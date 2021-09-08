Great British Bake Off Just Announced Return Date For New Series – And There's Not Long To Wait

The start date for the upcoming 12th series of the Great British Bake Off has now been confirmed.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bake Off’s official Twitter page shared an image of the judges and presenting team holding up mugs which read: “Bake Off is back.”

The tweet also confirmed that the most famous tent on telly will be returning to our screens on Tuesday 21 September.

“Bake a date in your diaries - we’re back!” they said in the tweet.

Bake a date in your diaries - we're back! #GBBOpic.twitter.com/zHVC5y0ABp — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 8, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.