The Great British Bake Off eliminates second baker from 2023 series

Tonight (October 3), The Great British Bake Off eliminated the second baker from its 2023 series.

Following a challenging biscuit week and a disappointing Showstopper, Keith was sent home.

Starting off the episode with the Signature challenge, our 11 remaining bakers were asked to make a batch of marshmallow biscuits.

In the challenge, Keith struggled to finish his wagon wheel-inspired biscuits, while Rowan took a risk with a Parma Violet-flavoured offering and Nicky's jam went missing.

After winning the first handshake of the series from judge Paul Hollywood for her marshmallow biscuits, contestant Tasha said: "I was not expecting that at all. I'm so proud."

Next up was the Technical challenge, where the bakers were tasked with making 12 identical custard creams in just an hour and a half.

Coming last in the challenge was Keith, whose misshapen custard creams failed to impress. Meanwhile, Abbi took the top spot with their near-flawless biscuits, which judge Prue Leith described as "pretty well perfect".

Lastly was an illusion-themed Showstopper challenge in which the bakers had to make their favourite meal out of biscuits.

Josh made a burger and fries and Dana made pizza, while Rowan, Matty and Cristy all chose to make a charcuterie board. Abbi made a dim sum brunch, Tasha made a Japanese katsu, Keith opted for a meal deal, Saku made a Sri Lankan breakfast and both Nicky and Dan made pies.

During a special moment during judging, Paul awarded Josh the second handshake of the series for his burger Showstopper.

After judging, we bid farewell to Keith, who kept his chin up post-elimination. "I feel fine — there's nothing sad about this moment," he said. "I've had the most fantastic time."

Star Baker this week was Tasha, who said: "It's the weirdest feeling because you put all this time and this energy, and at the end of the day, it's biscuit or cake or something you eat, but it means so much."

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 in the UK. In the US, it's known as The Great British Baking Show and streams on Netflix.

