Great Britain win silver in women's team sprint at World Championships but men crash out of pursuit

Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Lauren Bell missed out on gold by a tenth of a second - REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Great Britain had to settle for a silver medal in the women’s team sprint at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, but are confident of closing the gap on Germany by next year’s Olympics.

Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Lauren Bell lost by less than a tenth of a second against a German team that set a new world record to successfully defend their sprint title. Finucane said: “There is still a year to go until Paris and to be so close to the Germans is amazing. There is so much more to come from us.”

By contrast, Great Britain’s men’s hopes of successfully defending their team pursuit world title ended in a crash in qualifying at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Charlie Tanfield slipped coming out of the final corner and, with Britain already down to three riders at that point, they did not set an official time and went out of the competition.

This was a nasty crash at the Cycling World Championships.



Thankfully after a few minutes of medical treatment, GB's Charlie Tanfield was able to leave the velodrome unassisted.#BBCCycling pic.twitter.com/I4vV69WmCA — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 3, 2023

Britain had been on course for the second fastest qualifying time behind Denmark and a ticket to the medal rounds prior to the incident.

Tanfield, 26, received medical treatment on the track for several minutes before being able to walk off unassisted. He was then taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion, with all other X-rays and scans coming back clear.

There was also disappointment for Neah Evans in the women’s individual pursuit. She lost to New Zealand’s Bryony Botha in the bronze-medal race.

In the para cycling events, Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl won Great Britain’s first gold medal of the championships, in the women’s B 1km time trial. They were trailing by more than a second going into the final lap but eventually pipped Australia’s Jessica Gallagher and Caitlin Ward by 0.06secs.

Fellow Britons Jordan Elizabeth and Amy Cole won bronze in the same event.

