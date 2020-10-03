'A great day for our culture and our nation': Mi'kmaq Treaty Day in pictures

As Mi'kmaw harvesters set out from Saulnierville on Thursday morning to set their lobster traps, they launched a celebration of Mi'kmaq Treaty Day.

This is a collection of photos captured that day at the wharf in the southwestern Nova Scotia community, where people travelled from all over the territory known as Mi'kma'ki to celebrate the Peace and Friendship Treaties of 1725-1779.

Treaty Day is also held to raise public awareness of the treaties signed between the Mi'kmaq and the Crown. It marks the beginning of Mi'kmaq History Month in Nova Scotia.

For several weeks, tensions have been boiling in the St. Mary's Bay area of Nova Scotia between non-Indigenous and Indigenous fishermen after Sipekne'katik First Nation launched its fisheries management plan to allow community members to earn a moderate livelihood from the fishery.

Thursday morning, several Mi'kmaw harvesters geared up their boats and headed out into the bay to assert the treaty right to fish lobster, which was reaffirmed in a Supreme Court of Canada decision on Sept. 17, 1999, following the arrest of Mi'kmaw fisherman Donald Marshall Jr. for selling eels.

"Today is a great day for our culture and our nation as a whole," Chief Mike Sack of Sipekne'katik First Nation said at the celebration. "We have a lot of people here, kids, adults, elders, everyone is here to assert our treaty right."

