative rescue behaviour would not be surprising due to frequent cooperative interactions and close social bonds in boar."

Invasive species such as the wild boar, shown here, impact various ecosystems all over the U.S., according to the Department of Agriculture.

Other species have been documented showing rescue behavior, which is a rare sign of complex thought including empathy and social acts, the researchers note. In studies, dogs have opened a door to release their owners trapped in a box. Laboratory rats have also freed other rats trapped in a tube and ants have rescued fellow ants trapped in a nylon snare buried in sand.

Some cities might want to take note of the potential smarts of wild boar. Wild boar are again roaming the Bay Area tearing up lawns, The Sacramento Bee reported. And Rome is facing a wild boar "invasion" said the city's mayor, who has sued the regional government for failing to handle it, the Guardian reported. Back in May, a viral video showed several wild boar surrounding a woman outside a supermarket near Rome and stealing her groceries.

