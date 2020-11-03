'Great British Bake Off' finalist Luis Troyano dies at 48

Former Great British Bake Off contestant Luis Troyano has died at age 48 after a battle with esophageal cancer. (Photo by Victoria Haydn/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Former Great British Bake Off contestant Luis Troyano has died after a battle with esophageal cancer.

The 48-year-old graphic designer was a finalist in the TV baking contest in 2014.

“Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against esophageal cancer last week,” Troyano’s manager said on Twitter. “A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more. Always in our thoughts.”

Producers of The Great British Bake Off released a statement in tribute to the marketing manager from Cheshire.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away. It was a huge honor and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off tent for Series Five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family.”

A JustGiving page to raise money for charity Macmillan Cancer Support has been set up in his memory.

“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure,” the page read. “This page has been set up for Macmillan Cancer Support but in truth, Luis gave a big thank you to everyone involved in his care.”

Troyano thanked caretakers on the site as well.

A special thankyou to Macmillan Cancer Support, East Cheshire Hospice and the NHS including Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Stockport NHS Foundation Trust for trying to save my life and their tireless work to try and eliminate cancer. But more importantly a massive thank you to all the amazing professionals who really did try their absolute best for me, showed me absolute compassion and gave me more time than what was seemingly possible. I thank you sincerely.

Troyano, from Poynton in Cheshire, took part in the fifth series of The Great British Bake Off when it was still broadcast on the BBC, hosted by Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc and judged by Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood.

He made it to the final alongside Richard Burr and NHS secretary Nancy Birtwhistle, who won the series.

In 2015, Troyano published his own cookbook, Bake It Great.

Many have paid tribute to Troyano on social media, who appears to always have been very friendly to Bake Off fans and fellow food bloggers he met at festivals and events.

Food illustrator Tom Hovey, who draws the incredible creations on Bake Off, tweeted: “So sad to hear of the passing of wonderful baker and lovely man.”

