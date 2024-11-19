When is Great Britain vs Slovakia? Start time, how to watch Billie Jean King Cup semi-final live on TV today

When is Great Britain vs Slovakia? Start time, how to watch Billie Jean King Cup semi-final live on TV today

Great Britain attempt to book their place in the Billie Jean King Cup final as they take on Slovakia today.

Not since 1981 have Britain made it to the final of the event, and never have they lifted the trophy, but momentum is firmly with Anne Keothavong’s side in Malaga.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW GREAT BRITAIN VS SLOVAKIA LIVE!

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter have been in superb form, neither of them yet dropping a set, as first Germany and then defending champions Canada were swept aside without the need for a deciding doubles rubber.

With the likes of Canada, Australia, Czech Republic and the United States already out, the British team will believe they can go all the way in Spain, with Italy waiting for the winner of this tie in the final.

Slovakia have, though, been impressive this week, knocking out the US team after a tight doubles win and then backing that up with a 2-0 victory over Australia in the quarter-finals.

Great Britain vs Slovakia start time

The semi-final tie between Great Britain and Slovakia is scheduled to begin at 11am GMT this morning, Tuesday November 19, 2024.

Raducanu will once again play the first singles match, with Boulter then following her on court. If a doubles rubber is required, British duo Olivia Nicholls and Heather Watson are likely to be called upon.

How to watch Great Britain vs Slovakia

TV channel: Great Britain vs Slovakia will be broadcast by the BBC on the Red Button.

Live stream: The tie will be available to watch in full on the BBC Sport website and app, and BBC iPlayer.

Live coverage: You can follow the tie in full today with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!