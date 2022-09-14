Great Britain v USA, Davis Cup 2022: live score and latest updates - Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

USA 1-1 GB: Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury play Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock in tie decider

Match 1: Tommy Paul bt Dan Evans 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Match 2: Cameron Norrie bt Taylor Fritz 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-5

British Davis Cup team 'arguably the best we have had' says Andy Murray

11:20 PM

GB v USA: Murray/Salisbury 7-5 Ram/Sock* (*denotes server)

Sock is rushed into a forehand off his own serve and nets in front of a fist-pumping Murray. 15-30. Goodness me... Sock absolutely crunches a forehand down the line that looked for all the world that it was going wide and gifting GB a set point. Instead, the familiar "eeurrrghhhh" noise from Murray signifies that Sock just caught the line.

Then, at 40-30, Ram stretches to an overhead volley that would send us to a tie break but he slaps it wide. Then there's a sensational point that involves Murray pelting backwards at full speed to hit a lob before Ram tickles a drop shot over the net to an enormous groan from the crowd. Salisbury hits a massive forehand return and GB have a set point. Sock rolls his wrist over a beast of a forehand out wide and Salisbury can only watch it career past him. Escape for the Americans.

But on we go. Murray and Salisbury just won't go away as Sock is forced into skewering a backhand into the net post on game point. Back on deuce again. A double fault. Crikey. The crowd do not mind one bit. But Sock and Ram combine like peanut butter and jelly on the next point, a bish-bash, serve-volley that races by the British pair. But GB have another break point and kaboom! The Glasgow Arena explodes as Murray forces Sock into an error. Game and first set. The Britons are ahead.

11:07 PM

GB v USA: Murray/Salisbury* 6-5 Ram/Sock (*denotes server)

It's Salisbury's service game now and the Londoner skips along with a bit of ease, booming a big outside serve to take GB to 40-15. He serves into Ram's body and quickly shuffles around the back of Murray, leaving a tantalising space down the middle for Ram to hit a backhand winner, but the American can only shove it long and GB are back in front.

Story continues

11:03 PM

GB v USA: Murray/Salisbury 5-5 Ram*/Sock (*denotes server)

There's of noise from the British fans as GB are one game away from the first set. A clinical overhead smash from Sock helps the US team to 40-0 on their serve, before Ram follows up with a smash of his own that clips the baseline and silences the home crowd. We're back level.

11:00 PM

GB v USA: Murray*/Salisbury 5-4 Ram/Sock (*denotes server)

Salisbury, volleying at the net, outsmarts Ram with a well-angled shot that goes glancing past any attempt to return, to put GB at 40-15. At 40-30, Sock nets returning Salisbury's shot, and GB have made an important hold as the end of the first set draws nearer.

10:56 PM

GB v USA: Murray/Salisbury 4-4 Ram/Sock* (*denotes server)

Sock opens his service game with a double fault, but USA cover an aggressive return campaign by Murray and Salisbury well, Ram at one point tumbling to return, before springing back to his feet unharmed. GB go ahead 30-15 after Sock underweights his return into the net.

Murray hits deep to Sock at the back of the court, and this time, the forehand has too much heft on it, the ball going long to give GB two opportunities to break him. After shaving off the first, Sock sends an unreturnable serve to Murray, which leaps up off his racquet unhelpfully, to reach deuce.

USA hold their serve, and level out the match.

10:49 PM

GB v USA: Murray/Salisbury* 4-3 Ram/Sock (*denotes server)

Ram mistimes his backhand return and sends the ball out of play, and GB spring back to dominance with a powerful interlude at the net which takes them 40-love up. But Ram, guarding the net, pops up to catch Salisbury's strike at the net and drive the passing shot down and in.

GB stop the USA's charge, however, with a clean final service by Salisbury.

Judy Murray cheers on son Andy and his partner Joe Salisbury - Alex Dodd/CameraSport

10:45 PM

GB v USA: Murray/Salisbury 3-3 Ram*/Sock (*denotes server)

Salisbury once again seems to put his body on the line chasing forehands, playing returns from the very back of the court to make every shot, before overpowering the ball to fly past the baseline. USA jump to 40-love off a handful of GB errors, settling into the match and playing confidently.

GB may be down, but they're not out: Murray rockets a backhand down the doubles alley which Ram fails to touch. Murray and Salisbury get into the points, but USA recovers quickly to see out the game.

10:41 PM

GB v USA: Murray*/Salisbury 3-2 Ram/Sock (*denotes server)

Ram catches Murray with a dropshot that lands at his feet, giving USA the first points as they look for their first break. Salisbury at the net can fend off Sock's forehand at the net for only so long, before he nets, and with Murray hitting long as he ventures up to mid-court, USA are love-40 ahead after struggling to get into the opening games.

But Murray begins the fight back, leaping up to play a high backhand slice, then a smashed lob, which jumps past the USA players. Ram mistimes his hit, clearing the court entirely, to bring GB up to 30-40, but Sock finishes off the game briskly to get the match back on serve.

10:36 PM

GB v USA: Murray/Salisbury 3-1 Ram/Sock* (*denotes server)

Salisbury falls victim to a powerful forehand from Sock straight at him; the ball glances off his cringing racket, but had it hit his body, or face, it would have been extremely painful. The GB doctor comes out to assess Salisbury, but he's quickly back on court.

Play restarted, Salisbury leaps into revenge mode, whipping up and down the baseline to return, at one point leaping to hit a shot behind his back, before Sock plays the ball out. At 40-15, Salisbury hits his own wicked forehand, which neither Ram nor Sock can believe lands in.

Murray's return sets up a sneak attack from Salisbury at the net to power the ball past Ram, bringing the pairs to deuce. USA squanders their advantage with a double fault, but win it back a few exchanges later to make their way into the first set.

10:26 PM

GB v USA: Murray/Salisbury* 3-0 Ram/Sock (*denotes server)

A pacey serve from Salisbury has Ram spinning, but he gets the return back; unfortunately, it's soft and well-placed for Salisbury to smash between the USA pair. Salisbury sprints to return a longshot into the doubles alley from USA, but overpowers the deep ball out of play.

Murray decides to leave a lethal looking strike from Ram, which skims out of play, but lose their lead after Salisbury double faults, 30-all. Ram brings USA into the lead with a spinney shot which bounces elusively in front of Salisbury, but without result. Another strong Salisbury serve brings the pair back to deuce, and when they lose the advantage, a whipping cross-court volley from Salisbury at the net brings it back.

Murray and Salisbury make a formidable volleying pair to bring about their third advantage, finally clinching their hold when Ram hits an aerial shot too long.

10:18 PM

GB v USA: Murray/Salisbury 2-0 Ram*/Sock (*denotes server)

Ram serves a double serve, to rowdy chants of 'who are you' from a crowd in high spirits. Murray returns tightly, and Ram sends the ball too deep and out. GB finds the net to bring USA into the points, 15-30, but Salisbury puts Ram's volley under pressure, forcing him out, and GB to break point, before USA's start can gain traction.

An excellent return from Murray's forehand ends in the USA net, and GB have their first break.

10:15 PM

First set, GB v USA: Murray*/Salisbury 1-0 Ram/Sock (*denotes server)

Murray opens up serving, and collects the return to pop a forehand just past a sleeping Sock to win GB the first point of the match. But Sock is quick with his forehand at the baseline to bring USA to 15-30. Salisbury catches an aerial ball to smash it past Ram, bringing the pairs level, 30-all.

Going to deuce, Salisbury gains GB the first advantage off a second aerial ball, in a similar fashion, the ball darting past Sock, and Murray hits a blistering serve to Sock which is unreturnable.

GB hold their opening game.

10:05 PM

Out come the players

Murray and Salisbury coming out to huge cheers. Ram and Sock are met well too, but this rubber is what everyone has been waiting for. That is will decide the tie is the cherry on top.

Ram and Sock win the toss, and elect to receive, with the players now warming up.

09:56 PM

Only a few minutes to go

Until our deciding doubles match this evening.

Joe Salisbury and Andy Murray practising ahead of tonight's doubles match against Team USA - Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

09:43 PM

Murray/Salisbury v Ram/Sock will be no dead rubber

Norrie 🇬🇧 makes it Team GB 1️⃣ - 1️⃣ Team USA in the first day of Group C action 💪#DavisCup #byRakuten | @cam_norrie @Taylor_Fritz97 pic.twitter.com/m9XESUNNzr — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 14, 2022

09:40 PM

What a recovery

Norrie has done something which feels scarcely possible here. Perhaps, in part, that's why Fritz was overturned - the American gave a lot to that opening first-and-a-bit set.

Norrie speaks courtside:

I owe it all to the crowd. You guys are amazing, and I wasn't really playing my best. Taylor came out firing I played well in the tie break, and in that third set as well. You guys were absolutely wonderful, and I love the atmosphere. It's great to be back in Glasgow and play a game like that in front of you guys.

On playing in the Davis Cup:

It's a different atmosphere altogether. You're playing for more than just yourself, [you're playing for] your team and your country.

cameron norrie davis cup glasgow 2022 - Steve Welsh/PA

09:34 PM

GAME SET MATCH GB: NORRIE WINS 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-5

He opens with an ace, and fires another feisty forehand, imbued with confidence, past Fritz to reach 30-0. The crowd erupts at 40-love, with Norrie speeding towards three match points.

Fritz takes the first back with a passing shot which bounces behind Norrie at mid-court. But Norrie claims it on the second!

Norrie beats Fritz!

09:30 PM

GB v USA: Norrie 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-5 Fritz* (*denotes server)

First the break, then the break back: what next? Norrie steals the opening point, and then lashes a forehand past Fritz to reach love-30. Another well-placed, blinder of forehand bounces just before the baseline to beat Fritz, and Norrie has break point - which he wins.

Third break on the bounce, and Norrie serving for the match once again.

09:27 PM

GB v USA: Norrie* 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 5-5 Fritz (*denotes server)

Serving for the match is somewhere no one in the arena might have imagined Norrie doing an hour and a half ago, but here we are: it's a nail-biter in Glasgow.

Fritz produces a grinding rally for Norrie to respond to: he can meet him shot for shot until the final moments of what might be the longest point of the match, until he is forced into the net. Fritz, with another powerful return, goes love-30 ahead. Norrie sends a springing forehand down the line, blistering past Fritz, to gain his first point in his service game. Fritz at the net volleys well on the backhand, sprinting into position to bully Norrie into the net, 40-15.

Fritz holds fast, and wins the game.

09:22 PM

GB v USA: Norrie 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 5-4 Fritz* (*denotes server)

Fritz, still looking less focused than a more dominant-seeming Norrie now, commits another unforced error to give Norrie a shot at the break. Norrie moves ahead, 15-30, the crowd in full voice cheering him on. A marginal ball on the line, another clue as to how drained Fritz might be facing an up-and-down opponent like Norrie, gives Norrie two breakpoints.

Fritz aces, to scotch one, but his cross-court backhand spills out onto the sidelines for Norrie to finally break.

09:19 PM

GB v USA: Norrie* 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 4-4 Fritz (*denotes server)

Norrie misdirects Fritz to level out 15-all, but Fritz forces an error from Norrie, hunting for the break. Instead, Norrie returns from Fritz at speed, putting him under pressure to hit long. At the net, Norrie can supply a dropshot which Fritz can meet at a skip, but not bring under his thumb.

Norrie gets the hold as he continues to draw out the US No 1.

09:14 PM

GB v USA: Norrie 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 3-4 Fritz* (*denotes server)

Fritz serves two aces in quick succession, then knocks Norrie out with a floating dropshot, which a pinned-back Norrie can't reach in time. Matching his opponent, Fritz wins to love too.

09:12 PM

GB v USA: Norrie* 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 3-3 Fritz (*denotes server)

Springing into action, Norrie steps onto the front-foot to direct Fritz about the court before he nets, having cleansed a number of unforced errors from his earlier game this evening. Fritz is the one hitting long now, drawn out by Norrie's renewed energy, and Norrie wins the game to love.

09:09 PM

GB v USA: Norrie 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 2-3 Fritz* (*denotes server)

Fritz starts off returning looking, looking the less fresh and focused of the two now. But he can still draw from the ace reserve, and does so to level things 15-all. He does it again to reach 40-15, and closes down Norrie's advance with clean groundstrokes to hold on to his service game.

09:05 PM

GB v USA: Norrie* 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 2-2 Fritz (*denotes server)

The bounce on Norrie's serve struck Fritz on his handle, sending the ball up and up with only a small chance of return. Another error from Fritz sends Norrie up to 30-0, but Fritz clambers into the points with an elegant cross-court forehand which is out of Norrie's grasp. He levels at 30-all, but Norrie gets his own back with a deep serve which forces a mistake from his opponent.

Norrie holds his serve.

09:00 PM

GB v USA: Norrie 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 1-2 Fritz* (*denotes server)

Norrie's return is bound for the rafters, Fritz keeping a handle on his service game if not his marauding run at Norrie. Plucking an aerial shot of Norrie's down, Fritz can smash it past his opponent, taking him to 30-0.

Let down by a net cord after a side-switching cross-court rally, Fritz throws back his head and shoulders resignedly. Norrie chooses the right moment to tip a netside dropshot over to his side of the court, way out of Fritz's reach, moving ahead to 30-40. Norrie funks his opportunity to break with a misjudged long ball, and Fritz gains the first advantage, then the hold, after Norrie nets.

08:55 PM

GB v USA: Norrie* 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 1-1 Fritz (*denotes server)

An on-the-baseline shot of Norrie leads to a moment of indecision from Fritz, and an imperfect strike that sends the ball out. Norrie reaches 40-love at pace, but is outfoxed by the most casual of finishes by Fritz at the net, who brushes a forehand past a surprised Norrie.

Norrie gets his hold, however, and we're on serve so far in this set.

08:53 PM

Final set, GB v USA: Norrie 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 0-1 Fritz* (*denotes server)

Fritz opens the third set, which he may not have envisioned taking place about half an hour ago, with an ace, and sweeps a winner past Norrie to land on the line for 30-love. Norrie finds the net for 40-15, and then puts far too much power on a shot which flies past Fritz to strike one of the troublesome advertising boards.

08:47 PM

TIEBREAK: GB v USA: Norrie* 2-6, 7-6 (7-2) Fritz (*denotes server)

Norrie takes the second set with an ace!

08:47 PM

TIEBREAK: GB v USA: Norrie* 2-6, 6-6 (6-2) Fritz (*denotes server)

Norrie springs a huge smashed lob down to jump past Fritz.

08:46 PM

TIEBREAK: GB v USA: Norrie 2-6, 6-6 (5-2) Fritz* (*denotes server)

Fritz double faults.

08:46 PM

TIEBREAK: GB v USA: Norrie 2-6, 6-6 (4-2) Fritz* (*denotes server)

Fritz hits long, after Norrie keeps his strong serve under wraps.

08:45 PM

TIEBREAK: GB v USA: Norrie* 2-6, 6-6 (3-2) Fritz (*denotes server)

An ace for Norrie.

08:44 PM

TIEBREAK: GB v USA: Norrie* 2-6, 6-6 (2-2) Fritz (*denotes server)

Norrie misfires down the line, the ball glancing just out by the line.

08:44 PM

TIEBREAK: GB v USA: Norrie 2-6, 6-6 (2-1) Fritz* (*denotes server)

Norrie sends Fritz deep this time, and his attempt to return sends the ball sky-high.

08:43 PM

TIEBREAK: GB v USA: Norrie 2-6, 6-6 (1-1) Fritz* (*denotes server)

Fritz misdirects Norrie, before sliding a shot square down the line to bypass Norrie.

08:42 PM

TIEBREAK: GB v USA: Norrie* 2-6, 6-6 (1-0) Fritz (*denotes server)

Despite a slow opening serve, Norrie wins the tiebreak's first point.

08:41 PM

GB v USA: Norrie 2-6, 6-6 Fritz* (*denotes server)

Now serving to stay in the set, Fritz doubles down and pulls out two more aces from the pack to go 30-love up. He challenges Norrie's energy and pace, sending him left and right across the net, but at 40-15, he overhits, and Norrie leaves well to climb back into the match. But Fritz is quick to wrap up the match, and we've got a tiebreak to contest.

08:37 PM

GB v USA: Norrie* 2-6, 6-5 Fritz (*denotes server)

Norrie sends another well-placed shot down the sideline as Fritz forces him on to his up-and-down forehand, and he goes 30-15 ahead, before sending a clinical smash past a wrong-sided Fritz.

But Fritz isn't out of the game yet, sending a deep shot into the corner of Norrie's forehand. They level at deuce, with Norrie gaining the first advantage after Fritz plays out. When the advantage swings the other way, again and again, Norrie claws it back, before finishing Fritz off with a well-angled cross-court strike.

A key hold for Norrie.

08:30 PM

GB v USA: Norrie 2-6, 5-5 Fritz* (*denotes server)

Norrie won that game on a knife's edge, and Fritz is determined to show it, moving ahead 30-love quickly. Norrie finds the net again as Fritz glides to 40-love, and then holds his assertive serve.

08:27 PM

GB v USA: Norrie* 2-6, 5-4 Fritz (*denotes server)

Norrie's serve prompts a thoughtless return from Fritz, but he gets into the points when a cross-court shot from Norrie is played well out. With the aim of returning with force, he forehands a ball into the net, as the shot continues to frustrate the British No 1. He finds the net again for Fritz to move to 40-30.

Fritz thinks he's won his break point with a looped shot over Norrie's head, but it's out, to his, and the crowd's surprise. This leaves room for Norrie to creep back in, gaining the advantage, and the hold.

08:23 PM

GB v USA: Norrie 2-6, 4-4 Fritz* (*denotes server)

Fritz opens with an ace, serving 217km with balls due for a change-up. He puts in a show of dominance with another strong serve, and a return which must have only kissed the sideline. With another ace, he holds his serve masterfully.

08:20 PM

GB v USA: Norrie* 2-6, 4-3 Fritz (*denotes server)

Norrie wins the first point of his service game with a sliced forehand which outsmarts Fritz, but he makes another overly-aggressive shot for the back of the court which goes out. His backhand at the net looks casually elegant, but it's enough to bypass Fritz. But as with so many other moments in this match, when Norrie plays a quality shot, it's often followed by something less well-thought-out, to say the least.

Fritz's confidence in returning serve takes the players to deuce, and springy forehand sweeps past Norrie to give him the early advantage. Norrie levels them, after putting the pressure on Fritz to hit too high, too long, only for Fritz, crafty at the net, to force Norrie out of play. Norrie brings back deuce with a passing shot down the line, a shot which could well be pinpointed as a future bacon-saver.

After passing the advantage between them, Norrie wins the game and holds what could be a vital service.

08:12 PM

GB v USA: Norrie 2-6, 3-3 Fritz* (*denotes server)

Fritz opens with an ace, playing tricks with the centre line, before returning a deft aerial dropshot which bounces away from a running Norrie. The American's ammunition forehand skips him to 40-0, and he holds in one of the fastest games of the match so far.

08:09 PM

GB v USA: Norrie* 2-6, 3-2 Fritz (*denotes server)

Norrie waits patiently for a sky-high overhead from Fritz to land... and land... and when it finally does, it's playable, so Norrie plays hard at Fritz to miss. He gets the better of Fritz in the rally for 30-all, putting under pressure to defend until Fritz's return finds the net.

But, sprinting to the net at the next rally, after being moved around by Norrie who whips out a drop shot, Fritz can put Norrie on the back-foot, and he screws up his return.

At deuce, an misjudged shot of Norrie's just past the sideline puts Fritz ahead, with another ill-timed shot handing Fritz the break.

08:04 PM

GB v USA: Norrie 2-6, 3-1 Fritz* (*denotes server)

Norrie's flat shot over the net is stymied by the cord, which sends it back to his side. Fritz's serve is strong and decisive, forcing Norrie into less advantageous positions and forcing him to net. Fritz wins the game at pace.

08:01 PM

GB v USA: Norrie* 2-6, 3-0 Fritz (*denotes server)

The crowd now wildly behind Norrie, they roar when Norrie opens up with the first point, a serve with Fritz finds hard to manage. But he can manage in the ensuing rally, and draws level, before Norrie overpowers his forehand again for another error. He will hope these aren't creeping back, as in the first set.

Instead, Norrie's serve shuffles Fritz to the edge of the court, for his return to catch out the American. At 40-30, Fritz loses focus, and puts far too much on the ball: Norrie holds.

07:58 PM

GB v USA: Norrie 2-6, 2-0 Fritz* (*denotes server)

Norrie sets up to return well, and sneaks the opening point, but Fritz misdirects him to send a passing shot whistling by to level the players at 15-all. Norrie holds Fritz to a thoughtful rally, playing him defensively until Fritz slipped up, for Norrie to go ahead 40-15.

Norrie's number of break points reduce, but he's able to hold his nerve and break Fritz for the first time in the match.

07:54 PM

Second set, GB v USA: Norrie* 2-6, 1-0 Fritz (*denotes server)

Norrie reads the opening moments of the second set well, reaching 30-0, but Fritz gets the better of him with a whippy, quick forehand, too quick for the Briton to reach. Fritz makes a messy error, moving Norrie to 40-15, and when Fritz hits long, he has the opening game.

07:50 PM

GB v USA: Norrie 2-6 Fritz* (*denotes server)

Norrie makes another unforced error during the opening rally, sending the ball flying wildly out, and Fritz steadily takes the game to 30-0. The crowd are more subdued now, loud when they collectively wail at the disappointment of Norrie's proposed dropshot landing in the net to give Fritz set point.

Fritz wins the set cleanly, to a few claps, but more than that, murmurs from the crowd at the Emirates Arena.

taylor fritz davis cup 2022 - Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

07:47 PM

GB v USA: Norrie* 2-5 Fritz (*denotes server)

Fritz is playing consistently, and as Norrie wobbles, he can provide steadying certainty. But Norrie refuses to be written off on his serve, smashing the ball down past Fritz to level 15-all, and then move ahead 30-15.

Feeding off the crowd, Norrie plays quickly to take advantage of the deuce, seeing off Fritz to hold his serve.

07:43 PM

GB v USA: Norrie 1-5 Fritz* (*denotes server)

Norrie sends Fritz deep with a well-handled backhand which Fritz can reach but not return, but falls behind almost instantly at 30-15 with a simple strike given too much weight. Doing the same again, in his eighth unforced error, Fritz goes ahead to 40-15, as the crowd looks to energise Norrie back into the game.

Fritz holds his serve, with another unforced error from Norrie to round off the game.

07:39 PM

GB v USA: Norrie* 1-4 Fritz (*denotes server)

After Fritz returns long, Norrie aces him, looking for an uncontested streak, but he makes another error, striking the ball out of play to bring Fritz into the points. The net cord also goes against him this time, and the players level at 30-30. Norrie strikes a forehand too casually, and it lands limply in the net.

Fritz doesn't have to exert himself to break, with Norrie looking a little late to start of this match.

07:36 PM

GB v USA: Norrie 1-3 Fritz* (*denotes server)

Norrie is drawn across the court by Fritz's expansive groundstrokes, and is angled badly to find the net. He gets luckier with the second point, the ball nicking the net cord to glance over.

Fritz is nimble at the net, collecting a dropshot from Norrie which Norrie springs forward to return. They battle in position, before Fritz sends a stunner past the British No 1. He holds his service, looking the tougher of the two players as it stands.

07:32 PM

GB v USA: Norrie* 1-2 Fritz (*denotes server)

Norrie offers up two impressive serves in his service game, looking to take no prisoners for a crucial hold. Fritz has a formidable double-handed backhand, but Norrie lulls him into overpowering it, and seizes 40-0. Norrie holds with a cool head.

07:30 PM

GB v USA: Norrie 0-2 Fritz* (*denotes server)

A far from ideal start for the Briton, and off the bat in his service game, Fritz is forcing Norrie into defence, striking the ball hard before delivering a powerfully smashed lob which Norrie cannot capture. But Norrie's return to Fritz's second serve goes cleanly down the sideline, too good for the American.

Fritz aces to go ahead, and reaches 40-15 after Norrie's backhand finds the net. When Norrie hits long again, he presents himself a small hill - if not mountain - to climb in this first set.

07:26 PM

First set, GB v USA: Norrie* 0-1 Fritz (*denotes server)

Norrie opens service with a confident run of rallying, but hits long to gift Fritz the first point of the match. Fritz, as if returning the favour, plays the same after the second rally, only into the tramlines, as both players look to work one another out. A strong serve moves Norrie up to 30-15, and but Fritz takes the lead at 30-40 after a sparkling dropshot is played just over the net and out of reach of a sprinting Norrie.

Fritz gets the advantage as Norrie overpowers a deep shot again, as he looks to settle in the first game, and the same mistake on his forehand gives Fritz the opening break.

07:16 PM

After the warm-up

Norrie will serve first, having won the coin toss.

07:14 PM

Here come the players

Taylor Fritz out first, on his Davis Cup debut, then Norrie, who made his debut in the competition in 2018.

07:05 PM

The courts get a vacuum

Then we're back underway, in about five minutes, for Fritz versus Norrie.

06:59 PM

A brilliant match-up

Paul and Evans were extremely complementary, and their contest was thrilling to watch. Evans had more than flashes of creativity and force: it was a rubber which could have gone either way. But it's 1-0 to USA.

Tommy Paul speaks courtside:

It was high level from the jump. Obviously I didn't have the crowd on my side [...] but I'm happy to get my first Davis Cup win. I'm just enjoying it man, I'm enjoying being on court and competing, and if you can do that you always play better.

USA's Tommy Paul celebrates whilst competing against Great Britain's Dan Evans during the Davis Cup group stage match between the United States and Great Britain at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022 - Steve Welsh/PA

06:55 PM

GAME SET MATCH USA: Paul WINS 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Every point is contested heavily by Evans and Paul, and in Evans' opening service point, he is first to find the net with a clumsy shot. His next shot, after misdirecting Paul, is just wide down the line, and Paul goes 0-30 up. Calmly, Paul goes to 0-40, and has three match points to spare.

Evans volleys perilously long, but it's just in, reducing Paul's collection of match points. He shows his mettle in the rally, sending a hard lob to Paul which he cannot get a handle on, to make 30-40, but it's a stay of execution: Paul finishes the match with a clean strike with wins him the match!

06:48 PM

USA v GB: Paul* 6-4, 4-6, 5-4 Evans (*denotes server)

After a titanic opening rally, it's Paul who finds the net first. It has been an enormously physical match for both players, as they squeeze everything they can from each point. Evans strikes just wide on the sideline and out, 15-all.

The crowd roars when Evans strikes a hard cross-court forehand at Paul, which glances off the end of his racket and out of play to make it 15-30. Then Paul double faults too: can Evans use it half as well as Paul did in the previous game?

Paul lucks out with a shot that lands in the middle of the line at 30-40, and keeps the pressure on Evans with a directional rally that pushes him deep. But it's Evans that gets the better of it, with a staggeringly-well placed final shot which Paul leaves to go out... but goes in!

A crucial break for the Briton.

06:43 PM

USA v GB: Paul 6-4, 4-6, 5-3 Evans* (*denotes server)

Paul starts off his attempt at the first break in the set with a missile-like shot sent straight down the sideline, past Evans. Evans picks up quickly, but can't improve on his 30-15 recovery after a badly weighted shot falls backwards after striking the net cord. He double faults to make it 30-40, giving Paul a run for the break, and Paul rises to the occasion, firing back Evans' lob to send the ball streaking past him.

First break in the final set for the American, who now serves for the match.

06:37 PM

USA v GB: Paul* 6-4, 4-6, 4-3 Evans (*denotes server)

Evans responds well to Paul's initial show of domination, coming back in at 40-15, but his attempt at leveling out play at deuce with a springing forehand volley are thwarted by the sidelines. Paul holds quickly.

06:34 PM

USA v GB: Paul 6-4, 4-6, 3-3 Evans* (*denotes server)

Paul goes for a crowd-pleaser off Evans' smash, spun around and hit behind the back, but rather than shot of the season, the ball is destined for the crowd. His shot to make 30-15, however, is good, streaking past Evans with too much pace and power. Evans retaliates with another aggressive shot to level them at 30-all. He has the greater focus in this game, which sees him fend off Paul and hold his service.

06:29 PM

USA v GB: Paul* 6-4, 4-6, 3-2 Evans (*denotes server)

Paul opens with an ace, but Evans swiftly follows him into the points with an electric performance in a rally, which forces Paul to net the ball. Evans is drawing errors from Paul, who looks to be fading in comparison with Evans, springing up and down on the baseline between points. At 15-40, Evans hits an unconcentrated shot way out, which stymies his run for the break, and Paul brings the game under his control after it goes to deuce to hold his serve.

06:24 PM

USA v GB: Paul 6-4, 4-6, 2-2 Evans* (*denotes server)

Evans plays a quick-thinking stretched volley to Paul's opposite side, then serves an ace, to recapture the game at 40-15. He catches Paul's first smash with effort, but sets up the American to play another, which he can't reach. The players level after Evans sends an unfocused shot to the sidelines, to deuce, but after an ace, and an aggressive, testing rally which Evans wins with a ferocious smash, he holds the game.

06:18 PM

USA v GB: Paul* 6-4, 4-6, 2-1 Evans (*denotes server)

Creatively, Evans knocks a shot he can't catch off his head. No points for that, so Paul moves ahead to start up his service game. Even craftier is a tricksy dropshot, which gives Paul the illusion of a deeper short and sees him miss out to make 15-all. Evans pulls off a spectacular backhand passing shot which similar outdoes Paul to draw them level again, to 30-30.

Evans apologises after perhaps going too far with his latest trick: a half-volley, one-handed, which lands on the sideline past Paul with precision. Also in the bag, is a vaulting smash which gives Evans the advantage, but he finds the net to bring things back to deuce after a 19 shot rally.

Holding his nerve, Paul forgoes his own fireworks instead calmly holding his serve on the advantage.

06:11 PM

USA v GB: Paul 6-4, 4-6, 1-1 Evans* (*denotes server)

Evans forces Paul out by a whisker for 15-0, and the same happens with a squarely-struck shot to the back of the court. Evans looks likely to be carrying his confidence into this final set, but after meeting Paul shot for shot on forehand, then backhand rally, Evans strikes too hard to make it 30-15. Before serving the next, he doubles over with cramp momentarily.

Paul springs back, capitalising on Evans' weaker second serve to hit 30-all, but Evans produces a deftly-sliced backhand to force Paul into a wild miss-hit out of play.

Evans holds the game, livening up an already noisy arena.

06:05 PM

Final set: USA v GB: Paul* 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 Evans (*denotes server)

Paul opens the deciding set, but after winning the first point, play is paused by Evans, once again unnerved by the advertising boards. Complaint hopefully resolved, Evans blasts a shot at Paul which he can't bring under his control, getting Evans into the game too.

Paul sends Evans hither and thither, directing play for Evans at the back of the court, waiting for Evans to misjudge, and send him to 40-30. Paul holds with a classy backhand dropshot which Evans is miles from.

05:59 PM

One of those tremendous second set rallies

05:58 PM

USA v GB: Paul 6-4, 4-6 Evans* (*denotes server)

Evans pauses before his first serve, distracted by the advertising boards at either end of the court have gone black. He waits, and they turn on again. Ready to serve, he hands Paul an ace, further evidence of his greatly improved serving in this second set. Paul over hits to bring Evans to 30-0. In the middle of the court, Paul keeps Evans deep and running, and gets into the points when an under-powered shot fails to trip over the net.

Paul gets ready to clean up a rally with a clean forehand, but the ball glances out, to give Evans set point, and he wraps it up with a hard shot which Paul can't contain.

Second set: Evans, GB

05:52 PM

USA v GB: Paul* 6-4, 4-5 Evans (*denotes server)

Paul, although striking a more subdued figure on the court at the moment, reaches 40-15 after Evans falls victim to unforced errors. His hold is calm and competent, leaving Evans to serve for the second set instead.

05:50 PM

USA v GB: Paul 6-4, 3-5 Evans* (*denotes server)

Evans is finding greater consistency in his serving, and with it, confidence to hit back Paul and put him under pressure. Paul is muted in the opening points, and Evans makes it to 40-0 smoothly. Paul can get into the points, but Evans takes the game shortly after.

05:45 PM

USA v GB: Paul* 6-4, 3-4 Evans (*denotes server)

Evans gets a wave of good fortune after catching a powerful shot of Paul's which he sends over the American and into play. Momentum is now squarely with Evans, with Paul looking almost bewildered the change in the air. He also looks to be feeling the effect of that slide up court, shaking his legs out.

But a determined serve of Paul's sends Evans spinning, and although he gets the return, he can't reach the strike Paul powers back to make 40-15. Paul holds his serve, and is quick to settle for the change of ends.

05:41 PM

USA v GB: Paul 6-4, 2-4 Evans* (*denotes server)

Pinning back Evans in the game's opening point, Paul hits out of the Briton's reach to go ahead. Evans glides up the court to gently place a dropshot over the net which even a splits-like skid from Paul can't save. A flying unreturnable serve brings Evans to 40-15, and a well-timed smash up and over Paul closes off Evans' hold.

05:37 PM

USA v GB: Paul* 6-4, 2-3 Evans (*denotes server)

Paul's opening shots have Evans skittering around the baseline, and his final return doesn't have enough power to make it over the net. Paul chips a gentle backhand over the net, hoping Evans doesn't have enough movement to make it, but he hustles and hits square past Paul to bring both players level at 15-15.

Another sensational rally which takes both players travelling around the court on their forehands and backhands, like a tennis shot primer, before Paul just gets the better of Evans with a cross-court backhand, perfectly weighted out of Evans' reach.

A second cry of 'vamos!' whips up the crowd for Evans at 30-40, and he gets the chance to break Paul after directing play with a deep-set rally, during which Paul breaks first.

An important break in the Evans fightback.

05:32 PM

USA v GB: Paul 6-4, 2-2 Evans* (*denotes server)

Evans' serve overpowers Paul, forcing him to hit inaccurately and into the sidelines, and Evans gets to 40-0 quickly after hitting deep and pushing Paul to hit past the baseline. After another forceful serve, Evans holds the game with ease.

05:28 PM

USA v GB: Paul* 6-4, 2-1 Evans (*denotes server)

Paul draws Evans up the court to take a shot which he overhits out to the sidelines, moving quickly through the opening points to 40-15. Evans gets into the game at 40-15, but his final returning backhand finds the net for Paul to hold with little drama.

tommy paul davis cup 2022 - Steve Welsh/PA

05:26 PM

USA v GB: Paul 6-4, 1-1 Evans* (*denotes server)

Paul takes the first point off the server, but Evans profits from a weak return that lands in the net to make 15-all. Evans hits springily down the line after forcing Paul off to the right, and wins his serve with an aggressive 'vamos!' shouted to an appreciative crowd.

05:22 PM

Second set, USA v GB: Paul* 6-4, 1-0 Evans (*denotes server)

Evans wins the first point of his comeback set, after being put to the test in the opening moments of the game by a thundering Paul backhand. But Evans has a response for everything Paul can deliver, and reaches 30-0. Paul, as if it bring the game back to heel, aces Evans to gain his first points in the second set, but Evans strikes a flat, flying backhand across court to bypass the server. At 30-40, Paul undoes Evans with a sprint up the court to send a cross-court shot past Evans and bring the pair to deuce.

After fending off a number of Paul's advantages, Evans buckles, and Paul holds the opening game.

05:12 PM

USA v GB: Paul 6-4 Evans* (*denotes server)

Momentum sits with Paul, looking to break for the first set, but Evans' confident opening serve puts him into the points first. A high-reaching smash from Paul brings them level at 15-15, and he goes ahead after Evans' plays an unforced error which gets the crowd loudly raising his spirits. Evans is quick at the net, and nimbly switches between shots, but it's easy for Paul to best him with a deep shot with striking power.

Confronted with two set points to his opponent, Evans completes a lovely passing shot which goes speeding past Paul, advancing up the court. He saves the second after a bold rally which forces the pressure onto Paul. At deuce, however, Evans serves up a double fault, handing Paul a lifeline. Evans get one of his own with an immaculate take of a ball that looked to bypass him, which Paul promptly sent long.

But Paul wins the advantage, and the set after Evans runs to strike a ball out of play.

First set: Paul, USA

05:03 PM

USA v GB: Paul* 5-4 Evans (*denotes server)

Paul gets off to a dominating start, sprinting to 40-0 with front-footed, aggressive strikes which blunt Evans. Evans' backhand gifts Paul a smash which smacks into the opposite side of Evans' court, winning the game for Paul at speed.

05:01 PM

USA v GB: Paul 4-4 Evans* (*denotes server)

Evans's serve at 15-30 was extremely deep, and Paul's response can't match its speed, dinging the net to fly out of play. But Paul has the upper hand in the game, looking to break back, and he does so after a cross-court rally which forces Evans to hit deep, until his final shot strikes past the baseline.

Another break back from the American.

04:56 PM

USA v GB: Paul* 3-4 Evans (*denotes server)

An excellently-placed shot of Evans' is caught by Paul on his backhand, surprising Evans who stretches but fails to get the return. The pair volley at the net, before Paul lifts the ball over Evans to land in play - but only just - at the back of the court, and make 30-15.

Evans beats Paul at the net with a howl of celebration, after having forced Paul into overpowering a shot out to the sideline. Harnessing an exuberant crowd, he breaks Paul.

04:51 PM

USA v GB: Paul 3-3 Evans* (*denotes server)

Evans is beaten by Paul's quick play, adding to the consecutive string of lost points he's undergone since being broken. But Paul gives a forehead return too much air to send the ball out of play, and he gets level on his serve at 15-all. He cedes ground to Paul with another unforced error as the ball just skims out at the baseline. Paul is on the front foot, and looks energised and aggressive with his forehand, but with a well-placed backhand, Evans trips up his opponent and gets back into the game at 30-40.

Paul's final break point is lost as he struggles with a volley from Evans, and Evans repeats the backhand shot to reduce Paul's advantage moments later. When Paul, skittering around the baseline having been pushed back to Evans, nets to give his opponent the advantage, the crowd erupts. Evans holds the game, and brings the players back onto serve.

04:43 PM

USA v GB: Paul* 3-2 Evans (*denotes server)

Paul opens up the game with deep play that leaves Evans off balance: at 30-0, literally, as he wobbles, pushed deep by Paul's baseline backhand. Evans overhits at 40-0, and Paul takes this game quickly too, reasserting dominance in the most recent passage of play.

04:40 PM

USA v GB: Paul 2-2 Evans* (*denotes server)

The server goes behind first again, with Paul's return forcing Evans into the net. Paul gets to 0-30 by sending a shot deep past Paul's waiting backhand at the net. At 0-40, Evans serves two lets, before striking the net. A rapid response from Tommy Paul.

04:35 PM

USA v GB: Paul* 1-2 Evans (*denotes server)

Evans takes the opening point, and the second, with peppy volleying play: a hard-to-reach shot which Paul wasn't expecting Evans to take is flies out when he attempts to return the favour. Evans' forehand continues to cause Paul problems as the American falls love-forty behind on his serve, but he can get into the points with a thumping smash. He pushes back, and wins another two points to bring the game to deuce. Evans gains the advantage, putting Paul's backhand under pressure, and he overturns the service with a flying cross-court winner.

An early break for Great Britain.

04:29 PM

USA v GB: Paul 1-1 Evans* (*denotes server)

Evans serves sharply down the line and Paul can't control his return. At the net on the next point, Evans falters and pops the ball into the net. Evans hits long, set back by Paul's strong forehand, but Paul's backhand wobbles to send a ball veering into the sideline to make 30-30.

Evans is gifted a magical net cord which sends the ball leaping over Paul at the net to land squarely in. At deuce, Evans rounds off a swinging rally with a smash which Paul returns into the net, and holds his serve on strong backhand form.

04:24 PM

USA v GB: Paul* 1-0 Evans (*denotes server)

Evans overhits his first receiver of the group stages, and is stunned by Paul's second serve. He serves another blinder to reach 40-0, but Evans gets into the match by drawing Paul backwards and forward across the baseline before knocking a dropshot over the net which he can't reach.

But Paul takes the first game with a final strong serve.

04:21 PM

Here we go

Tommy Paul to serve to open the first match of his Davis Cup campaign.

04:16 PM

Evans elects to receive

Paul will get us underway following the warm-up.

Around five minutes until play.

04:15 PM

Rules

In brief:

The team with the highest number of points wins the group

Top two teams progress to the knockout rounds in November

Victory in a tie (best of three matches), yields one point

In the event of a tie at the top, individual number of rubbers won come into play.

04:13 PM

Silence and 'God Save the King'

The silence is impeccably observed by the standing crowd, and then the anthems play: first up, the Star Spangled Banner. Three of the USA team have hats over their hearts in must-be-choreographed blue, then white, then red.

Then comes 'God Save the King', sung by a smattering of voices.

04:09 PM

The Union flag at half-mast outside the Emirates Arena

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the Emirates Arena, Glasgow, as spectators arrive for the Davis Cup Group D match between United States and Great Britain on September 14, 2022 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. - Alex Dodd/CameraSport

04:07 PM

Live from the Emirates Arena

Before welcoming out the teams, there is a performance from a piper of 'Flowers of the Forest', to mark this period of national mourning.

The court is lit only with scattered lights, with the rest of the arena, and the standing crowd, in darkness. After this is applauded, both teams make their way out onto the court.

03:58 PM

The order of play in full

Dan Evans v Tommy Paul

Taylor Fritz v Cameron Norrie

Rajeev Ram/Jack Sock v Andy Murray/Joe Salisbury

Murray makes his Davis Cup return this evening, it seems, usurping world doubles No 3 Neal Skupski to partner US Open victor Salisbury.

Fritz against Norrie should be an exciting one: the pair have met nine times, with Fritz coming off only marginally better, with five wins to Norrie's four. The British world No 8 was relaxed - to his detriment - in New York. Will this mean he has energy to burn against Fritz this evening?

03:49 PM

Today's first match: Dan Evans v Tommy Paul

Paul and Evans met for the first time in August, at the Canadian Open. Evans beat Paul 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-finals, before bowing out in the semi-finals, where he was defeated by eventual winner Pablo Carreno Busta.

dan evans glasgow - Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

03:37 PM

Group D teams in full

England (ranked 11th): Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski; captain: Leon Smith

Kazakhstan (ranked 9th): Alexander Bublik, Dmitry Popko, Mikhail Kukushkin, Andrey Golubev, Aleksandr Nedovyesov; captain: Yuriy Schukin

Netherlands (ranked 20th): Botic van de Zandschlup, Tallon Griekspoor, Tim van Rijthoven, Wesley Koolhof, Matwe Middelkoop; captain: Paul Haarhuis

USA (ranked 4th): Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Rajeev Ram, Jack Sock; captain: Bob Bryan

USA is captained by Mardy Fish under usual circumstances, but the former world No 7 is currently recovering from Covid.

03:27 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of Great Britain’s Davis Cup clash with the USA in the first of the competition’s group stage match-ups.

Andy Murray spoke ahead of the finals opener, which is being held in Glasgow at the Emirates Arena, and shared his intention for the team's involvement in the competition to pay respects to the late Queen.

"It has obviously been a very sad week with the news about the Queen passing away," Murray said.

"But I think here will be a chance for everyone to show how much she meant to everyone, and I'm sure there will be songs sang and minute's silence observed."

Great Britain's participation in the Davis Cup is one of the first international competitions that the country has taken part in since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Their matches in Glasgow see the team, led by Leon Smith, of Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, play USA, Netherlands, and Kazakhstan.

Murray, Norrie and Evans all sit within the top 50 singles players in the world rankings. Jack Draper, currently ranked 46th, missed out on selection due to injury.

Rajeev Ram (R) of the United States and Joe Salisbury (L) of Great Britain celebrate with the trophy after winning their Men's Doubles Final match against Neal Skupski of Great Britain and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands on Day Twelve of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 09, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. - Quality Sport Images

Doubles players Salisbury and Skupski both featured in the US Open doubles final, but as opponents: Salisbury, now world No 1, claimed the title with partner Rajeev Ram, who will be on the other side of the net representing USA this evening.

Team USA also features Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, and Jack Sock. Frances Tiafoe, who delighted as a US Open singles semi-finalist last week missed out on a place in the squad in August.

This year's Davis Cup became the largest annual international sports competition when 148 countries entered the draw. As well as Glasgow, group stage matches are currently ongoing in Bologna, Valencia, and Hamburg.

Netherlands currently top Group D, having bested Kazakhstan 2-1 yesterday. Tallon Griekspoor beat Mihail Kukushkin 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, Botic van de Zandschlup beat Alexander Bublik 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, but Kazakhstan won the doubles 6-6, 1-6, 6-3, with the pairing of Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov getting the better of Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.