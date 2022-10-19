‘It’s a great British thing – giving blood’

Reverand Neil Fairlamb outside his regular blood donor centre in London - Jamie Lorriman

On December 2, I will take a train into London from my home in Surrey. I’ll meander through the streets of Soho to a building on Margaret Street before heading on to All Saints Church down the street. It’s a familiar routine; I’ve been coming here roughly every 12 weeks for 50 years.

In the early 1970s I’d leave having had a fascinating chat and a glass of Guinness. These days, the conversation is still on offer but the tuck tends to be a glass of water and an orange Club. I should say, my quarterly trip into town does have a purpose – I’m a regular at the West End Blood Donor Centre, and December 2 will mark my 150th donation.

It’s always struck me as a great British thing, giving blood. One of those small acts of service most of us can offer. We can’t do a great deal about most of the ills facing modern society; this is one of things we can do.

I’ve been giving blood every few weeks since 1968 and without wishing to sound terribly pious, I consider it one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to go on doing it at 72. People don’t realise you can go on donating after 65, but as long as you have already been a regular donor (and are generally in good health and have a sufficient iron count) they are quite happy for you to continue.

I first donated at a new mobile clinic when I was a student at university in Bangor. When I came to London to work as a teacher I wanted to keep up the habit. I sought out the West End centre and have been going there ever since.

Over the years I have had so many interesting conversations with people in the centre. I’ve met nurses from all around the world.

When you have given blood, it gets dispersed all around the country. They will write to you to tell you which hospital your blood ended up in. It just makes the world feel a little smaller, a bit more connected.

Reverend Neil Fairlamb - Jamie Lorriman

I did wonder if I might be getting too old to donate, but I’m reassured I can carry on. In fact, one of the last times I was there I noticed my blood was going in a different vessel to everyone else’s and wondered if it was because I like a nightly glass of wine – perhaps they were doing some research on the effects of drinking wine and donating blood. “No no, Mr Fairlamb,” they said. “Didn’t anyone tell you? You’re on the baby panel.”

Apparently most adult blood isn’t suitable to donate to babies but mine seems to have the right levels of antibodies. I asked if my nightly glass of wine could have a residual effect, but they assured me they’d “sort that out”.

It’s a shame the glass of Guinness isn’t on offer anymore. You used to go in, stick your arm out and be handed a cold glass of the dark stuff – a pint for a pint (or a half…). At Christmas, Marks and Spencer’s used to donate turkey sandwiches too, though they eventually went the way of the health and safety police too.

These days, they’re very keen on you to drink water – a gulp before and another after. And if you require a pick-me-up, there are Clubs and crisps. An incentive if ever you needed one, though that’s another thing I like about our donor service – in many countries, donating is incentivised in some way. In Britain, as far as I know, it never has been. I have always felt, without being blimpish, that it’s a point of pride that we can get enough blood for our needs through this voluntary service.

After donating, I go to William Butterfield’s great church All Saints to give thanks for this opportunity to be a help. With any luck, I’ll be able to repeat my little ritual for many years to come.

To find out how to give blood, visit blood.co.uk