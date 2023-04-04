Great Eastern Holdings (SGX:G07) Will Pay A Dividend Of SGD0.55

Great Eastern Holdings Limited (SGX:G07) will pay a dividend of SGD0.55 on the 8th of May. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.6%, which is around the industry average.

Great Eastern Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, Great Eastern Holdings' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 5.4% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 42%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Great Eastern Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.37 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.65. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.8% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Great Eastern Holdings has seen earnings per share falling at 5.4% per year over the last five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in Great Eastern Holdings stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

