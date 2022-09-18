Great Britain vs Kazakhstan, Davis Cup 2022: live score and latest updates

Tamara Prenn
·9 min read
Great Britain vs Kazakhstan, Davis Cup 2022: live score and latest updates - Ed Sykes/Reuters
Great Britain vs Kazakhstan, Davis Cup 2022: live score and latest updates - Ed Sykes/Reuters

  • Davis Cup: Great Britain v Kazakhstan, play from 2pm

  • Andy Murray v Dmitry Popko

  • Cameron Norrie v Alexander Bublik 

  • Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury v Alexander Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov

03:08 PM

Sing it loudly

03:07 PM

End of first set: Murray 6-4 Popko* (*denotes server)

Popko is keen to draw Murray into a lengthy battle, with every point hard fought. Murray takes first blood, keeping up the pressure on Popko, and then Popko hits too deep to go love-30 down. Popko then finds the net, gifting Murray three set points.

Murray underplays a backhand softly into the net as Popko looks for the fightback but Murray takes the opening set after Popko puts the wrong angle on his return to strike the net himself.

Having settled into the set nicely, Murray has kept the pressure up during these long games, and seen the rewards.

03:01 PM

Murray* 5-4 Popko (*denotes server)

Murray's first serve has troubled Popko in this opening set, and it again inspires a trembling return from the Kazakh to open the scoring in this game. He double faults for 30-15, quickly returning with an ace, and then another unstoppable serve.

A robust hold for Murray.

02:59 PM

Murray 4-4 Popko* (*denotes server)

Murray ends another gritty rally with a slightly misjudged forehand which bounces out of play. He finds the net from the back of the court, pushed back by Popko's deep hitting. But Popko overhits going for another baseline rally, and Murray can gain footing, 30-15.

Popko gets the better of Murray's lob, which had been undermined by a touch of the net court, with a cross-court smash, and then takes the hold by forcing Murray into overpowering a response.

02:53 PM

Murray* 4-3 Popko (*denotes server)

A 203kph flyer tips Popko over on the return, and restarts Murray's charge on his first serve, with the Briton quickly making 40-love.

Murray holds comfortably, with the help of a sky-high ball which lands in pitch-perfectly mid-rally, and moves ahead of Popko.

02:50 PM

Murray 3-3 Popko* (*denotes server)

Popko sends a flat, formidable forehand deep cross-court which Murray falters to return, the high looping ball falling just before the net. The Kazakh looks comfortable in attack, keeping Murray in constant motion in the rally and misdirecting him before unleashing a clean backhand down the line.

Murray can go 30-15 behind with a powerful return on Popko's second serve, which Popko hits long. Pulling down an aerial ball, he smacks it pass Popko to level them, 30-30.

Murray sends an unfocused too-long backhand into the net, and after playing the shot, unleashes his frustration at the back of the court. He can hold Popko to deuce, and takes the advantage after answering all of Popko's deep set returns. Popko goes for the kill, but smashes into the net.

After Popko goes to advantage several returns later, Murray swipes his racquet at the ground in frustration. The players move between advantage and deuce, deuce and advantage, with Popko holding his nerve well, but Murray, again reaching each of the Kazakh's returns, wins the final point after Popko unleashes into the net.

The longest, most physical game of a highly physical match so far - Murray has the break.

02:37 PM

Murray* 2-3 Popko (*denotes server)

Murray opens with an ace, then plays a double fault. Again, Murray's passing shot finds the wrong side of the line, putting him behind, 30-15.

Popko returns zestily to gain two break points, having scarecly put a foot wrong all match. But a front-footed serve unbalances Popko and Murray can capitalise on a shaky return.

He gains the advantage at deuce, and claims the game with an ace, buying himself a crucial early hold.

02:33 PM

Murray 1-3 Popko* (*denotes server)

Popko has to streak back to collect a backhand lob volley which falls in behind him, but catches the opportunity. He can return but Murray's smashed lob return bypasses him. Popko levels against him, with Murray looking laboured at this early stage in the match. He might settle into the match, but losing momentum after Friday night's battle against Netherlands could be a factor.

Popko plays a fiery passing backhand past Murray after holding him to another lengthy rally. He holds the game thereafter with ease.

02:29 PM

Murray* 1-2 Popko (*denotes server)

Murray opens serving with a double fault, and then overpowers a backhand, searching for another winner, to bounce the ball out of play after Popko holds him in the rally. He gets his first point from Popko playing him onto a deep backhand before leaping up to smash down a high lob.

Murray has Popko energetically sprinting around the baseline, luring him out of position with a dropshot but the ball falls just before the net to give Popko break point at 40-15. Popko gets the early break when a one-handed sliced backhand falls just out of play for Murray, making an ideal start for the Kazakh.

popko davis cup 2022 - Ed Sykes/Reuters
popko davis cup 2022 - Ed Sykes/Reuters

02:24 PM

Murray 1-1 Popko* (*denotes server)

Popko looked a little nervy in the opening game - as any debutant against Murray might - and early into his service, Murray's on the front foot, sending a forceful double-handed backhand streaking past him cross-court.

Murray plays a straight shot into the tramlines, opening the door for Popko's hold, and settling him into the match.

02:21 PM

First set: Murray* 1-0 Popko (*denotes server)

Murray opens the first rubber with a serve which Popko can only return out of play, and follows up with another strong serve, the return of which he can gently trip up to the net to receive, playing a dropshot onto the other side.

Popko gets into the points but Murray quickly holds with minimal exertion.

02:14 PM

Murray wins the toss

And elects to serve.

A few minutes of warming up, and then we're off to the races in Glasgow.

02:12 PM

Moment of commemoration

'Flowers of the forest' is played by a piper as the Emirates Arena before the players come out. The compere announces details of the national silence scheduled for 8pm, and it will be interesting to see how the players and the crowd - if still inside the arena - are able to see it observed.

Kazakhstan comes out first to polite cheers, before the wall of sound which hits as the British team emerges. The loudest cheer, of course, is for Murray.

A minute's silence is observed now, followed by the anthems. Kazakhstan's is quite rousing, with choral aspects, and the Kazakhstan supporters around the stadium are in full voice. 'God Save the King' is only instrumental, but the players, and some of the crowd, sing along nonetheless.

Kazakhstan supporters during the national anthem at the Emirates Arena&nbsp; - Robert Perry/PA
Kazakhstan supporters during the national anthem at the Emirates Arena - Robert Perry/PA

02:03 PM

Teams qualified for Malaga

Although matches are still being played in Hamburg, Bologna and Valencia, the following teams have already qualified:

  • Canada

  • USA

  • Netherlands

  • Italy

  • Australia

  • Germany

01:56 PM

Murray and Popko have never played one another

Popko has a singles ranking of 227, and is yet to play in Glasgow, taking over in the singles, as Murray has in the British squad, from Mikhail Kukushkin.

Like Bublik, Kukushkin lost both of his singles matches, against Tommy Paul and Tallon Griekspoor.

01:45 PM

Good afternoon

Welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Great Britain's third and final Davis Cup tie against Kazakhstan.

After defeats against USA and Netherlands, Great Britain have no future in the competition, making this fixture a run of three dead rubbers. But nonetheless, the British team have delighted in Glasgow this week, and fans will be eager to watch some high-quality tennis regardless of the outcome. Or so they might say, through gritted teeth.

This is the painful beauty of Davis Cup tennis, with team GB resigned to their fates within seconds of Netherlands' winning match point in Friday's late night doubles, which saw Joe Salisbury and Andy Murray play out of their skin to claw back GB's place in Malaga: but it was to no avail.

There was some doubt in the pairing of Murray with Salisbury, fresh off his US Open win and ranked No 1 in world doubles. Murray is a player of inarguable quality, but he had only partnered Salisbury twice before this competition. Unlike, say, Neal Skupski, another member of the British squad and a specialist doubles player, last on court with Salisbury, albeit across the net, at the US Open finals.

Salisbury and Murray battled through two tiebreaks but eventually lost in three sets to Netherlands on Friday night - Alex Dodd/CameraSport
Salisbury and Murray battled through two tiebreaks but eventually lost in three sets to Netherlands on Friday night - Alex Dodd/CameraSport

Ahead of Great Britain's match against Kazakhstan, captain Leon Smith defended his decision-making.

"Is it that controversial to put your two highest ranked singles players out there? No," Smith told BBC Sport.

"Is it controversial to put the number one doubles player in the world out there? No.

"Is it controversial to put Andy Murray out there on the court here in Glasgow? I don't think so. We believed that was the right thing to do, and that's on me."

But in the end, Smith will not be able to turn back the clock. Instead, GB will look to go into their final match of the competition with their heads held high, hunting a win for pride alone.

Today's matches will see some change to the line-up, with Dan Evans dropping out of the singles line-up, and Murray instead facing Dmitry Popko. Cameron Norrie will then play Kazakhstan's number one Alexander Bublik, and Skupski and Salisbury partner up to face Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, who are the only unbeaten doubles pairing in the group.

Play will start at the Emirates Arena at 2pm.

Latest Stories

  • Andy Murray frustrated by Great Britain’s Davis Cup exit at hands of Netherlands

    Murray and Joe Salisbury lost a deciding doubles rubber for the second straight match.

  • See the Incredibly Moving Photos of the Queen's 8 Grandchildren Standing Vigil at Her Coffin on Saturday

    Prince William and Prince Harry led their cousins in 15 minutes of silence for their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in London's Westminster Hall

  • Kandi Burruss Teases ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 15, Could Become Longest-Standing Housewife

    Kandi Burruss has been a staple on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since joining the Bravo franchise for its second season. With Season 15 ahead, the Grammy-award winner is teasing she’s returning which would make her the longest-running housewife across all franchises. While making an appearance on Amazon Live, Burruss was asked about her seat at the […]

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Which teams should be worried after Week 1 upsets?

    Week 1 in the 2022 NFL season featured a lot of on-paper upsets, but Voch Lombardi breaks down what they mean for the winners and losers.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.