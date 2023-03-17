The Great British Bake Off: Alison Hammond replaces Matt Lucas as co-host
Alison Hammond has signed up to replace Matt Lucas as co-host of The Great British Bake Off.
The This Morning presenter will join Noel Fielding on the Channel 4 baking show's next series.
She posted a video on Twitter featuring models of herself, Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, all made out of icing.
In the video, she said she was "absolutely thrilled" and "so very excited".
She wrote: "It's Official!! It's happening. The Great British Bake Off! Let's have it - the cake that is. So excited."
It’s Official!! It’s happening The Great British Bake off ! let’s have it - The cake that is 🤣 so excited @BritishBakeOff @Channel4 @PrueLeith @PaulHollywood @noelfielding11 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/IsOlzLGZPh
— Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond) March 17, 2023
🍞BAKING NEWS 🍞
We're delighted to announce that Alison Hammond will be joining forces with Noel Fielding to host the next series of The Great British Bake Off on @Channel4 later this year. We cannot wait! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/KTI57HcNrU
— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 17, 2023