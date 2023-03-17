The Great British Bake Off: Alison Hammond replaces Matt Lucas as co-host

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond has signed up to replace Matt Lucas as co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

The This Morning presenter will join Noel Fielding on the Channel 4 baking show's next series.

She posted a video on Twitter featuring models of herself, Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, all made out of icing.

In the video, she said she was "absolutely thrilled" and "so very excited".

She wrote: "It's Official!! It's happening. The Great British Bake Off! Let's have it - the cake that is. So excited."