Great Britain vs Kazakhstan, Davis Cup 2022: live score and latest updates

03:08 PM

Sing it loudly

03:07 PM

End of first set: Murray 6-4 Popko* (*denotes server)

Popko is keen to draw Murray into a lengthy battle, with every point hard fought. Murray takes first blood, keeping up the pressure on Popko, and then Popko hits too deep to go love-30 down. Popko then finds the net, gifting Murray three set points.

Murray underplays a backhand softly into the net as Popko looks for the fightback but Murray takes the opening set after Popko puts the wrong angle on his return to strike the net himself.

Having settled into the set nicely, Murray has kept the pressure up during these long games, and seen the rewards.

03:01 PM

Murray* 5-4 Popko (*denotes server)

Murray's first serve has troubled Popko in this opening set, and it again inspires a trembling return from the Kazakh to open the scoring in this game. He double faults for 30-15, quickly returning with an ace, and then another unstoppable serve.

A robust hold for Murray.

02:59 PM

Murray 4-4 Popko* (*denotes server)

Murray ends another gritty rally with a slightly misjudged forehand which bounces out of play. He finds the net from the back of the court, pushed back by Popko's deep hitting. But Popko overhits going for another baseline rally, and Murray can gain footing, 30-15.

Popko gets the better of Murray's lob, which had been undermined by a touch of the net court, with a cross-court smash, and then takes the hold by forcing Murray into overpowering a response.

02:53 PM

Murray* 4-3 Popko (*denotes server)

A 203kph flyer tips Popko over on the return, and restarts Murray's charge on his first serve, with the Briton quickly making 40-love.

Murray holds comfortably, with the help of a sky-high ball which lands in pitch-perfectly mid-rally, and moves ahead of Popko.

02:50 PM

Murray 3-3 Popko* (*denotes server)

Popko sends a flat, formidable forehand deep cross-court which Murray falters to return, the high looping ball falling just before the net. The Kazakh looks comfortable in attack, keeping Murray in constant motion in the rally and misdirecting him before unleashing a clean backhand down the line.

Murray can go 30-15 behind with a powerful return on Popko's second serve, which Popko hits long. Pulling down an aerial ball, he smacks it pass Popko to level them, 30-30.

Murray sends an unfocused too-long backhand into the net, and after playing the shot, unleashes his frustration at the back of the court. He can hold Popko to deuce, and takes the advantage after answering all of Popko's deep set returns. Popko goes for the kill, but smashes into the net.

After Popko goes to advantage several returns later, Murray swipes his racquet at the ground in frustration. The players move between advantage and deuce, deuce and advantage, with Popko holding his nerve well, but Murray, again reaching each of the Kazakh's returns, wins the final point after Popko unleashes into the net.

The longest, most physical game of a highly physical match so far - Murray has the break.

02:37 PM

Murray* 2-3 Popko (*denotes server)

Murray opens with an ace, then plays a double fault. Again, Murray's passing shot finds the wrong side of the line, putting him behind, 30-15.

Popko returns zestily to gain two break points, having scarecly put a foot wrong all match. But a front-footed serve unbalances Popko and Murray can capitalise on a shaky return.

He gains the advantage at deuce, and claims the game with an ace, buying himself a crucial early hold.

02:33 PM

Murray 1-3 Popko* (*denotes server)

Popko has to streak back to collect a backhand lob volley which falls in behind him, but catches the opportunity. He can return but Murray's smashed lob return bypasses him. Popko levels against him, with Murray looking laboured at this early stage in the match. He might settle into the match, but losing momentum after Friday night's battle against Netherlands could be a factor.

Popko plays a fiery passing backhand past Murray after holding him to another lengthy rally. He holds the game thereafter with ease.

02:29 PM

Murray* 1-2 Popko (*denotes server)

Murray opens serving with a double fault, and then overpowers a backhand, searching for another winner, to bounce the ball out of play after Popko holds him in the rally. He gets his first point from Popko playing him onto a deep backhand before leaping up to smash down a high lob.

Murray has Popko energetically sprinting around the baseline, luring him out of position with a dropshot but the ball falls just before the net to give Popko break point at 40-15. Popko gets the early break when a one-handed sliced backhand falls just out of play for Murray, making an ideal start for the Kazakh.

popko davis cup 2022 - Ed Sykes/Reuters

02:24 PM

Murray 1-1 Popko* (*denotes server)

Popko looked a little nervy in the opening game - as any debutant against Murray might - and early into his service, Murray's on the front foot, sending a forceful double-handed backhand streaking past him cross-court.

Murray plays a straight shot into the tramlines, opening the door for Popko's hold, and settling him into the match.

02:21 PM

First set: Murray* 1-0 Popko (*denotes server)

Murray opens the first rubber with a serve which Popko can only return out of play, and follows up with another strong serve, the return of which he can gently trip up to the net to receive, playing a dropshot onto the other side.

Popko gets into the points but Murray quickly holds with minimal exertion.

02:14 PM

Murray wins the toss

And elects to serve.

A few minutes of warming up, and then we're off to the races in Glasgow.

02:12 PM

Moment of commemoration

'Flowers of the forest' is played by a piper as the Emirates Arena before the players come out. The compere announces details of the national silence scheduled for 8pm, and it will be interesting to see how the players and the crowd - if still inside the arena - are able to see it observed.

Kazakhstan comes out first to polite cheers, before the wall of sound which hits as the British team emerges. The loudest cheer, of course, is for Murray.

A minute's silence is observed now, followed by the anthems. Kazakhstan's is quite rousing, with choral aspects, and the Kazakhstan supporters around the stadium are in full voice. 'God Save the King' is only instrumental, but the players, and some of the crowd, sing along nonetheless.

Kazakhstan supporters during the national anthem at the Emirates Arena - Robert Perry/PA

02:03 PM

Teams qualified for Malaga

Although matches are still being played in Hamburg, Bologna and Valencia, the following teams have already qualified:

Canada

USA

Netherlands

Italy

Australia

Germany

01:56 PM

Murray and Popko have never played one another

Popko has a singles ranking of 227, and is yet to play in Glasgow, taking over in the singles, as Murray has in the British squad, from Mikhail Kukushkin.

Like Bublik, Kukushkin lost both of his singles matches, against Tommy Paul and Tallon Griekspoor.

01:45 PM

Good afternoon

Welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Great Britain's third and final Davis Cup tie against Kazakhstan.

After defeats against USA and Netherlands, Great Britain have no future in the competition, making this fixture a run of three dead rubbers. But nonetheless, the British team have delighted in Glasgow this week, and fans will be eager to watch some high-quality tennis regardless of the outcome. Or so they might say, through gritted teeth.

This is the painful beauty of Davis Cup tennis, with team GB resigned to their fates within seconds of Netherlands' winning match point in Friday's late night doubles, which saw Joe Salisbury and Andy Murray play out of their skin to claw back GB's place in Malaga: but it was to no avail.

There was some doubt in the pairing of Murray with Salisbury, fresh off his US Open win and ranked No 1 in world doubles. Murray is a player of inarguable quality, but he had only partnered Salisbury twice before this competition. Unlike, say, Neal Skupski, another member of the British squad and a specialist doubles player, last on court with Salisbury, albeit across the net, at the US Open finals.

Salisbury and Murray battled through two tiebreaks but eventually lost in three sets to Netherlands on Friday night - Alex Dodd/CameraSport

Ahead of Great Britain's match against Kazakhstan, captain Leon Smith defended his decision-making.

"Is it that controversial to put your two highest ranked singles players out there? No," Smith told BBC Sport.

"Is it controversial to put the number one doubles player in the world out there? No.

"Is it controversial to put Andy Murray out there on the court here in Glasgow? I don't think so. We believed that was the right thing to do, and that's on me."

But in the end, Smith will not be able to turn back the clock. Instead, GB will look to go into their final match of the competition with their heads held high, hunting a win for pride alone.

Today's matches will see some change to the line-up, with Dan Evans dropping out of the singles line-up, and Murray instead facing Dmitry Popko. Cameron Norrie will then play Kazakhstan's number one Alexander Bublik, and Skupski and Salisbury partner up to face Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, who are the only unbeaten doubles pairing in the group.

Play will start at the Emirates Arena at 2pm.