Great British Bake's Off's Awkward Biscuit Week Mishap Gave Everyone The Same Flashback

The latest episode of Bake Off saw 'doughgate' play out

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Great British Bake Off.

Great British Bake Off was served up with an extra slice of déjà vu on Tuesday, when many viewers were reminded off one of the show’s biggest ever gaffes.

In the latest episode of the hit Channel 4 competition, the bakers were put to task in Biscuit Week, which led to a tense moment after a mix-up about dough.

Disaster almost struck in the tent when student Rowan went to the fridge to check on his mixture during the technical challenge, and believed someone else had begun using it in error.

Approaching one of his fellow bakers, he asked: “Christy, are you using my biscuit dough?”

As Christy realised her error, she was seen putting her hands over her mouth and apologising.

“Oh my god, I’m so sorry,” she said.

However, crisis was averted as she had only just began rolling out the dough, so was able to hand it back to Rowan.

The whole saga put many Bake Off fans in mind of the famous “Bingate” saga from the 2014 series, inducing some serious flashbacks:

almost had another baked alaska gate there 😂 #gbbopic.twitter.com/Zy40Uee0dT — niamh (@xniamhamelia) October 3, 2023

Not biscuit gate, I'm getting Baked Alaska flashbacks! #GBBO — BONRAW FOODS (@bonraw) October 3, 2023

For any new Bake Off fans – or those who’ve perhaps forgotten the drama (which literally dominated the front pages after it aired!) – “Bingate” saw baker Iain Watters chucking out his Baked Alaska after it fell apart when he removed it from the tray, having failed to freeze.

To add to matters, fellow competitor Diana Beard had momentarily removed it from the fridge, with some viewers wrongly accusing her of ruining his bake.

However, this time around, things were (perhaps thankfully?) much less dramatic, with the quick resolution of “Doughgate” proving to be a little anti-climatic for some...

We've had Custardgate, we've had Bingate...now we have Doughgate, but Doughgate is much less dramand more light-hearted than Custardgate & Bingate. #GBBO — Joseph Mendy (@2001joe_mendy) October 3, 2023

Wait that was it?? Biscuit dough gate amounted to a “whoops sorry here’s your biscuit dough back”. Where’s the drama?? 👀😂#gbbo#GreatBritishBakeOffpic.twitter.com/XjMYs93YXL — Chatsunami 🏴 (@ChatsunamiPod) October 3, 2023

I needed that to be more dramatic, both parties disappointingly reasonable #doughgate#GBBO — Olivia Minnock (@oliviaminnock) October 3, 2023

The Great British Bake Off continues next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.

