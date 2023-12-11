Great British Beer Festival cancelled for 2024 because London venue 'was not available'

The Great British Beer Festival in 2023 (Supplied)

The Great British Beer Festival has been cancelled for 2024 because its London venue was not available.

Organisers said the annual celebration, which had been due to be held at West Kensington’s Olympia Exhibition Centre, could not go ahead as the building was not available for the dates required.

The flagship event, run by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), is usually held in the first week of August and attracts more than 60,000 beer enthusiasts and brewers. It is among Britain's largest beer events and has been held since 1977.

The group’s events director, Catherine Tony, said: “While we are understandably extremely disappointed CAMRA’s flagship event will not take place next year, we are now looking at a range of options for its triumphant return in 2025.

“It has been a difficult decision to make as it is the highlight of our calendar. Unfortunately, our current venue could not offer us the dates we needed. It is essential the Great British Beer Festival is the absolute best it can be for our valued volunteers, wider membership and customers.”

We're sorry to announce that the Great British Beer Festival is taking a year off in 2024 but will return in 2025. Work is now underway to explore a variety of options for the future.



CAMRA said ongoing building works at the major exhibition centre could also have stymied efforts to put on the event.

A major £1bn redevelopment is currently taking place at the Olympia, which will see the redevelopment of the existing listed exhibition halls, the creation of a 4,000-seat music venue, alongside new hotels and retail outlets.

Organisers now plan to re-run the event in 2025, saying attempts to secure an alternative venue were not successful due to “timescales, costs and our requirements”.

“While this was not a decision taken lightly, we will now look forward to the future and continue with plans for 2025, looking at a variety of options and venues,” said Ms Tony.

The event had been on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, with an attempt by CAMRA to launch Covid-themed glassware sparking controversy after accusations of insensitivity. The group later apologised.

An event was also not held in 1984.

Last year, the event was visited by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after changes to the way beer and spirits are taxed.

The Standard has contacted Olympia London for comment.