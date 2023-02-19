Great Crossing advances 11 wrestlers to final round of state championships

Great Crossing, the team champions from Region 6, will send 11 wrestlers to the final round of the KHSAA State Wrestling Championships next week after they made it through their State First Round Tournament on Saturday at Ryle High School in Union.

Three Warhawks advanced as their weight division’s top qualifier — Augustus Roberts at 132, Aiden Butler at 157 and Joshua Strayer at 175.

Bryan Station’s Jahvon Frazier finished second in the 215 class and was the top qualifier among 13 wrestlers from five Lexington schools who made the finals. He was joined by Defenders teammate Gary McCauley, who finished third at 285 pounds.

Frederick Douglass will send six wrestlers on, the most among Lexington schools — Anthony Condi, Liam Gutierrez, Jacob Wolfe, Landon Worley, Vaglo Ololo and Caleb Mpungu. Henry Clay qualified Jadan Hackney and Trae White, Lafayette qualified Jasitin Kubwimana and Cael Green and Tates Creek will send Ishmael Simmons.

Eight wrestlers in each class from Regions 5-8 advanced to the State Final Round on Feb. 25 at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.

The first round at Ryle began with 16 wrestlers in each class who were bracketed in a traditional wrestle-back format. Each region sent four qualifying wrestlers to the first round for each weight class. Regions 1-4 competed in a corresponding State First Round at Atherton High School in Louisville.

All of Saturday’s qualifiers will meet up next weekend — 16 wrestlers in each of the sport’s 14 weight classes — to compete for individual and team state championship honors in Winchester.

With Great Crossing being able to compete with 11 wrestlers in the 14 classes, the Warhawks have an excellent shot at one of the top team places. Powerhouse programs Union County and Johnson Central will also have 11 wrestlers each. Paducah Tilghman has the next most with 10. Boyle County and St. Xavier have nine.

The final-round tournament brackets can be found online at bit.ly/3kaQQUA.

Story continues

State final-round qualifiers from Regions 5-8.

106 — 1. George Dennis, Harrison County; 2. Zac Scott, Johnson Central; 3. Braden Blevins, Simon Kenton; 4. Dakota Phillips, Boyle County; 5. Trae White, Henry Clay; 6. Clayton Badida, Conner; 7. Luke Cornwell, Ryle; 8. Ian Tucker, Wayne County.

113 — 1. Landen Evans, Ryle; 2. Mason Orth, Campbell County; 3. Ren Birk, Great Crossing; 4. Kaygen Roberts, Boyle County; 5. Ryan Smith, Johnson Central; 6. Mat Wasson, Harrison County; 7. Aiden Marquis, Conner; 8. Carson Webster, Grant County.

120 — 1. TJ Meyer, Walton-Verona; 2. Ethan Davis, Grant County; 3. Anthony Condi, Frederick Douglass; 4. Jonah McCloskey, Simon Kenton; 5. Trent Cano, Great Crossing; 6. Ethan Masters, Boyle County; 7. Jeremiah Wilbers, Campbell County; 8. Andrew Clayton, Taylor County.

126 — 1. JD Morris, Johnson Central; 2. Rowdy Benner, Great Crossing; 3. Micah Thompson, Boyle County; 4. Seth Page, Ryle; 5. Christopher Ferraro, Campbell County; 6. Leydon Nelson, Harrison County; 7. Liam Gutierrez, Frederick Douglass; 8. Maalik Washington, Conner.

132 — 1. Augustus Roberts, Great Crossing; 2. Leland Reeves, Taylor County; 3. Rider Trumble, Ryle; 4. Christian Barnes, Johnson Central; 5. Deacon Heisler, Campbell County; 6. Colin Tucker, Wayne County; 7. Robert Nardelli, Madison Central; 8. Timothy Sulfsted, Walton-Verona.

138 — 1. Hunter Isaacs, Walton-Verona; 2. Jacob McDonald, Taylor County; 3. Carson Herbst, Madison Central; 4. Jonah Baysinger, Scott County; 5. Nicholas Armentano, Great Crossing; 6. Parker Maynard, Martin County; 7. Keegan Bishop, Covington Catholic; 8. Judah Carey, Boyle County.

144 — 1. Mason Schweitzer, Walton-Verona; 2. Chris Begley, Madison Southern; 3. James Haas, Ryle; 4. Jacob Wolfe, Frederick Douglass; 5. Clayton Shaddix, Great Crossing; 6. Caleb Barnes, Johnson Central; 7. Dakota Karr, Wayne County; 8. John Jackson, Boyd County.

150 — 1. Rilen Pinkston, Highlands; 2. Ethan Sentelle, Great Crossing; 3. Jasitin Kubwimana, Lafayette; 4. Kayne Garrett, Scott County; 5. Jaimen Carey, Boyle County; 6. Gaven Pugh, Simon Kenton; 7. Braedan Kelley, Madison Southern; 8. Weston Jude, Martin County.

157 — 1. Aiden Butler, Great Crossing; 2. Logan Castle, Johnson Central;3. Colin Ross, Ryle; 4. Kyle Richmond, Campbell County; 5. Nolan Banfield, Montgomery County; 6. Jackson Burger, Boyle County; 7. Lucas Hutchison, Madison Central; 8. Micheal Watts, Harrison County.

165 — 1. Dalton Matney, Johnson Central; 2. Aiden Zinser, Scott; 3. Owen Lamer, Taylor County; 4. Malakhi Young, Great Crossing; 5. Bryce Dennemann, Campbell County; 6. Kaden Lamier, Dixie Heights; 7. Landon Worley, Frederick Douglass; 8. Tristan Turner, Perry County Central.

175 — 1. Joshua Strayer, Great Crossing; 2. Seth Davis, Johnson Central; 3. Caleb Duke, Ryle; 4. Jayden Justice, Pikeville; 5. Jax Crowe, Boyle County; 6. Jacobie White, Harrison County; 7. Charlie Alford, Campbell County; 8. Vaglo Ololo, Frederick Douglass.

190 — 1. Zack Mccoart, Johnson Central; 2. Marcus James, Taylor County; 3. Travis Steiber, Ryle; 4. Jadan Hackney, Henry Clay; 5. Cody Mershon, Campbell County; 6. Cael Green, Lafayette; 7. Jack Hogsten, Boyd County; 8. Brock Sexton, Harrison County.

215 — 1. Chase Price, Johnson Central; 2. Jahvon Frazier, Bryan Station; 3. Luke Hyden, Walton-Verona; 4. Cole Christian, Ashland Blazer; 5. Emmanuell Mills, Scott; 6. Caleb Mpungu, Frederick Douglass; 7. Joaquin Solis, Great Crossing; 8. Joshua Brophy, Simon Kenton.

285 — 1. Stephan Whitehead, Madison Southern; 2. Emauryon Arnold, Holmes; 3. Gary McCauley, Bryan Station; 4. Willie Rodriguez, Covington Catholic; 5. Brady Adkins, Johnson Central; 6. Paul McClure, Boyle County; 7. Joseph Cooper, East Carter; 8. Ishmael Simmons, Tates Creek.