Great British Bake Off's Axed Contestant Jokes About Their Overambition In Emotional Goodbye Letter

Warning! This article contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Great British Bake Off.

Great British Bake Off contestant Rowan has lamented the fact he always sets himself “impossibly ambitious goals” after becoming the latest baker to leave the tent.

Rowan had been repeatedly criticised by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith for not listening to their advice to be less complicated with his creations, after serving up unfinished or modified bakes during his time on the Channel 4 show.

On Tuesday night, it proved to be his downfall as he became the third contestant to be eliminated from the competition.

Rowan later penned an emotional goodbye letter, which was posted on the official Bake Off Twitter account.

“It has always been my weakness to set myself impossibly ambitious goals”

He wrote: “Late last year I decided it was time for an adventure, so filled in the Bake Off application, and so began an amazing journey – the trip of a lifetime! What an extraordinary experience in this most extraordinary of years!

“Although it was fabulously harder work than I could have ever imagine (the in-tent baking is just the tip of a very large iceberg), and it has always been my weakness to set myself impossibly ambitious goals, I have loved every bit of this marvellous opportunity.”

He continued: “Everyone; from the technical, administrative and publicity teams to the celebrity presenters and judges have been, without exception, absolutely delightful, kind and hugely encouraging.

“As for the other contestants, it has been an absolute pleasure and privilege to work alongside such talented and lovely people. I never once felt that we were competing against one-another: out only adversary was the clock!”

Nine bakers now remain in the competition, and next week the theme is chocolate.

The Great British Bake Off continues next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.