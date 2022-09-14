Great Britain v USA, Davis Cup 2022: live score and latest updates - Steve Walsh/PA

Great Britain will face USA in their first group stage Davis Cup fixture in Glasgow from 4pm

Dan Evans will play Tommy Paul in the first match of the day

British Davis Cup team 'arguably the best we have had' says Andy Murray

05:12 PM

USA v GB: Paul 6-4 Evans* (*denotes server)

Momentum sits with Paul, looking to break for the first set, but Evans' confident opening serve puts him into the points first. A high-reaching smash from Paul brings them level at 15-15, and he goes ahead after Evans' plays an unforced error which gets the crowd loudly raising his spirits. Evans is quick at the net, and nimbly switches between shots, but it's easy for Paul to best him with a deep shot with striking power.

Confronted with two set points to his opponent, Evans completes a lovely passing shot which goes speeding past Paul, advancing up the court. He saves the second after a bold rally which forces the pressure onto Paul. At deuce, however, Evans serves up a double fault, handing Paul a lifeline. Evans get one of his own with an immaculate take of a ball that looked to bypass him, which Paul promptly sent long.

But Paul wins the advantage, and the set after Evans runs to strike a ball out of play.

First set: Paul, USA

05:03 PM

USA v GB: Paul* 5-4 Evans (*denotes server)

Paul gets off to a dominating start, sprinting to 40-0 with front-footed, aggressive strikes which blunt Evans. Evans' backhand gifts Paul a smash which smacks into the opposite side of Evans' court, winning the game for Paul at speed.

Story continues

05:01 PM

USA v GB: Paul 4-4 Evans* (*denotes server)

Evans's serve at 15-30 was extremely deep, and Paul's response can't match its speed, dinging the net to fly out of play. But Paul has the upper hand in the game, looking to break back, and he does so after a cross-court rally which forces Evans to hit deep, until his final shot strikes past the baseline.

Another break back from the American.

04:56 PM

USA v GB: Paul* 3-4 Evans (*denotes server)

An excellently-placed shot of Evans' is caught by Paul on his backhand, surprising Evans who stretches but fails to get the return. The pair volley at the net, before Paul lifts the ball over Evans to land in play - but only just - at the back of the court, and make 30-15.

Evans beats Paul at the net with a howl of celebration, after having forced Paul into overpowering a shot out to the sideline. Harnessing an exuberant crowd, he breaks Paul.

04:51 PM

USA v GB: Paul 3-3 Evans* (*denotes server)

Evans is beaten by Paul's quick play, adding to the consecutive string of lost points he's undergone since being broken. But Paul gives a forehead return too much air to send the ball out of play, and he gets level on his serve at 15-all. He cedes ground to Paul with another unforced error as the ball just skims out at the baseline. Paul is on the front foot, and looks energised and aggressive with his forehand, but with a well-placed backhand, Evans trips up his opponent and gets back into the game at 30-40.

Paul's final break point is lost as he struggles with a volley from Evans, and Evans repeats the backhand shot to reduce Paul's advantage moments later. When Paul, skittering around the baseline having been pushed back to Evans, nets to give his opponent the advantage, the crowd erupts. Evans holds the game, and brings the players back onto serve.

04:43 PM

USA v GB: Paul* 3-2 Evans (*denotes server)

Paul opens up the game with deep play that leaves Evans off balance: at 30-0, literally, as he wobbles, pushed deep by Paul's baseline backhand. Evans overhits at 40-0, and Paul takes this game quickly too, reasserting dominance in the most recent passage of play.

04:40 PM

USA v GB: Paul 2-2 Evans* (*denotes server)

The server goes behind first again, with Paul's return forcing Evans into the net. Paul gets to 0-30 by sending a shot deep past Paul's waiting backhand at the net. At 0-40, Evans serves two lets, before striking the net. A rapid response from Tommy Paul.

04:35 PM

USA v GB: Paul* 1-2 Evans (*denotes server)

Evans takes the opening point, and the second, with peppy volleying play: a hard-to-reach shot which Paul wasn't expecting Evans to take is flies out when he attempts to return the favour. Evans' forehand continues to cause Paul problems as the American falls love-forty behind on his serve, but he can get into the points with a thumping smash. He pushes back, and wins another two points to bring the game to deuce. Evans gains the advantage, putting Paul's backhand under pressure, and he overturns the service with a flying cross-court winner.

An early break for Great Britain.

04:29 PM

USA v GB: Paul 1-1 Evans* (*denotes server)

Evans serves sharply down the line and Paul can't control his return. At the net on the next point, Evans falters and pops the ball into the net. Evans hits long, set back by Paul's strong forehand, but Paul's backhand wobbles to send a ball veering into the sideline to make 30-30.

Evans is gifted a magical net cord which sends the ball leaping over Paul at the net to land squarely in. At deuce, Evans rounds off a swinging rally with a smash which Paul returns into the net, and holds his serve on strong backhand form.

04:24 PM

USA v GB: Paul* 1-0 Evans (*denotes server)

Evans overhits his first receiver of the group stages, and is stunned by Paul's second serve. He serves another blinder to reach 40-0, but Evans gets into the match by drawing Paul backwards and forward across the baseline before knocking a dropshot over the net which he can't reach.

But Paul takes the first game with a final strong serve.

04:21 PM

Here we go

Tommy Paul to serve to open the first match of his Davis Cup campaign.

04:16 PM

Evans elects to receive

Paul will get us underway following the warm-up.

Around five minutes until play.

04:15 PM

Rules

In brief:

The team with the highest number of points wins the group

Victory in a tie (best of three matches), yields one point

In the event of a tie at the top, individual number of rubbers won come into play.

04:13 PM

Silence and 'God Save the King'

The silence is impeccably observed by the standing crowd, and then the anthems play: first up, the Star Spangled Banner. Three of the USA team have hats over their hearts in must-be-choreographed blue, then white, then red.

Then comes 'God Save the King', sung by a smattering of voices.

04:09 PM

The Union flag at half-mast outside the Emirates Arena

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the Emirates Arena, Glasgow, as spectators arrive for the Davis Cup Group D match between United States and Great Britain on September 14, 2022 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. - Alex Dodd/CameraSport

04:07 PM

Live from the Emirates Arena

Before welcoming out the teams, there is a performance from a piper of 'Flowers of the Forest', to mark this period of national mourning.

The court is lit only with scattered lights, with the rest of the arena, and the standing crowd, in darkness. After this is applauded, both teams make their way out onto the court.

03:58 PM

The order of play in full

Dan Evans v Tommy Paul

Taylor Fritz v Cameron Norrie

Rajeev Ram/Jack Sock v Andy Murray/Joe Salisbury

Murray makes his Davis Cup return this evening, it seems, usurping world doubles No 3 Neal Skupski to partner US Open victor Salisbury.

Fritz against Norrie should be an exciting one: the pair have met nine times, with Fritz coming off only marginally better, with five wins to Norrie's four. The British world No 8 was relaxed - to his detriment - in New York. Will this mean he has energy to burn against Fritz this evening?

03:49 PM

Today's first match: Dan Evans v Tommy Paul

Paul and Evans met for the first time in August, at the Canadian Open. Evans beat Paul 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-finals, before bowing out in the semi-finals, where he was defeated by eventual winner Pablo Carreno Busta.

dan evans glasgow - Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

03:37 PM

Group D teams in full

England (ranked 11th): Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski; captain: Leon Smith

Kazakhstan (ranked 9th): Alexander Bublik, Dmitry Popko, Mikhail Kukushkin, Andrey Golubev, Aleksandr Nedovyesov; captain: Yuriy Schukin

Netherlands (ranked 20th): Botic van de Zandschlup, Tallon Griekspoor, Tim van Rijthoven, Wesley Koolhof, Matwe Middelkoop; captain: Paul Haarhuis

USA (ranked 4th): Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Rajeev Ram, Jack Sock; captain: Bob Bryan

USA is captained by Mardy Fish under usual circumstances, but the former world No 7 is currently recovering from Covid.

03:27 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of Great Britain’s Davis Cup clash with the USA in the first of the competition’s group stage match-ups.

Andy Murray spoke ahead of the finals opener, which is being held in Glasgow at the Emirates Arena, and shared his intention for the team's involvement in the competition to pay respects to the late Queen.

"It has obviously been a very sad week with the news about the Queen passing away," Murray said.

"But I think here will be a chance for everyone to show how much she meant to everyone, and I'm sure there will be songs sang and minute's silence observed."

Great Britain's participation in the Davis Cup is one of the first international competitions that the country has taken part in since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Their matches in Glasgow see the team, led by Leon Smith, of Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, play USA, Netherlands, and Kazakhstan.

Murray, Norrie and Evans all sit within the top 50 singles players in the world rankings. Jack Draper, currently ranked 46th, missed out on selection due to injury.

Rajeev Ram (R) of the United States and Joe Salisbury (L) of Great Britain celebrate with the trophy after winning their Men's Doubles Final match against Neal Skupski of Great Britain and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands on Day Twelve of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 09, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. - Quality Sport Images

Doubles players Salisbury and Skupski both featured in the US Open doubles final, but as opponents: Salisbury, now world No 1, claimed the title with partner Rajeev Ram, who will be on the other side of the net representing USA this evening.

Team USA also features Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, and Jack Sock. Frances Tiafoe, who delighted as a US Open singles semi-finalist last week missed out on a place in the squad in August.

This year's Davis Cup became the largest annual international sports competition when 148 countries entered the draw. As well as Glasgow, group stage matches are currently ongoing in Bologna, Valencia, and Hamburg.

Netherlands currently top Group D, having bested Kazakhstan 2-1 yesterday. Tallon Griekspoor beat Mihail Kukushkin 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, Botic van de Zandschlup beat Alexander Bublik 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, but Kazakhstan won the doubles 6-6, 1-6, 6-3, with the pairing of Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov getting the better of Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.