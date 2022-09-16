Great Britain v Netherlands, Davis Cup 2022: live score and latest updates

Tamara Prenn
·6 min read
great Britain v Netherlands Davis cup 2022 live score latest updates - REUTERS
  • Great Britain vs Netherlands, Davis Cup

  • Dan Evans v Tallon Griekspoor

  • Cam Norrie v Botic van de Zandschulp

  • Murray/Salisbury v Koolhof/Middelkoop

03:50 PM

Griekspoor 4-3 Evans* (*denotes next server)   

Griekspoor is the lower-ranked player here but if he can get to back-end of this set on serve things could get interesting.

He at 40-0 after a mixture of big serves, heavy forehands and a cute volleys prove too much for Evans to handle.

An excellent love hold for Griekspoor.

03:47 PM

Griekspoor* 3-3 Evans (*denotes next server) 

A great return from Griekspoor forces Evans into a tricky half volley at the net which he can't make.

The Dutchman is looking to assert here but Evans responds well, drawing a false shot from Griekspoor before a forehand winner down the line finds the mark.

That's even better from Evans, who allows a huge forehand return from Griekspoor to cross his body before calmly placing it down the line for a backhand winner.

Great tennis from the Brit.

03:41 PM

Griekspoor 3-2 Evans* (*denotes next server) 

The court in Glasgow was playing very slow yesterday and although it looks a bit quicker this afternoon, rallies still look like they're going to take plenty of winning.

Griekspoor is the driving seat in this game, putting away back-to-back smashes to get to 30-0.

And that's a third smash - really good, positive tennis from the Dutchman in this one.

He holds to 15 and maintains his advantage in this set.

03:38 PM

Griekspoor* 2-2 Evans (*denotes next server)

Griekspoor is feeling the pinch in his service games early in this one but Evans looks pretty comfortable.

It's 30-15 after the Brit lets  a forehand slide wide but Griekspoor then goes long as he puts too much on a forehand of his own.

Oh but that's class from the Dutchman, who lifts a a delightful lob over Evans head.

The Brit makes no mistake on the next point though, putting away a backhand volley.

03:32 PM

Griekspoor 2-1 Evans* (*denotes next server)

Evans will want to get Griekspoor into some longer rallies early here to try make his class edge tell and the Brit is back at 30-30 after the Dutchman goes wide on a backhand.

Griekspoor gets the better of a battle of slice backhands on the next point though and then holds after a big forehand down the line brings the Evans error.

03:28 PM

Griekspoor* 1-1 Evans (*denotes next server)

Evans makes a solid start to his first service game and quickly races to 30-0. Griekspoor is then long on his return and Evans has three games points.

He only needs one. A confidence-boosting love hold for Evans.

03:25 PM

Tallon Griekspoor 1-0 Dan Evans* (*denotes next server)

Confident start from the big Dutchman, who's serve could be a potent weapon in this one.

Evans responds with a huge backhand winner down the line and then gets to 30-30 as Griekspoor nets.

Another backhand miss from Griekspoor and it's an early break point for Evans...but he can't convert as his sliced return finds the net.

Back-to-back points from Griekspoor get him out of trouble. Early hold.

03:19 PM

Moments away

The players return to their seats. It's nearly showtime here in Glasgow.

03:15 PM

Evans wins toss

The Brit opts the receive....and the warm-up is underway.

03:12 PM

Anthem time

The anthems ring out around the Emirates Arena in Glasgow. Focused looks on the faces of the GB team - their task is simple here today. They must win this tie to keep their David Cup dream alive.

03:02 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to coverage of Great Britain's must win Davis Cup match against the Netherlands.

Andy Murray believes tennis needs to address the growing number of late-night matches.

Great Britain's Davis Cup tie against the USA in Glasgow on Wednesday did not conclude until nearly 1am, with Murray and Joe Salisbury narrowly losing the deciding doubles to Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.

That followed a number of matches at the US Open that carried on until the early hours, while it is an increasingly common scenario at some tour events.

Although a sizeable number of fans at the Emirates Arena did stay for the finish, many had to leave, with no public transport options at that time and work or school commitments to consider.

Murray said: "It would be better if they were earlier I think for everyone involved. I don't think it's ideal for you guys. I don't think it's ideal for the fans.

"That match that we played there, there's probably half of the people in there at the end of the match that were there at the beginning. It's a bit of a shame because they missed a great match.

"It's not probably because they didn't want to stay. If you've got children here, you can't stay with them. You've got to get a bus or train home. Can't do it.

"For the ball kids and things like that, it's inappropriate. The players are still able to go out and compete. We're still playing really well. But it's not ideal for the US team to come back and play (on Thursday).

"They're probably not going to be tucked up in their beds until probably 3.30, 4am by the time they've done their recovery and managed to sort of calm down after a tie like that.

"It's not just here, obviously. We've seen it at the US Open even just last week. It's something that tennis needs to have a bit of a think about. I don't think it looks that professional."

The tie did not begin until 4pm, with the Lawn Tennis Association concerned that fans would be put off buying tickets on a weekday if it started earlier for fear of missing much of the action.

All three matches were tight and long, with the exceptionally slow surface compounding the issue.

Britain did well to battle back after Dan Evans was edged out by Tommy Paul in the opening rubber, with Cameron Norrie pulling off a gritty win over Taylor Fritz having been second best for much of the contest.

Murray and Salisbury were then a set and a break up against Ram - Salisbury's US Open-winning doubles partner - and Sock before the Americans turned things around to win 5-7 6-4 7-5.

Captain Leon Smith described his team as "battered and bruised" but they are still well placed to qualify from the four-team group for the last-eight shootout in Spain in November.

Britain will be favourites to beat the Netherlands on Friday and Kazakhstan on Sunday, although both teams have the potential to cause an upset.

"It's still going to be tough because the other two nations are strong," said Smith.

"We said that before this tie. I think a lot of the matches are 50/50, including the ones that are coming up.

"All the guys played really good matches, so it will take a lot of recovery. It's obviously good that we've got a day's grace before our next match.

"We've got a terrific bunch of players. They're playing really well. So our aim is to qualify. It will start again on Friday."

