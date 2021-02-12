Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Reopening of Shorelines Casino Belleville
TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement on February 8, 2021 from the Ontario provincial government that certain businesses, such as casinos, can reopen in certain areas of the province, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") will be reopening Shorelines Casino Belleville ("the property") on February 16, 2020 at 10am EST.
The property will offer slot machine play and will be restricted to a guest capacity of 50 for guests only from regions not in "stay at home orders". Table games and food and beverage amenities will not be available at this time.
With the reopening of the property, the Company will have four of its 26 properties open and operating under restricted conditions.
Below is an overview of the status of the Company's properties:
Current Status of Operations
Ontario
Status
New Brunswick
Status
Casino Woodbine
Closed
Casino New Brunswick
Open
Elements Casino Mohawk
Closed
Elements Casino Flamboro
Closed
Nova Scotia
Status
Casino Ajax
Closed
Casino Nova Scotia Halifax
Open
Great Blue Heron Casino
Closed
Casino Nova Scotia Sydney
Open
Elements Casino Grand River
Closed
Elements Casino Brantford
Closed
British Columbia
Status
Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands
Closed
All properties in British Columbia
Closed
Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs
Closed
Shorelines Casino Peterborough
Closed
Shorelines Casino Belleville
Opening Feb. 16
ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION
Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.
Great Canadian Gaming Corporation
39 Wynford Drive
North York, ON
M3C 3K5
Website: www.gcgaming.com
SOURCE Great Canadian Gaming Corporation
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/11/c3821.html