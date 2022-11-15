Great British Bake Off 2022 Winner Announced As Syabira During Final

Syabira has won The Great British Bake Off

Syabira has been crowned the winner of this year’s Great British Bake Off.

The 32-year-old baker beat fellow finalists Abdul and Sandro during Tuesday night’s final, which saw the trio take on three last challenges, including the Channel 4 show’s most challenging ever Signature Bake.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith asked them to make a seasonal summer picnic comprising of small vegetarian pies, decorated mini cakes, and finger sandwiches using a bread loaf they had baked.

The Technical Challenge saw Syabira, Abdul and Sandro tasked with making a summer pudding bombe, before they then had to design an edible sculpture of Our Beautiful Planet in the final Showstopper of the series.

Ultimately, it was Syabira who came out on top, with Paul saying of the decision: “She can be a bit of a risk taker with her flavours and it has worked Some of the flavours we have never had in the tent before and unlikely to have again, she is an incredible baker.”

Prue added: “She is creative and she is careful, she practices like anything and she is imaginative, she just has the lot. She is a very skilful baker.”

Speaking of her win, Syabira called it “the biggest achievement in my life”, adding: “All the hard work, all the trial and error, it has all been worth it. I am very very proud.”

Sandro said: “I am so proud of Syabira, she is the Queen of Flavours, she fully deserves it. I am so happy for her. I am happy that I have got this far, and I am blessed, I am grateful. It’s been an amazing experience, it’s been a dream.”

Abdul added: “For me this is a massive achievement and I am so happy and proud of myself and I am happy for Syabira because she has worked so hard for this, and I am just so happy for her.”

The Great British Bake Off is available to stream on All4.

