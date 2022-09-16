Great Britain v Netherlands, Davis Cup 2022: live score and latest updates - Lee Smith/Reuters

Great Britain vs Netherlands, Davis Cup

Dan Evans bt Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 6-4

Botic van de Zandschulp bt Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-2

Murray/Salisbury v Koolhof/Middelkoop

10:02 PM

Murray/Salisbury* 6-7 (0-7), 7-6 (8-6), 2-2 Koolhof/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

Koolhof uses relative lack of pace in the opening serve to whip it back at an unreturnable angle. A shock ball lands on the line, missed by Murray and Salisbury, to put them love-30 behind.

But Salisbury's serve at Koolhof a second time debunks the earlier notion, as the Dutchman is aced. Middelkoop struggles with the serve too, returning it into the net post with a clang.

The Dutch reach break point, but lose it responding to another feisty serve to bring the game to deuce. Salisbury pops a volley at Middelkoop which he's clipped by, giving the Britons the advantage. Salisbury double faults, but as at the end of the tiebreak, Koolhof is outsmarted at the net to mindlessly lose the ball in its netting.

But Koolhof gets his karmic retribution, first picking up a loose ball to volley back almost without thinking, before sending a well-angled winner past a baffled Murray.

After exchanging the advantage back and fourth, GB gets it after a crowd-pleasing smashed volley from Murray which looks like it goes through Dutch legs. Salisbury has the winner, leaping at the baseline before making a streaking run up the court to complete the Britons' hold.

09:48 PM

Murray/Salisbury 6-7 (0-7), 7-6 (8-6), 1-2 Koolhof/Middelkoop* (*denotes server)

Koolhof pops a volley at Murray on the other side of the net, which catches him off guard, the end result slithering into the net. Middelkoop has regained serving form, and whips cleanly through his run, to 40-0.

But Murray brings out his own form at the net, ably fending off shots from both of the Dutch players before Koolhof falters at the net.

Only one point, however, goes the Britons' way, and there's not much drama in the Dutch hold.

09:45 PM

Murray*/Salisbury 6-7 (0-7), 7-6 (8-6), 1-1 Koolhof/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

Salisbury sprints back to pick up an aerial ball from Middelkoop which he returns for Koolhof to backhand slice into the net. Middelkoop nets again upon the return of Murray's serve, as does Koolhof, to bring them to 40-love.

They take the hold with an ace.

Murray's serve has been invaluable this evening.

09:42 PM

Third set: Murray/Salisbury 6-7 (0-7), 7-6 (8-6), 0-1 Koolhof*/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

It will be fascinating to watch how the players keep their composure as the Dutch seek to avoid destabilisation and the Britons try and build on that head rush of momentum at the end of the tiebreak.

Salisbury covers well, but pushed back to the baseline by Koolhof's hitting, fails to find the power on his final return. The Dutch get to 40-15 in their opening service game, and hold c comfortably after Salisbury sends a backhand into the net.

09:37 PM

End of second set: Murray/Salisbury 6-7 (0-7), 7-6 (8-6) Koolhof/Middelkoop

Already a thrilling contest, the third set should prove unmissable.

09:35 PM

TIEBREAK: GB 8-6 NETHERLANDS* (*denotes server)

Madness at the Emirates as the crowds erupt. Judy Murray wipes her eyes after watching Koolhof misjudge his volley to fumble it into the net, and Murray and Salisbury sprint to the sidelines to celebrate.

Into set three we go.

murray salisbury davis cup 2022 - Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

09:34 PM

TIEBREAK: GB* 7-6 NETHERLANDS (*denotes server)

Murray picks a cross-court thriller at the net to send it flat past Middelkoop.

09:32 PM

TIEBREAK: GB* 6-6 NETHERLANDS (*denotes server)

An unreturnable serve by Salisbury saves match point.

09:31 PM

TIEBREAK: GB 5-6 NETHERLANDS* (*denotes server)

A big smash from the Dutch proves ungettable.

09:31 PM

TIEBREAK: GB 5-5 NETHERLANDS* (*denotes server)

Murray sends back the return of all returns, spooking Middelkoop into a blind hit.

09:30 PM

TIEBREAK: GB* 4-5 NETHERLANDS (*denotes server)

Murray's second serve is returned well enough for Salisbury to catch it, but Koolhof gets the volley back to spoil the party.

09:29 PM

TIEBREAK: GB* 4-4 NETHERLANDS (*denotes server)

Salisbury volleys with fierce power straight at Koolhof's foot.

09:29 PM

TIEBREAK: GB 3-4 NETHERLANDS* (*denotes server)

Koolhof strokes the ball, caught from a spinning return of Murray's, just over the net, where it slips down on the other side to come to rest.

09:27 PM

TIEBREAK: GB 3-3 NETHERLANDS* (*denotes server)

Koolhof pops up to spoil Murray's attempt at returning and although Murray runs back to the baseline, he can't strike the ball cleanly.

09:26 PM

TIEBREAK: GB* 3-2 NETHERLANDS (*denotes server)

Koolhof misjudges his return of Salisbury's serve and it flies out at the back corner.

09:25 PM

TIEBREAK: GB* 2-2 NETHERLANDS (*denotes server)

Murray at the net looks peppy, but his final shot is overhit and flies past the baseline.

09:25 PM

TIEBREAK: GB 2-1 NETHERLANDS* (*denotes server)

And another one! Salisbury fights valiantly at the net before twisting to push past Middelkoop.

09:24 PM

TIEBREAK: GB 1-1 NETHERLANDS* (*denotes server)

A sensational point that has to be seen to be believed! Salisbury gets an freak volley, but the Dutch reset in time, and after much scrambling, Murray hits a straight down the line winner.

09:23 PM

TIEBREAK: GB* 0-1 NETHERLANDS (*denotes server)

Netherlands get the better of a cross-court rally with Murray finding the net.

09:21 PM

Murray/Salisbury 6-7 (0-7), 6-6 Koolhof/Middelkoop* (*denotes server)

Salisbury gets on the end of a desperate shot from Koolhof to streak it cross-court to win the opening point. But Koolhof is even quicker on the next volley, bending backwards to fire at Salisbury, who can't get proper purchase and a clean hit.

Middelkoop double faults, with brings the pairs level 30-all. Koolhof picks up another ball on the net, smashing it past Murray, before repeating the action to hold the game.

Another tiebreak.

09:16 PM

Murray/Salisbury* 6-7 (0-7), 6-5 Koolhof/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

This will be a crucial hold for the Britons, but it comes at a parlous place in the British game. Salisbury's serve has been a weaker aspect of the pair's game, but his opening serve is fierce, and cannot be returned. Murray at the net sneaks a volley through Koolhof's legs, and when Koolhof returns Salisbury's serve long, the pair refocus on holding to love.

Murray gets a surprising return off Koolhof which glances off his racquet but doesn't make its way over the net, spoiling that hope, but a quick, cute volley just over the net cord brings about the necessary hold.

09:13 PM

Murray/Salisbury 6-7 (0-7), 5-5 Koolhof*/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

Middelkoop takes another confident overhead ball to bring it down at pace past the Britons. Koolhof sends a decisive volley almost clownishly between the pair as they watch it travel, but Murray gets his side into the game with an impish forehand off a lob which he drags cross-court away from Koolhof.

Salisbury too has a moment of genius, scooping up the ball to plant it in play, beyond Middelkoop.

But they can only claw their way to 30-40, and the Dutch sneak the hold when Murray hits long.

09:07 PM

Murray*/Salisbury 6-7 (0-7), 5-4 Koolhof/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

Salisbury is able to catch Koolhof and Middelkoop scrambling with a volley which they didn't expect to come back, and then Murray sends a flying backhand down the line to send them 30-love up. Murray aces Koolhof to reach 40-0, but Middelkoop blasts a straigh return down the doubles alley to bypass Salisbury and bring the Netherlands pair into the game.

Koolhof hits an unfocused shot a long way over the baseline, and the Britons get their hold.

09:04 PM

Murray/Salisbury 6-7 (0-7), 4-4 Koolhof/Middelkoop* (*denotes server)

Koolhof is talismanic at the net, able to catch anything Salisbury and Murray can send his way, and the Dutch pair waltz to a quick hold to love.

dutch davis cup 2022 - Steve Walsh/PA

09:00 PM

Murray/Salisbury* 6-7 (0-7), 4-3 Koolhof/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

Salisbury races to catch an aerial shot at the back of the court in a moment's confusion with Murray; his shot, also high, goes in and is ably returned. The players do a few rounds of battle before a lightning-response volley from Murray wins the Britons the first point.

On second serve, Salisbury sends a pacey ball to Koolhof, which troubles him and forces him to net, but Middelkoop returns his offering ably, down the doubles alley, bypassing the Britons. The Dutch can find much to feast on with Salisbury's serve, and reach break point, 30-40.

But Koolhof's final lethal shot at the net goes straight down to his toes - a sigh of relief for GB as they go to deuce, but only a stay of execution: Netherlands get the first advantage.

Salisbury and Murray can see them off, and Salisbury is next to go ahead with a sharply-angled volley. They're reset by the Dutch, but come again, and hold a hugely important game.

murray glasgow davis cup 2022 - Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

08:52 PM

Murray/Salisbury 6-7 (0-7), 3-3 Koolhof*/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

Salisbury on the baseline overhits out of play, but the players draw level after Koolhof's volley follows the wrong angle, and flies out of the court. Koolhof aces Salisbury, then Murray, but Salisbury can return the speeding serve well, for Middelkoop to bundle the return into the net.

Koolhof goofs another volley netside, taking the players to deuce, and GB win the advantage after Koolhof stays back to take a deep return: which lands in the net.

Koolhof whips out an ace, unbothered by Murray eyeing him up to return, to level play again, and then its the Netherlands with the advantage. They take the hold with a Middelkoop overhead lob.

08:45 PM

Murray*/Salisbury 6-7 (0-7), 3-2 Koolhof/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

Middelkoop nods in appreciation at what Salisbury does with Koolhof's return, having been thoroughly beaten by the ball. Another strong Murray serve puts the Britons at 40-love, and they hold comfortably.

08:42 PM

Murray/Salisbury 6-7 (0-7), 2-2 Koolhof/Middelkoop* (*denotes server)

Murray is lucky to touch a one-chance volley just over the net while running off to the side, and with him dispatched, Koolhof can send the return blasting to the back of the court to pick up the opening point.

Salisbury sends a backhand up the court to Koolhof, who can't harness his usual powers and buries the ball in the net, putting Murray and Salisbury ahead 30-15. But he's back in form to power a lob past Salisbury off a lucky return from Murray which comes over high over Dutch heads.

With a composed down-the-centre-line strike, Netherlands hold.

08:38 PM

Murray/Salisbury* 6-7 (0-7), 2-1 Koolhof/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

Salisbury unleashes at the net, sending a fireball between Koolhof and Middelkoop as he strides forward after his opening serve. Middelkoop, now on his seventh life now, sends an under pressure shot past Murray which must go out, but doesn't, narrowly striking the line to quiet disbelief from the arena.

But Murray and Salisbury are efficient on serve, and reach 40-15 quickly. Salisbury picks up a speeding shot to pop over the net, and the Dutch can't get it back to overturn a British hold.

From the sidelines, Dan Evans loudly encourages Salisbury and Murray to "look at Middelkoop".

08:33 PM

Murray/Salisbury 6-7 (0-7), 1-1 Koolhof*/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

A classy backwards-facing leap backhand from Salisbury at the net outplays the Dutch pair, and brings them into the second game of the set at 15-all. A flat return from Murray is misjudged by Koolhof to fly out, and as the pairs level again, Murray turns to the crowd, whipping them up to lift British spirits.

Netherlands hold their opening service game with minimal fuss.

08:29 PM

Second set: Murray*/Salisbury 6-7 (0-7), 1-0 Koolhof/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

Murray's service game again gives the Britons a necessary jolt of energy, and they make three quick points to open the second set.

But Koolhof at the net is a player in total control, confident at 40-love down to send an unreturnable volley past a running Murray.

Handily, however, Salisbury pops up to take down a Middelkoop strike with a powerful lob and give GB their opening hold.

08:26 PM

Very little between the two pairs

But momentum is no doubt with Koolhof and Middelkoop, who blazed through the tiebreak. Murray and Salisbury will have to harness the crowd - rather silent at the moment, all told - and fight from the off to change the wind.

08:25 PM

End of first set: GB* 6-7 (0-6) NETHERLANDS (*denotes server)

The Dutch take the set!

08:24 PM

TIEBREAK: GB* 0-6 NETHERLANDS (*denotes server)

Another overhit from Salisbury falls out of play, and the Netherlands are charging away with the spoils of this tiebreak.

08:23 PM

TIEBREAK: GB 0-5 NETHERLANDS* (*denotes server)

Middelkoop gets the shot of his life away after falling down in the face of a GB volley - he leaps up and makes the return. Salisbury tried to go through him, but magic intervened.

08:22 PM

TIEBREAK: GB 0-4 NETHERLANDS* (*denotes server)

Koolhof serving, and Middelkoop targets Salisbury at the net now, powering the ball towards his body. Unreturnable from the Dutch.

08:21 PM

TIEBREAK: GB* 0-3 NETHERLANDS (*denotes server)

Murray again after the mini-break. His return gets air, but is ably returned by the Dutch.

Salisbury lobs with too much power and it flies out of play.

08:20 PM

TIEBREAK: GB* 0-2 NETHERLANDS (*denotes server)

Murray nets the first serve, but after getting it over the net on the second, GB fall victim to Koolhof at the net.

08:19 PM

TIEBREAK: GB 0-1 NETHERLANDS* (*denotes server)

Netherlands take first blood with a stunning serve.

08:19 PM

Murray/Salisbury* 6-6 Koolhof/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

Salisbury's service game is the weaker of the pair's, but he can still beat Koolhof, who can't get the return back on first asking. Murray plays a bouncing lob which flies past Dutch heads to reach 30-15, but Koolhof at the net remains a formidable prospect, sending an ungettable volley past Salisbury to level things at 30-all.

Koolhof puts too much muscle and pace on a shot which looked ominous for team GB, and then Middelkoop does the same to round off an edgy hold.

Tiebreak to come.

08:14 PM

Murray/Salisbury 5-6 Koolhof*/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

Koolhof lets us know he can serve aces too, and the next Dutch point is classy too: a down-the-line volley off a gentle British return.

Netherlands reach 40-love, but gift the Britons a way in with a too-soft play into the net. It's a temporary wobble, however, as Salisbury is beaten by a deep passing shot.

08:11 PM

Murray*/Salisbury 5-5 Koolhof/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

This could be a crucial hold for Murray and Salisbury and Murray starts off the campaign well with a punchy unreturnable serve. His next can be returned, but the ball gets air and time, and Salisbury can bring it down with targeted lob.

Next, Murray pulls out the match's fastest serve this evening, which also goes unanswered. The final serve is hooked into the crowds: a hold to love, that is.

08:08 PM

Murray/Salisbury 4-5 Koolhof/Middelkoop* (*denotes server)

Salisbury from the baseline overhits going deep cross-court, and Murray overhits from the back of the court too. Having capitalised so well on the Middelkoop serve previously, GB will have to hold their mettle to capture another break.

Murray responds well, loading up an enormous forearm which fizzes past Koolhof at the net, bringing GB into the points 15-30. But the momentum is with the Dutch, and get their hold with a Koolhof backhand which is angled far out of Murray's reach.

08:05 PM

Murray/Salisbury* 4-4 Koolhof/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

The GB bench stands to applaud a gaggle of school children, who have been loudly providing robust British support all afternoon and into the evening. They're off home, but the sheer number of them keeps them in the arena past the break. I wouldn't want to leave this match either.

Salisbury and Middelkoop do battle at close range at the net, pinging shots off one another, and Salisbury blinks first, sending his attempt over his opponent's head and out of play.

The Netherlands pair have ably kept their composure, going for the eventual break back, and they do it to love.

08:01 PM

Murray/Salisbury 4-3 Koolhof*/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

Sitting deep, both Salisbury and Middelkoop fend off the Netherlands pair with high balls, but Koolhof brings one shot down well to blast past Murray. Going for a low-riding dropshot, Murray hits the net cord, and puts GB 30-0 behind.

Koolhof teams up well with Middelkoop, calmly taking Salisbury's aggressive springing volley across court, and the Dutch confirm their hold.

07:58 PM

Murray*/Salisbury 4-2 Koolhof/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

Salisbury snaps too quickly at the net going for Koolhof's return and fumbles the ball back onto GB's court. The balls are beginning to slow on an already leisurely court, taking power off Murray's serve.

But he can still pull off a clean-as-a-whistle ace, which sprints past Middelkoop, and takes GB to 40-15. When Netherlands overhit a long ball, Murray and Salisbury cushion their lead with a hold.

07:54 PM

Murray/Salisbury 3-2 Koolhof/Middelkoop* (*denotes server)

On the sidelines, Dan Evans is giving the pair high voltage support. The crowd are treated to another scintillating point which has Murray sprinting up and down the court, but the pair eventually outfoxed by a powerful strike by an already wound-tight Middelkoop.

Murray blasts Middelkoop's slow-moving serve down the line past a stretched Koolhof, and performing on the baseline, brings the pair to 40-30, Murray returning. He nets on the return, taking the players to deuce.

After Netherlands take their advantage, a vaulting backhand volley from Salisbury bypasses Koolhof brings things level, but Netherlands keep up their advance.

They hold after a striking serve unbalances Murray, and Koolhof can place a stinging volley past Salisbury at the net.

07:47 PM

Murray/Salisbury* 3-1 Koolhof/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

Salisbury sets up a laser-like lob but the angle is misjudged and the ball nets at his feet. He double faults to make it 15-30, but redeems himself wholly with a well-set up high backhand which streaks across court to bypass the Netherlands pair. A strong first serve sets up another lethal lob off an easy return, which Middelkoop's racquet disintegrates at.

Great Britain complete another businesslike hold.

07:43 PM

An incredible rally in the opening game

07:42 PM

Murray/Salisbury 2-1 Koolhof*/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

Koolhof looks somewhat destabilised by the sprinting start Salisbury and Murray have taken, playing a straightforward volley out of court. Another smash from Salisbury at the net would have torn the arm off Middelkoop returning, but Middelkoop gets his own back, firing his own past Murray.

Murray overhits and gives Netherlands some respite, 30-all. But with an inch, Netherlands go ahead, and hold the game.

07:39 PM

Murray*/Salisbury 2-0 Koolhof/Middelkoop (*denotes server)

Murray's powerful serve prompts an unfocused response from Koolhof into the net, and then a wild shot from Middelkoop, then another net ball from Koolhof. With an ace, GB take the game to love with a confident start.

07:36 PM

First set: Murray/Salisbury 1-0 Koolhof/Middelkoop* (*denotes server)

The all-important rubber starts off with Middelkoop serving, and at the net, Koolhof is tight and imminently prepared, sending a fiery forehand glancing past Salisbury high up the court. His next lob is fast in front of Murray, who skims it into the net.

Koolhof's weapon is deployed a third time, his shot smashed down between Murray and Salisbury, and the Dutch sprint ahead to 40-love. But Middelkoop double faults, and the Britons can get in the game.

Murray sprints to the back of the court to pick up a wild shot from Koolhof, returning it with magic as a fascinating rally unspools. Eventually, Koolhof nets. Murray then picks up a mercurial net cord shot, striking the lob to Middelkoop, who puts the return in the net for deuce.

GB win break point on Murray's return, and Salisbury wins the early break with a titanic smash finish.

An electric start for the Britons.

07:25 PM

No change to Netherlands doubles pairing

As Koolhof and Middelkoop come onto court, followed by Murray and Salisbury, to raucous cheering.

GB win the toss, and choose to receive. Minutes to go as the players begin warming up.

07:23 PM

Much like Wednesday's GB v USA doubles

Tonight's Netherlands pair features a face familiar to the GB squad. Wesley Koolhof partnered with squad member Neal Skupski at the US Open, where the pair reached the final.

Joe Salisbury, with partner (and this week's opponent) Rajeev Ram of team USA, saw off the partnership to take the title in Flushing Meadows. Will he and Murray be able to make it two wins over the Dutchman in one week?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Wesley Koolhof (L) of Netherlands and Neal Skupski (R) of Great Britain pose with the runner up trophy after losing their Menâs Doubles Final match against Joe Salisbury of Great Britain and Rajeev Ram of the United States on Day Twelve of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 09, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City - Getty Images

07:01 PM

Could this mean a changeover in the doubles?

Tonight's final match is a must-win for Great Britain in their bid to progress to Malaga. Netherlands have a point in hand from their win over Kazakhstan, who GB will play on Sunday, and if they win tonight, they, with USA - who have two victories to their name - will gain automatic qualification.

With a chillingly formidable Van de Zandschulp in fine form, and not particularly over-exerted in his straight set victory over Norrie, there was a hint in his courtside interview that Netherlands might look again at their pairing of Koolhof and Middelkoop.

All will be revealed over the next 20 minutes, it seems.

06:57 PM

A slice of Botic brilliance

06:55 PM

Van de Zandschulp speaks courtside

I think I played almost a perfect match. [I] served amazing, made little mistakes in the rallies, but this is one of my best [performances] for sure.

On overturning the result in Montreal:

Here I played much better, was much more on the court. It was completely different [here] for sure.

van de zandschulp davis cup 2022 glasgow - Alex Dodd/CameraSport

06:51 PM

VAN DE ZANDSCHULP BEATS NORRIE 6-4, 6-2

Van de Zandschulp has played with ice in his veins this evening, and now he serves for the match. In the opening rally, backed into a deep corner, he hits out of play: Norrie will need to keep that directional pressure up with every return.

Sliding this way and that on the baseline, Van de Zandschulp keeps Norrie at the net to then fire a forehand past him. Norrie strikes the net and sees Van de Zandschulp serving for match point, 40-15.

Norrie's return on that feisty Van de Zandschulp serve flies out and it's game set and match to Netherlands!

06:46 PM

Norrie 4-6, 2-5 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes next server)

Norrie sends Van de Zandschulp this way and that on the baseline, but Van de Zanschulp has the final denouement to take the opening point. With an ultra-casual rolling dropshot, Van de Zandschulp gets the better of Norrie again, looking for another break.

Norrie hits a too-long forehand to put Van de Zandschulp 15-40 up, and his winner to break is watched by Norrie to go out - but it stays in.

Finding focus will be tricky for the Briton: the crowd are particularly rowdy tonight, and Norrie looked a little put off by the noise during the point.

06:41 PM

Norrie* 4-6, 2-4 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes next server)

The inevitable ace from Van de Zandschulp, his 12th, opens the game, the figure towering over Norrie's solitary effort on court today. In the rally, Van de Zandschulp can get the better of Norrie at the net with a well-timed lob that catches Norrie on the run.

Another ace, and it's 40-love. Van de Zandschulp takes the straightforward hold when Norrie chips his backhand lob out of play at the net.

06:38 PM

Norrie 4-6, 2-3 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes next server)

Norrie double faults again to go behind on his serve, but levels 15-all to jump for a smashing lob which leaps past Van de Zandschulp. Again bringing out brilliance at the net, he sends a zingy forehand just over the cord out of his opponent's reach.

Norrie races back from the net to collect a long shot of Van de Zandschulp on the backhand, but before he can reposition, Van de Zandschulp powers his return past the Briton.

Norrie holds with another dropshot, refusing to be outplayed by the more dominant Van de Zandschulp.

06:34 PM

Norrie* 4-6, 1-3 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes next server)

Van de Zandschulp continues to look formidable on serve, making it hard for Norrie to go for the break he badly needs. Van de Zandschulp winds another straightforward hold after Norrie nets from the baseline.

06:29 PM

Norrie 4-6, 1-2 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes next server)

Norrie gets onto the front foot in his opening point, playing aggressive backhand shots to force Van de Zandschulp into tripping up. But his initial gain is undermined by another misjudged hit out of play. Momentum hasn't been with Norrie today, instead squarely with Van de Zandschulp, but he knuckles down and fights back to win a crucial hold.

06:25 PM

Norrie* 4-6, 0-2 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes next server)

Van de Zandschulp's service games have been triumphant this afternoon, and this first in the second set starts no differently. Norrie struggles to return the first, shot glancing off the post, and the second finds the net too.

At the net, Norrie overpowers his take of Van de Zandschulp's speedy shot, and Van de Zandschulp only has to ace to hold the game to love.

06:22 PM

Second set: Norrie 4-6, 0-1 Van de Zandschulp * (*denotes next server)

Norrie gets the opening point of this second set, with Van de Zandschulp's return finding the net once, then twice.

Norrie goes the wrong way at the net, as a speeding Van de Zandschulp sends a well-placed passing shot by him to get into the game, before Norrie double faults. They level out 30-all. In a competent backhand rally, Norrie just overhits to fall behind, but recovers to deuce with a springing forehand that whips past Van de Zandschulp.

Another double fault for Norrie gifts the Dutchman the advantage, and Van de Zandschulp gets another early break. Norrie will have to buckle down and break back quickly to swipe momentum from the marauding Van de Zandschulp.

06:17 PM

End of first set: Norrie* 4-6 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes next server)

The force of Van de Zandschulp's forehand is something to behold, and all Norrie can do is watch as they bullet past him. Norrie then finds the net on his return to put Van de Zandschlup 30-love ahead. Pushing Van de Zandschulp into a corner with a slashing backhand, Norrie pressures his opponent into the net to stop his early run, and then levels them with some excellent play at the net, finishing off Van de Zandschulp with a luxuriating forehand which bypasses him totally.

Van de Zandschulp responds with an ace, bringing him to set point, but Norrie has him again, turning around Van de Zandschulp's dominance to send another ball past him at mid-court.

Another ace, and advantage Van de Zandschulp. But Norrie is full of ideas, and plays a short backhand that bounces too far in front of Van de Zandschulp on the baseline to reset.

Van de Zandschulp takes a few tries to get the advantage with a run of aces, but eventually gets the winner with a final ace - his tenth of the set.

06:07 PM

Norrie 4-5 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes next server)

Another spectacular deep hitting rally, with Norrie able to just get the best of Van de Zandschulp to send his backhand veering out. He then wrongfoots Van de Zandschulp with a volley at the net with lovely spin, but again at the baseline, he can't return Van de Zandschulp's clean groundstrokes.

Norrie gets to 40-15 after Van de Zandschulp nets again from the baseline. Van de Zandschulp plays a hard, speedy backhand that steams past Norrie to delay his game, but the Briton eventually gets a scrappy hold.

Van de Zandschulp gets the chance to serve for the set.

06:02 PM

Norrie* 3-5 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes next server)

Van de Zandschlup has been superb on his serve, and the opener of this game is no different: he wraps up the first point with a passing shot which streaks just past Norrie pinned back on the baseline. Norrie then hits long on the backhand, adding to his unforced error tally.

Norrie is gifted a way into this game by a glancing let ball of Van de Zandschulp's which falls out, but soon after, the Dutchman holds.

05:58 PM

Norrie 3-4 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes next server)

Norrie pulls off his own dominant serving game, forcing Van de Zandschulp into errors under pressure. He pulls off a dropshot practically standing on the net which Van de Zandschulp runs to catch but can't will over the cord.

Van de Zandschulp gets into the points at 40-15 with a passing shot which Norrie is out of position to play, and rallies with powerful strokes which unsettle Norrie into under-hitting.

Norrie gets the hold when Van de Zandschulp's backhand lands in the net, but the Dutchman is difficult to overturn at the moment.

05:54 PM

Norrie* 2-4 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes next server)

Van de Zandschulp opens his serve with a whipping ace, and his next serve is also tricky to return, with Norrie skying it for his opponent to watch the ball fall out of play. Confidently, Van de Zandschulp holds to love at speed.

05:51 PM

Norrie 2-3 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes next server)

Norrie misdirects Van de Zandschulp, stuck at the baseline, at the net to strike a winner past him, and then benefits from Van de Zandschulp wildly overhitting a backhand out to the crowds. This would be a significant break for Van de Zandschulp, and he edges closer at 40-30 with a pace, powerful down-the-line strike which flies beyond the Briton.

Norrie thinks he has his opponent with a volley dripping with spin, but Van de Zandschulp catches the ball and hits deep for deuce. Ever so coolly, he wins the advantage, taking the ball high and blasting a forehand precisely to the baseline.

On guard at the net, Norrie pulls off a number of leaping front-footed volleys but Van de Zandschulp responds to everything he's got, until a sky-high ball flies just long. Back to deuce, Norrie gets the next advantage, and holds, crucially, when Van de Zandschulp nets.

05:44 PM

Norrie* 1-3 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes next server)

Pinning Van de Zandschulp to the baseline, Norrie plays a sweeping backhand, the return of which Van de Zandschulp can't power of the net. Norrie has difficulty playing the backhand on Van de Zandschulp's next return, however, and gets a small gift when Van de Zandschulp finds the net again to make it 15-30.

Norrie can't bring his forehand in line, playing out to the tramline to allow Van de Zandschulp to serve for the game 40-30, but the Dutchman double faults.

Van de Zandschulp gets the better of an exuberant rally to gain the advantage, and closes out the game with a classy serve and volley move.

05:38 PM

Norrie 1-2 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes next server)

Van de Zandschulp picks up a rallying shot of Norrie's high up the court to volley away from the Briton, but the ball is misplaced and lands squarely out. Norrie has the same luck moments later to move Van de Zandschulp 15-30 ahead on his serve.

Norrie brings them level with an immaculately-placed passing shot, but as in his match against Taylor Fritz on Wednesday, he's taking a little time to settle, with an error on his backhand, then forehand, giving Van de Zandschulp the early break.

05:34 PM

Norrie* 1-1 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes next server)

Norrie sends a lovely looping shot to Van de Zandschulp waiting in the deep right corner; the momentum of the shot putting him off and sending his return into the net.

A springing serve leaps past Norrie to ace him, Van de Zandschulp serving coolly, but his taking of Norrie's return on the next point comes to quickly, and he misjudges the ball into the net. A two-handed backhand of Norrie's lands in a postage stamp-sized corner at the back of the court, bringing him to deuce from behind.

A backhand volley of Van de Zandschulp's at the net is too well-placed for a misdirected Norrie to catch for the advantage, and the Dutchman holds cleanly.

05:28 PM

First set: Norrie 1-1 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes next server)

If the opening rally is anything to go by, we're set for a thriller: both players make use of every corner of the court in creative cross-court play, but Norrie edges Van de Zandschulp with a well-angled, quick volley with the Dutchman can't catch.

Norrie at the net then catches Van de Zandschulp to go 30-15 ahead, hitting deep and sending Van de Zandschulp skidding. After a let and a fault, Norrie serves a blinder which Norrie struggles to grapple with, and completes an easy hold shortly after.

05:20 PM

Here come the players

Norrie and Van de Zandschulp make their way onto court. Van de Zandschulp wins the toss and chooses to receive, before both players begin the warm up.

05:18 PM

Norrie and Van de Zandschulp have met only once before

This year, at the Canadian Open, with Norrie making light work of the Dutchman 6-1, 6-2. Currently ranked world No 35, the Dutch No 1 has made 2022 his most successful year of his career, gaining his highest finishes in the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon, and his maiden seeding in a grand slam.

Uniquely, at both the French Open and Wimbledon, Van de Zandschulp was sent home by Rafael Nadal.

05:10 PM

Evans takes the first win of the day for Great Britain

Evans takes the first win of the day for Team GB 💪#DavisCup #byRakuten pic.twitter.com/VamIvNeoTy — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 16, 2022

05:07 PM

Evans had too much in his locker

... for Griekspoor to see any real dominance. Evans kept the pressure up, as did the crowd, and Griekspoor's higher percentage of unforced errors showed that rewards that Evans could reap from front-footed, expansive play.

Courtside, Evans praises the "amazing atmosphere" in Glasgow.

Thank you to everyone who stayed the other evening, and came back out today, and those who have come today. I love playing in Britain, and I love playing in Glasgow. I'm pumped to get through for everybody else .

Evans also praised the preparation put in by the entire Davis Cup team as crucial to today's victory.

We've got a great backroom staff who look into that stuff, search it all. [They] made me look a bit better.

05:01 PM

EVANS BEATS GRIEKSPOOR 6-4, 6-4

First on the board is Griekspoor, to a huge cheer from the Dutch contingent, after Evans lands in the net. Evans finds the baseline exactly after directed Griekspoor this way and that in a deep cross-court rally, bringing the players to 15-all, to the scarce disbelief of his opponent.

Flying to the net, Griekspoor gets too close to Evans' volley and forces it into netting, putting Evans ahead. Too casual with his backhand deeper on the court, he plays into the net a second time.

Evans has two match points: on the first, he sends a straight-down-the-line forehand into the tramlines. On the second, Griekspoor at the net plays a glancing volley with cool precision, setting them up for deuce.

Evans has the first advantage, with Griekspoor's ball taking too much air, and another match point.

He pulls this one off with a smash! Game set and match Great Britain!

04:54 PM

Griekspoor 4-6, 4-5 Evans* (*denotes next server)

Griekspoor begins serving with force, sprinting to 30-love. Evans finds the net on his third return of service, but gets into the points at 40-15 when Griekspoor hits long.

Griekspoor responds to Evans' slice with too much cleverness, going for a dropshot which is angled wrong, and falls out, allowing Evans' to creep into the game. He gets his foot in the door when Griekspoor hits long again, to deuce.

But Griekspoor gets the first advantage, and when Evans finds the net in the final point, he'll have to try and serve out the match.

04:49 PM

Griekspoor* 4-6, 3-5 Evans (*denotes next server)

The British fans are jumping now, as Evans serves to cushion his hold on the set. Evans' deep serve is overpowered on the return, flying out, to give the Briton the opening point. But he frustrates himself with a chip at the net with too much nonchalance: it fails to make it over the net.

Evans has been serving well throughout, however, and regains momentum with another strong serve which Griekspoor can't bring under wraps.

Evans has a discussion with the umpire about whether his serve was a let, but as it wasn't called, the point, which he lost for 30-all, could be played. Frustrated by the exchange, Evans manages to regroup, and pull out another wicked serve to bring him 40-30-up.

He double faults now, smacking his racquet onto the court, but with the deuce comes Evans' advantage. He puts everything into the cross-court rally, finding pace, and keeping on top of Griekspoor until he strikes the ball out of play.

A crucial hold for Evans.

04:42 PM

Griekspoor 4-6, 3-4 Evans* (*denotes next server)

Griekspoor falls victim to the net cord on his opener, the ball striking and jumping out into the sidelines. Evans is reading the set so well, calmly watching in the rally as Griekspoor's final return drifts out.

Then, Evans plays a remarkable shot, a passing shot sent from the very back to the court to miss Griekspoor's racquet by a whisker, and gets break point.

He can't have it yet, as Griekspoor unleashes a classy forehand of his own to bypass Evans. Griekspoor aces Evans, 30-40. But Evans has the control in this game, and gets his break with another dancing passing short hit deep.

04:39 PM

Griekspoor* 4-6, 3-3 Evans (*denotes next server)

Evans at the net thinks he has Griekspoor with a backhand lob, but Griekspoor stretches for it and sends the shot up and over Evans... but it lands just out. The next point is more cleanly won, with a passing shot from Evans that leaves Griekspoor, at mid-court, blinking.

After dueling cross-court, Griekspoor gets the better of Evans in the rally after Evans' shot finds the net, but Evans can go 40-30 up with a forehand strike too quick for the Dutchman to play. Keeping that pressure up, he advances up the court, and Griekspoor's forehand finds the tramlines.

04:33 PM

Griekspoor 4-6, 3-2 Evans* (*denotes next server)

Griekspoor isn't short of supporters in Glasgow - in fact, during the break between sets, Evans spoke to the umpire about some fans possibly overstepping the mark - and they cheer his sprint to 30-0 loudly. But nothing matches British cheers when Griekspoor nets to bring Evans into the points, and and should Evans break here, he would have a mountain to climb.

Evans keeps the pressure up on his opponent, levelling them at 30-all, but Griekspoor has an ace up ahead to put him within touching distance of the game. Instead, Evans makes deuce with a spinning forehand chip that spins over the net and out of reach.

Griekspoor gets the advantage with the aid of a net cord, the ball jumping into an unplayable dropshot, and then Evans hits an aerial shot with too much wind.

It falls out, and Griekspoor holds.

04:29 PM

Griekspoor* 4-6, 2-2 Evans (*denotes next server)

Evans opens with a fault, then a let: on his third attempt, he battles Griekspoor across court before finishing him off with a sliced backhand which passes Griekspoor by a mile. When Griekspoor's return goes into the net, he pumps the air, shouting "come on!" - after his marathon against Tommy Paul, he will hope to seize momentum decisively where he can.

At 40-love, he floats a well-placed dropshot to bounce in, then out of play, wrapping up a confident hold.

04:25 PM

Griekspoor 4-6, 2-1 Evans* (*denotes next server)

Coming up to mid-court, Evans plays a soft dropshot for Griekspoor at the net to attack - but the Dutchman's effort goes into the net. Evans plays commandingly through the rallies, with a keen sense of focus at present than his opponent, who, under pressure, hits a straightforward return out of play.

Griekspoor aces to get into the points in this game, 15-30, and levels at the net with strong passing shot which Evans can't get a handle on. More confident now, he plays a forward squarely to the back of the court which wrongfoots Evans.

Griekspoor holds when Evans overhits, getting a handle on a game with a faltering start.

04:20 PM

Griekspoor* 4-6, 1-1 Evans (denotes next server)

Evans directs Griekspoor with a deep, powerful forehand, digging him into the corner before sending a smash the opposite way to bring the players level 15-all. Griekspoor gets the better of Evans at 30-all with dominating cross-court groundstrokes that eventually put the Briton under pressure to hit out of the sidelines. After Griekspoor brings Evans forward in the rally with a chip, the Briton hits long for Griekspoor to go 30-40 ahead, but they level out at deuce.

Evans gets the advantage with a nigh-on unreturnable serve which Griekspoor's forehand can't muster the power for, and takes the game with a down-the-line backhand which Griekspoor was too slow to anticipate.

04:15 PM

Second set: Griekspoor 4-6, 1-0 Evans* (*denotes next server)

Evans gets the first point in the second set after a wild Griekspoor return flies out of play. Griekspoor aces to regain parity, then aces again to go ahead, then aces again, whipping through the service game.

After Evans hits long, it's a simple first hold for Griekspoor.

04:10 PM

Griekspoor* 4-6 0-0 Evans (*denotes next server)

Evans will not want to let this chance slip away and his annoyance is palpable as he nets an easy forehand to begin the game.

That's better though! Griekspoor is on top in a rally and comes in behind a forehand but Evans finds a forehand of his own and its 30-15.

Two set points now for Evans. Can he put this first set away here?

Griekspoor saves the first, as he climbs into a slow Evans second serve but no mistake that time though....Evans is a set to the good.

dan evans davis cup 2022 - Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

04:04 PM

Griekspoor 4-5 Evans* (*denotes next server)

Could this be Evans' moment? He gets to 0-15 but then another massive inside-out forehand from Griekspoor pegs the Brit back.

That's too good from Evans though, who has the Dutchman on the stretch at the net before producing a clean backhand winner down the line.

Ace. A big one at that and a we're back to 30-30.

Evans then gets a slice of luck from a net cord and now has a break point.....which he takes!

Evans will serve for the first set.

04:00 PM

Griekspoor* 4-4 Evans (*denotes next server)

In the face of some good tennis from Griekspoor, Evans is trying to remain calm and composed.

He can't do anything about a huge forehand winner from Griekspoor but the Brit responds well, forcing the error from the Dutchman to get to 30-15.

Back to 30-30 now though, after Evans doesn't do enough with a volley and the forehand is put away by Griekspoor.

Ace from Evans but then another HUGE forehand from Griekspoor brings us to deuce - pressure on the Brit now.

Evans has two games points erased by Griekspoor, who's heavy hitting is proving tough to handle.

Evans finally holds, letting out a huge 'COME ON' as a Griekspoor slice drifts wide.

Gutsy hold.

03:50 PM

Griekspoor 4-3 Evans* (*denotes next server)

Griekspoor is the lower-ranked player here but if he can get to back-end of this set on serve things could get interesting.

He at 40-0 after a mixture of big serves, heavy forehands and a cute volleys prove too much for Evans to handle.

An excellent love hold for Griekspoor.

03:47 PM

Griekspoor* 3-3 Evans (*denotes next server)

A great return from Griekspoor forces Evans into a tricky half volley at the net which he can't make.

The Dutchman is looking to assert here but Evans responds well, drawing a false shot from Griekspoor before a forehand winner down the line finds the mark.

That's even better from Evans, who allows a huge forehand return from Griekspoor to cross his body before calmly placing it down the line for a backhand winner.

Great tennis from the Brit.

03:41 PM

Griekspoor 3-2 Evans* (*denotes next server)

The court in Glasgow was playing very slow yesterday and although it looks a bit quicker this afternoon, rallies still look like they're going to take plenty of winning.

Griekspoor is the driving seat in this game, putting away back-to-back smashes to get to 30-0.

And that's a third smash - really good, positive tennis from the Dutchman in this one.

He holds to 15 and maintains his advantage in this set.

03:38 PM

Griekspoor* 2-2 Evans (*denotes next server)

Griekspoor is feeling the pinch in his service games early in this one but Evans looks pretty comfortable.

It's 30-15 after the Brit lets a forehand slide wide but Griekspoor then goes long as he puts too much on a forehand of his own.

Oh but that's class from the Dutchman, who lifts a a delightful lob over Evans head.

The Brit makes no mistake on the next point though, putting away a backhand volley.

03:32 PM

Griekspoor 2-1 Evans* (*denotes next server)

Evans will want to get Griekspoor into some longer rallies early here to try make his class edge tell and the Brit is back at 30-30 after the Dutchman goes wide on a backhand.

Griekspoor gets the better of a battle of slice backhands on the next point though and then holds after a big forehand down the line brings the Evans error.

03:28 PM

Griekspoor* 1-1 Evans (*denotes next server)

Evans makes a solid start to his first service game and quickly races to 30-0. Griekspoor is then long on his return and Evans has three games points.

He only needs one. A confidence-boosting love hold for Evans.

03:25 PM

Tallon Griekspoor 1-0 Dan Evans* (*denotes next server)

Confident start from the big Dutchman, who's serve could be a potent weapon in this one.

Evans responds with a huge backhand winner down the line and then gets to 30-30 as Griekspoor nets.

Another backhand miss from Griekspoor and it's an early break point for Evans...but he can't convert as his sliced return finds the net.

Back-to-back points from Griekspoor get him out of trouble. Early hold.

03:19 PM

Moments away

The players return to their seats. It's nearly showtime here in Glasgow.

03:15 PM

Evans wins toss

The Brit opts the receive....and the warm-up is underway.

03:12 PM

Anthem time

The anthems ring out around the Emirates Arena in Glasgow. Focused looks on the faces of the GB team - their task is simple here today. They must win this tie to keep their David Cup dream alive.

03:02 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to coverage of Great Britain's must win Davis Cup match against the Netherlands.

Andy Murray believes tennis needs to address the growing number of late-night matches.

Great Britain's Davis Cup tie against the USA in Glasgow on Wednesday did not conclude until nearly 1am, with Murray and Joe Salisbury narrowly losing the deciding doubles to Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.

That followed a number of matches at the US Open that carried on until the early hours, while it is an increasingly common scenario at some tour events.

Although a sizeable number of fans at the Emirates Arena did stay for the finish, many had to leave, with no public transport options at that time and work or school commitments to consider.

Murray said: "It would be better if they were earlier I think for everyone involved. I don't think it's ideal for you guys. I don't think it's ideal for the fans.

"That match that we played there, there's probably half of the people in there at the end of the match that were there at the beginning. It's a bit of a shame because they missed a great match.

"It's not probably because they didn't want to stay. If you've got children here, you can't stay with them. You've got to get a bus or train home. Can't do it.

"For the ball kids and things like that, it's inappropriate. The players are still able to go out and compete. We're still playing really well. But it's not ideal for the US team to come back and play (on Thursday).

"They're probably not going to be tucked up in their beds until probably 3.30, 4am by the time they've done their recovery and managed to sort of calm down after a tie like that.

"It's not just here, obviously. We've seen it at the US Open even just last week. It's something that tennis needs to have a bit of a think about. I don't think it looks that professional."

The tie did not begin until 4pm, with the Lawn Tennis Association concerned that fans would be put off buying tickets on a weekday if it started earlier for fear of missing much of the action.

All three matches were tight and long, with the exceptionally slow surface compounding the issue.

Britain did well to battle back after Dan Evans was edged out by Tommy Paul in the opening rubber, with Cameron Norrie pulling off a gritty win over Taylor Fritz having been second best for much of the contest.

Murray and Salisbury were then a set and a break up against Ram - Salisbury's US Open-winning doubles partner - and Sock before the Americans turned things around to win 5-7 6-4 7-5.

Captain Leon Smith described his team as "battered and bruised" but they are still well placed to qualify from the four-team group for the last-eight shootout in Spain in November.

Britain will be favourites to beat the Netherlands on Friday and Kazakhstan on Sunday, although both teams have the potential to cause an upset.

"It's still going to be tough because the other two nations are strong," said Smith.

"We said that before this tie. I think a lot of the matches are 50/50, including the ones that are coming up.

"All the guys played really good matches, so it will take a lot of recovery. It's obviously good that we've got a day's grace before our next match.

"We've got a terrific bunch of players. They're playing really well. So our aim is to qualify. It will start again on Friday."