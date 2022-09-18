Great Britain vs Kazakhstan, Davis Cup 2022: live score and latest updates - Ed Sykes/Reuters

Davis Cup: Great Britain v Kazakhstan, play from 2pm

Andy Murray bt Dmitry Popko 6-4, 6-3

Cameron Norrie v Alexander Bublik

Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury v Alexander Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov

04:44 PM

Norrie* 4-4 Bublik (*denotes server)

Norrie opens his campaign to break back with an immaculately-placed backhand which springs down the line to bypass Bublik.

Bublik's deep hitting gets too much power behind it, bouncing out of play, but an ace resets the players to 30-all.

A double fault from Bublik gives Norrie break point, and the chance for an instant retort. He gets it when Bublik goes long, putting the players back on serve for the second time.

04:40 PM

Norrie* 3-4 Bublik (*denotes server)

Norrie, too, has been hard to predict this week, coming back from behind magnificently against Taylor Fritz, but struggling against a clinical Botic van de Zandschulp. He streaks ahead in his service game, but overplays a final rallying shot out to let Bublik in.

Placed deep behind the baseline by Bublik, Norrie's two-handed backhand finds the net, leveling the players 30-all. A shaky forehand gifts Bublik break point, but the shot has groundstroke magic seconds later, capitalising on Bublik's less-than-perfect return of his serve.

Going for the dropshot low down, Norrie can't play the ball over the net, bringing the score to deuce. With the advantage, Bublik terrorises Norrie in a tight rally, directing the play until he releases a passing shot which wraps up a commanding break.

04:34 PM

Norrie 3-3 Bublik* (*denotes server)

Bublik can be a complacent player at times, and it will be interesting to see how he views a dead rubber situation like this one. At the moment, he's holding his own, but the last game slipped through his fingers quickly.

Norrie gets the opening point but Bublik plays a terrifically-timed winner past Norrie, stranded at mid-court. But Norrie makes hay with a gettable serve to go ahead 15-30.

Bublik digs deep and plays an ace, then a serve which turns around Norrie on the return. After earlier tremours, he earns his hold quickly.

04:30 PM

Norrie* 3-2 Bublik (*denotes server)

Norrie pins Bublik back, advancing his forehand, before Bublik falters, clipping the net. Again from the back of the court, Bublik strikes the net to send Norrie 40-15 ahead, on the front foot.

Norrie holds with simplicity, completing a strong service game which Bublik has little answer for.

04:27 PM

Norrie 2-2 Bublik* (*denotes server)

Bublik stymies a 30-love lead hitting too deep just past Norrie on the baseline. Looking to stop Norrie's run, Bublik continues serving aggressively, but double faults to level things out.

But his next serve is lethal, bending gently to destabilise Norrie and force him to play out of the court. A strong forehand from Norrie pushes Bublik long for deuce, but Bublik nets the advantage with a quick ace.

He squanders it with an underplayed dropshot which falls just before the net, sent from the very back of the court. But Bublik regains it quickly, going for the second bite. An ace rounds off Bublik's hold.

04:23 PM

A British superstar

From Jeremy Wilson at the Emirates Arena:

A good 20 minutes and counting back stage as Andy Murray deals with each and every autograph and selfie request.

andy murray - Jeremy Wilson for The Telegraph

04:22 PM

Norrie* 2-1 Bublik (*denotes server)

Bublik is out by less than a milimetre to put Norrie ahead on his service game, and Norrie extends the lead with a skidding dropshot which just lifts over the net.

A well-angled serve sets up a return on the run from Bublik, but a misfire over the post brings Bublik in at 40-15.

But Norrie completes his hold, shirking any pressure from the Kazakh.

04:18 PM

Norrie 1-1 Bublik* (*denotes server)

Norrie has an answer for Bublik's opening serve, taking the first point after the break. With a clean, direct forehand, Norrie places a springing shot at the back corner of the court, which Bublik can't stretch to retun for, 0-30.

A Bublik volley sets up another lasered forehand to give Norrie three break points. Bublik shaves one off with a smashed shot which leaps past Norrie, but Norrie finishes off the break comfortably to reset them to serve.

04:15 PM

First set: Norrie* 1-0 Bublik (*denotes server)

After dealing well with a masterful opening serve from Norrie, Bublik puts too much power on a cross-court rally winner, sending it out of play to give Norrie the game's opening point.

At 30-15, Bublik sends a passing shot by Norrie which Norrie at the baseline can only gaze after. Norrie overhits a backhand return, and levels the score 30-30.

Bublik has his deep hitting on display here, and quickly overturns Norrie for the opening break.

04:07 PM

On court now: Bublik and Norrie

Bublik out first, then Norrie, who gets a huge cheer from a crowd in high spirits.

Bublik wins the toss and chooses to receive.

03:58 PM

The fans on their feet

From Jeremy Wilson:

Standing ovation inside the Emirates Arena following Murray's straight sets win. He then applauded and waved to all four corners of the ground, before sitting all alone for a good 30 seconds in his seat as supporters again sang 'Flower of Scotland'. Thank-yous all around in the interviews... and a word for the "brilliant job" by captain Leon Smith, who was at the helm when Britain won the Davis Cup in 2015 but has been facing questions over his team selections this week.

Tennis - Davis Cup - Group D - Great Britain v Kazakhstan - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - September 18, 2022 Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning his match against Kazakhstan's Dmitry Popko - Ed Sykes/Reuters

03:56 PM

Andy Murray speaks courtside:

It was not the result that me or any of the team wanted this week. We were super close in both the matches, and it really could have gone either way. Today was not easy for us as team, because we had high expectations. Obviously it was amazing to play in front of this crowd, thank you so much for coming. The whole team loves playing here: the atmosphere in all the matches has been brilliant, in obviously a difficult week. I've loved playing Davis Cup. It's different to anything we experience on the tour. The team that we have is amazing. Leon's done a brilliant job. Although this week was not the result that any of us wanted [...] I've had a brilliant week, I've really enjoyed it. Hopefully we get another opportunity to play here in the future, and hopefully I'm still in a position to get selected. It's not getting any easier.

On his plans for the rest of the year:

I've been feeling better the last few months, from a tennis perspective and physically. I'm playing the Laver Cup next week. To be around Roger and Rafa for one last time will be super special.

03:49 PM

An emotional mood in Glasgow

From Jeremy Wilson at the Emirates Arena:

A 'thank-you' from the umpire after fans break into an impromptu 'Flower of Scotland' song as Murray edged towards victory. Then a big pumped fist for the drop shot that took him to match point. An uplifting occasion to sign off - for all the tie's wider irrelevance - if this really is to be Murray's last Davis Cup match.

03:48 PM

MURRAY WINS 6-4, 6-3

An impressive opener: another strong first serve which unsettles Popko to put Murray ahead. His next serve, 206kph, forces Popko to hit high and long.

Murray then double faults, 30-15, and Popko betters him with a forceful return which levels the players.

But Murray has match point with a beautifully-spun dropshot which turns to whirl away from Popko, who can only skid into the attempt.

And he takes the match with a final blaze of a serve; Popko hits the return long and it's game set and match Great Britain!

03:43 PM

Murray 6-4, 5-3 Popko* (*denotes server)

Murray yells in frustration after striking the net cord to end another protracted rally, but he can begin his offensive in earnest moments later with a feisty return of Popko's first serve. He underhits into the tramlines after coming up the court for a dropshot, a play which has served him so well today, but fails him now.

Striking long, Murray gifts Popko the opportunity to go 40-15 ahead, but Popko erodes his lead under pressure from Murray's powerful return.

Popko holds after Murray overhits a backhand, and Murray will now try and serve out the match.

03:38 PM

Murray* 6-4, 5-2 Popko (*denotes server)

Murray plays a let which displaces a clip on the net cord, next serving an ace after the chair umpire bustles onto court to fix it back into place. Popko skids, anticipating a backhand cross-court shot from Murray, but Murray plays the shot down the line to reach 40-love.

With a served ace, Murray holds the game, and goes to break for the match.

03:35 PM

Murray 6-4, 4-2 Popko* (*denotes server)

Murray sends a sensational passing shot by Popko, a striking backhand, and Popko is starting to look as if he's played every minute of what has been a drawn-out match so far.

Murray has his own period of less-than-focused play, first finding the net, then hitting long, to put Popko ahead. Popko plays a nice misdirect to Murray, before sending the ball to the opposite side of the court. After Murray finds the net again, Popko holds one of his more straightforward service games.

03:32 PM

Murray* 6-4, 4-1 Popko (*denotes server)

An ace for Murray, then a double fault, starts off the fifth game, and his ensuing serves are too strong for Popko. The Kazakh can't keep his returns in play, and Murray reaches 40-15 at pace.

Floating a dropshot past Popko running up to the net, Murray completes a drama-free hold.

03:29 PM

Rising confidence

From Jeremy Wilson at the Emirates Arena

Murray looking so much more comfortable on court in singles than he did in the doubles on Friday. Stepping in and hitting anything short with real conviction. Shouts of ''Andy, Andy" and "C'mon Andy" between just about every point.

03:29 PM

Murray 6-4, 3-1 Popko* (*denotes server)

Popko reaches a ball in the deep back corner which Murray hoped he wouldn't, sending a down-the-line strike to Murray who has to sprint to reach it, but his return ends up in the net.

Murray wins the next point, but Popko's next ace sends him ahead as he looks for an invaluable hold. Murray, with an elongated smash past him, aims to make that just a pipe dream. Popko's passing shot flies just wide, taking Murray to break point, but Popko can level when Murray puts too much weight on his return, which travels long.

An aerial shot of Murray's looks to go out, but stays in: Popko has ample time to catch it, and finish Murray off cross-court to win the advantage. Murray brings the players back to deuce plucking a similar shot out of the air at mid-court, and driving it jumpily past Popko.

Under pressure from Murray advancing up the court, Popko gets a terrific passing shot by Murray, but the Briton undoes his advantage with a clean, flat forehand that skates past Popko on the baseline.

Popko grits his teeth and sees out the hold to get onto the board in the second set.

03:21 PM

Could this be Murray's last Davis Cup?

From Jeremy Wilson, at the Emirates Arena:

Mum Judy also on her feet applauding after key points - a real sense today that this might just be the last time that Murray plays in a Davis Cup singles match for Great Britain. His first match was way back in 2005 - and they played twice in Glasgow at the same venue when Great Britain won the Davis Cup for the first time in 79 years.

03:20 PM

Murray* 6-4, 3-0 Popko (*denotes server)

The crowd roars in response to a well-placed dropshot from Murray, springing off his backhand. Popko is having a hard time predicting Murray this afternoon, misdirected easily.

Murray serves an ace to go 30-love up, but funks a return to let Popko into the game. He aces again, looking for a sharp antidote on his serve to the drawn-up fights with Popko, and gets his desired hold shortly after.

03:18 PM

From Jeremy Wilson in Glasgow

Andy Murray had described today's match as "dead" and "irrelevant" in the immediate aftermath of Friday's crushing doubles loss against the Netherlands that put Great Britain out of the Davis Cup but he looks hugely motivated out there. Muttering to himself, and not hiding his frustration at any missed shot, he seems to be taking his energy from the still fervent home support in Glasgow...

03:17 PM

Murray 6-4, 2-0 Popko* (*denotes server)

Popko sets Murray up with a hard to strike return which sends him into the deep back corner; Murray can only flounder a response. But he gets an early respite after under-pressure Popko finds the net.

He gets 15-40 up to break point with a nipping volley at the net, and with a formidable return to Popko's second serve, takes the early break.

03:14 PM

Second set: Murray* 6-4, 1-0 Popko (*denotes server)

Murray strokes an underarm forehand over the net for a pitch-perfect dropshot which puts him ahead 30-love in the opening moments of the second set. But he gets overconfident flying in for a backhand volley, striking too hard into the tramlines.

He then does the same under pressure from Popko, striking the ball to land way out at the back of the court, 30-all. But he stays on the offensive, and forces an error from Popko to get ahead again.

On his second serve, Murray succumbs to deuce, but gains the advantage after Popko sprints - but not quickly enough - to fumble a dropshot into the net.

Murray takes the game, denying Popko what might have been a momentous early break.

03:08 PM

Sing it loudly

03:07 PM

End of first set: Murray 6-4 Popko* (*denotes server)

Popko is keen to draw Murray into a lengthy battle, with every point hard fought. Murray takes first blood, keeping up the pressure on Popko, and then Popko hits too deep to go love-30 down. Popko then finds the net, gifting Murray three set points.

Murray underplays a backhand softly into the net as Popko looks for the fightback but Murray takes the opening set after Popko puts the wrong angle on his return to strike the net himself.

Having settled into the set nicely, Murray has kept the pressure up during these long games, and seen the rewards.

03:01 PM

Murray* 5-4 Popko (*denotes server)

Murray's first serve has troubled Popko in this opening set, and it again inspires a trembling return from the Kazakh to open the scoring in this game. He double faults for 30-15, quickly returning with an ace, and then another unstoppable serve.

A robust hold for Murray.

02:59 PM

Murray 4-4 Popko* (*denotes server)

Murray ends another gritty rally with a slightly misjudged forehand which bounces out of play. He finds the net from the back of the court, pushed back by Popko's deep hitting. But Popko overhits going for another baseline rally, and Murray can gain footing, 30-15.

Popko gets the better of Murray's lob, which had been undermined by a touch of the net court, with a cross-court smash, and then takes the hold by forcing Murray into overpowering a response.

02:53 PM

Murray* 4-3 Popko (*denotes server)

A 203kph flyer tips Popko over on the return, and restarts Murray's charge on his first serve, with the Briton quickly making 40-love.

Murray holds comfortably, with the help of a sky-high ball which lands in pitch-perfectly mid-rally, and moves ahead of Popko.

02:50 PM

Murray 3-3 Popko* (*denotes server)

Popko sends a flat, formidable forehand deep cross-court which Murray falters to return, the high looping ball falling just before the net. The Kazakh looks comfortable in attack, keeping Murray in constant motion in the rally and misdirecting him before unleashing a clean backhand down the line.

Murray can go 30-15 behind with a powerful return on Popko's second serve, which Popko hits long. Pulling down an aerial ball, he smacks it pass Popko to level them, 30-30.

Murray sends an unfocused too-long backhand into the net, and after playing the shot, unleashes his frustration at the back of the court. He can hold Popko to deuce, and takes the advantage after answering all of Popko's deep set returns. Popko goes for the kill, but smashes into the net.

After Popko goes to advantage several returns later, Murray swipes his racquet at the ground in frustration. The players move between advantage and deuce, deuce and advantage, with Popko holding his nerve well, but Murray, again reaching each of the Kazakh's returns, wins the final point after Popko unleashes into the net.

The longest, most physical game of a highly physical match so far - Murray has the break.

02:37 PM

Murray* 2-3 Popko (*denotes server)

Murray opens with an ace, then plays a double fault. Again, Murray's passing shot finds the wrong side of the line, putting him behind, 30-15.

Popko returns zestily to gain two break points, having scarecly put a foot wrong all match. But a front-footed serve unbalances Popko and Murray can capitalise on a shaky return.

He gains the advantage at deuce, and claims the game with an ace, buying himself a crucial early hold.

02:33 PM

Murray 1-3 Popko* (*denotes server)

Popko has to streak back to collect a backhand lob volley which falls in behind him, but catches the opportunity. He can return but Murray's smashed lob return bypasses him. Popko levels against him, with Murray looking laboured at this early stage in the match. He might settle into the match, but losing momentum after Friday night's battle against Netherlands could be a factor.

Popko plays a fiery passing backhand past Murray after holding him to another lengthy rally. He holds the game thereafter with ease.

02:29 PM

Murray* 1-2 Popko (*denotes server)

Murray opens serving with a double fault, and then overpowers a backhand, searching for another winner, to bounce the ball out of play after Popko holds him in the rally. He gets his first point from Popko playing him onto a deep backhand before leaping up to smash down a high lob.

Murray has Popko energetically sprinting around the baseline, luring him out of position with a dropshot but the ball falls just before the net to give Popko break point at 40-15. Popko gets the early break when a one-handed sliced backhand falls just out of play for Murray, making an ideal start for the Kazakh.

popko davis cup 2022 - Ed Sykes/Reuters

02:24 PM

Murray 1-1 Popko* (*denotes server)

Popko looked a little nervy in the opening game - as any debutant against Murray might - and early into his service, Murray's on the front foot, sending a forceful double-handed backhand streaking past him cross-court.

Murray plays a straight shot into the tramlines, opening the door for Popko's hold, and settling him into the match.

02:21 PM

First set: Murray* 1-0 Popko (*denotes server)

Murray opens the first rubber with a serve which Popko can only return out of play, and follows up with another strong serve, the return of which he can gently trip up to the net to receive, playing a dropshot onto the other side.

Popko gets into the points but Murray quickly holds with minimal exertion.

02:14 PM

Murray wins the toss

And elects to serve.

A few minutes of warming up, and then we're off to the races in Glasgow.

02:12 PM

Moment of commemoration

'Flowers of the forest' is played by a piper as the Emirates Arena before the players come out. The compere announces details of the national silence scheduled for 8pm, and it will be interesting to see how the players and the crowd - if still inside the arena - are able to see it observed.

Kazakhstan comes out first to polite cheers, before the wall of sound which hits as the British team emerges. The loudest cheer, of course, is for Murray.

A minute's silence is observed now, followed by the anthems. Kazakhstan's is quite rousing, with choral aspects, and the Kazakhstan supporters around the stadium are in full voice. 'God Save the King' is only instrumental, but the players, and some of the crowd, sing along nonetheless.

Kazakhstan supporters during the national anthem at the Emirates Arena - Robert Perry/PA

02:03 PM

Teams qualified for Malaga

Although matches are still being played in Hamburg, Bologna and Valencia, the following teams have already qualified:

Canada

USA

Netherlands

Italy

Australia

Germany

01:56 PM

Murray and Popko have never played one another

Popko has a singles ranking of 227, and is yet to play in Glasgow, taking over in the singles, as Murray has in the British squad, from Mikhail Kukushkin.

Like Bublik, Kukushkin lost both of his singles matches, against Tommy Paul and Tallon Griekspoor.

01:45 PM

Good afternoon

Welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Great Britain's third and final Davis Cup tie against Kazakhstan.

After defeats against USA and Netherlands, Great Britain have no future in the competition, making this fixture a run of three dead rubbers. But nonetheless, the British team have delighted in Glasgow this week, and fans will be eager to watch some high-quality tennis regardless of the outcome. Or so they might say, through gritted teeth.

This is the painful beauty of Davis Cup tennis, with team GB resigned to their fates within seconds of Netherlands' winning match point in Friday's late night doubles, which saw Joe Salisbury and Andy Murray play out of their skin to claw back GB's place in Malaga: but it was to no avail.

There was some doubt in the pairing of Murray with Salisbury, fresh off his US Open win and ranked No 1 in world doubles. Murray is a player of inarguable quality, but he had only partnered Salisbury twice before this competition. Unlike, say, Neal Skupski, another member of the British squad and a specialist doubles player, last on court with Salisbury, albeit across the net, at the US Open finals.

Salisbury and Murray battled through two tiebreaks but eventually lost in three sets to Netherlands on Friday night - Alex Dodd/CameraSport

Ahead of Great Britain's match against Kazakhstan, captain Leon Smith defended his decision-making.

"Is it that controversial to put your two highest ranked singles players out there? No," Smith told BBC Sport.

"Is it controversial to put the number one doubles player in the world out there? No.

"Is it controversial to put Andy Murray out there on the court here in Glasgow? I don't think so. We believed that was the right thing to do, and that's on me."

But in the end, Smith will not be able to turn back the clock. Instead, GB will look to go into their final match of the competition with their heads held high, hunting a win for pride alone.

Today's matches will see some change to the line-up, with Dan Evans dropping out of the singles line-up, and Murray instead facing Dmitry Popko. Cameron Norrie will then play Kazakhstan's number one Alexander Bublik, and Skupski and Salisbury partner up to face Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, who are the only unbeaten doubles pairing in the group.

Play will start at the Emirates Arena at 2pm.