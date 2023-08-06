Great Eastern Holdings' (SGX:G07) Dividend Will Be Increased To SGD0.35

The board of Great Eastern Holdings Limited (SGX:G07) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 250% on the 31st of August to SGD0.35, up from last year's comparable payment of SGD0.10. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Great Eastern Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, Great Eastern Holdings was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 2.1% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 46%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Great Eastern Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.37 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.65. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.8% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. It's not great to see that Great Eastern Holdings' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 2.1% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Great Eastern Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Is Great Eastern Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

